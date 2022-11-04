Meet Mickey Featherstone, The Deranged Hitman Who Turned Informant And Helped Bring Down The Westies

Read full article on original website
The Crusader
5d ago
Surprised he was able to switch gears so effectively and remain in good standing in the Witness Protection Program. It probably helped that he had done time in prison and probably didn’t want to go back. That’s big incentive to remain straight. Considering how murderous and unforgiving Irish gangs are, he should probably remain there for the rest of his life.
Reply(4)
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Justice for Junior - End of the line for the Trinitarios Gang?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Diner Thief Made Off with Cash, E-Bike In BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Winners and Losers: Bronx 2022 Election ResultsWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Dangers of South Park PL & South St Intersection Around Morristown GreenMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
57 Dogs rescued from puppy mills will be adoptable this weekend at the North Shore Animal League of AmericaB.R. ShenoyPort Washington, NY
Related
Power-hungry Brooklyn mobster, 44, is found guilty of orchestrating killing of his mob boss dad, 71, in shootout at NYC McDonald's because he wanted control over $45m real estate empire
A power-hungry Brooklyn mobster has been found guilty of orchestrating a plot to kill his mob boss father and older brother. Prosecutors claimed in an eight-week long trial Anthony Zottola, 44, colluded with Bloods gang members and hired a hitman to carry out the murder of his father, Sylvester Zottola, 71, in an attempt to take over his $45million real estate empire.
A Very Private Man Died & Left Behind An $11 Million Fortune To His 119 Distant Relatives That He Had Never Met
In December 2016, a man, Mr. Joseph Richard Stancak, passed away, leaving behind an $11 million fortune. It is reportedly the largest unclaimed property return in US history. Mr. Stancak died at age 87, preferring a quiet life mirroring his humble beginnings. [ii]
Sir Rod Stewart leaves breakfast at the Ritz after finding Ukrainian family-of-seven a home in the UK and pledging to pay their rent and bills for a YEAR after refugees fled Putin's invasion
Sir Rod Stewart was pictured leaving breakfast at The Ritz in London with a couple of bandmembers on Tuesday. The outing comes after it was revealed he has found a Ukrainian family of seven a home in the UK and has pledged to pay their rent and bills for a year after they fled Putin's invasion.
Billionaire, 62, who owns New York's Chrysler Building tells High Court he doesn't want to pay his estranged 47-year-old wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'
The billionaire owner of New York's Chrysler Building, who is embroiled in a High Court battle, has told the judge that he does not want to pay his estranged wife £45million because he wants their children to 'learn the value of money'. Michael Fuchs, 62, told Mr Justice Mostyn...
Jackie Kennedy's Secret Service Agent Reveals Their 'Indescribable Bond' and His Most Personal Memories Yet
Former Secret Service agent Clint Hill shares never-before-told stories and rare photos of the first lady in his new memoir, My Travels with Mrs. Kennedy He's a Secret Service agent who served under five presidents — Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, Nixon and Ford — yet still to this day, one of the questions Clint Hill gets asked most often is: What was Jacqueline Kennedy really like? As the first lady's dedicated Secret Service agent, Hill rarely left her side for four years. They shared an "almost indescribable bond," he...
Ancient Greek Statue Shows Woman Using Laptop - Is It Proof Of Time Travel?
In their time, the ancient Greeks invented some incredible things that are still used today, from central heating to bridges to cranes, but could they have also created the first laptop some 2000 years before modern man did? After seeing a carved tombstone dating back to 100 BC, some think so.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
10 Black women sat in first class on an airplane and it revealed a lot about race in America
This article originally appeared on 07.29.21 Software developer Angie Jones' recent girls trip revealed that America still has a long way to go when it comes to race. To most, that's not surprising. But what's unique is how the specific experience Jones and her friends went through revealed the pervasive way systemic racism still runs through our culture.
'El Chapo' Guzman making desperate play to get out of prison
After conviction, 'El Chapo' was sent to the airtight SuperMax prison in Colorado to serve a life sentence. Now, he is asking to have his life sentence vacated.
The woman who became the first black British aristocrat and heiress was initially born into slavery
Image of a painting of Dido Elizabeth Beth Lindsay and her cousin Lady Elizabeth MurrayCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. Britain's first black aristocrat is considered to be Elizabeth Dido Belle (1761 - 1804).
Actress Susan Sarandon shares disturbing video of trash-riddled homeless encampments in Oakland
Veteran Hollywood actress and political activist Susan Sarandon took to Twitter Monday to share a TikTok video showing a stretch of Oakland lined with homeless encampments and trash. The video, which Sarandon reposted from an account belonging to homelessness activist, Thomas Wolf, is shot from what appears to be a car driving along streets lined […]
Here's why damages owed to Johnny Depp by Amber Heard were quickly reduced, while Alex Jones may be on the hook for the full $965 million he was ordered to pay
The $15 million Amber Heard was ordered to pay was almost immediately reduced to about $10 million but Alex Jones' damages won't be similarly reduced.
Pressed to Death, History´s Most Painful Way to Die
Death by pressing or crushing might be the cruelest way to kill someone. Yet it existed in the United Kingdom until banned in 1772. The objective of this torture was reserved not for the guilty but for the ones they thought were guilty and used as the last resort to obtain a confession of guilt.
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told
A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Killer Sally: Who is Killer Sally, why did she shoot her husband, and is she still in jail?
Who is Killer Sally? Killer Sally is Netflix’s latest true crime documentary that focuses on a shocking murder in the bodybuilding world. Here’s everything you need to know…
Jury sentences 5 MS-13 gang members to life for kidnapping, murdering two boys in 2016
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published on October 13, 2020. Some readers may find the details below disturbing. Read with caution. A jury sentenced five members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, to life in prison on Wednesday for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of two boys back in 2016.
New images show harrowing scenes from inside New York's notorious Rikers Island jail, including prisoners in filthy and life-threatening situations
Images from inside New York's Rikers Island jail show dire scenes, including a prisoner left to sit in feces and another confined in a shower stall.
rsvplive.ie
Tragic Jessica Gallagher was visiting boyfriend when she was killed in Creeslough as family speak out
Jessica's Gallagher's aunt Dolores has said that her grieving family took Jessica's remains home "in the moonlight" yesterday. The 24-year-old fashion designer will be the first victim of the Creeslough explosion to be laid to rest following a funeral mass today. She was visiting her boyfriend when the tragedy occurred...
Comments / 40