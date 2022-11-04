ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Twitter Gets Sued by Laid Off Employees Following Elon Musk’s Takeover

Twitter and Elon Musk may be in for some trouble soon. The employees that Twitter fired in a mass layoff following Elon Musk's takeover of the company had recently filed a class-action lawsuit against it. Twitter, through Musk's orders, previously laid off 25% of Twitter's employees to improve the company's...
Musk threatens to boot Twitter account impersonators

BOSTON (AP) — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform’s new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as ‘Elon Musk’ in reaction to the billionaire’s decision to […]
Twitter Blue With Verification Delayed Until After Mid-Term Elections

Elon Musk's $8 Twitter Blue subscription with verification won't be arriving just yet. A recent internal memo mentioned that those working on the new Twitter Blue had decided to move its launch until after the upcoming Midterm elections, per the New York Times. You may remember that Musk announced the...

