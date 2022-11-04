Read full article on original website
Related
itechpost.com
Twitter Gets Sued by Laid Off Employees Following Elon Musk’s Takeover
Twitter and Elon Musk may be in for some trouble soon. The employees that Twitter fired in a mass layoff following Elon Musk's takeover of the company had recently filed a class-action lawsuit against it. Twitter, through Musk's orders, previously laid off 25% of Twitter's employees to improve the company's...
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators
BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to […]
itechpost.com
Twitter Blue With Verification Delayed Until After Mid-Term Elections
Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Blue subscription with verification won't be arriving just yet. A recent internal memo mentioned that those working on the new Twitter Blue had decided to move its launch until after the upcoming Midterm elections, per the New York Times. You may remember that Musk announced the...
itechpost.com
AI@ ‘22 Event: Google Unveils New AI Projects, and Sony Has New VR Headset
At the AI@'22 event this week, the loudest noise came from Google lab, and Sony will roll out a new VR headset. And while we talk of Google in covering the event, it may pain some of us to think that Google again is killing its own app. New AI...
