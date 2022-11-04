Read full article on original website
Technical Textile Market Is Expected To Reach a Valuation of US$ 370 Bn By 2032
As per latest market analysis on technical textiles by Fact.MR, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 220 Bn by 2022-end, and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3% over the forecast period of 2022-2032. Additionally, Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates technical textile market valuation to surpass US$ 370 Bn by 2032, attributed to factors such as growing demand in high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction.
Care Management Solutions Global Market Report 2022: Analytics-driven Care Management Solutions Help Deliver High-Value Healthcare - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Care Management Solutions - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Care Management Solutions Market to Reach $25.5 Billion by 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Care Management Solutions estimated at US$11.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to...
Frost & Sullivan Released White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets
Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2022) - Frost & Sullivan has conducted extensive investigation across the global graphite and graphene industry chain, and released the White Paper for Global Graphite and Graphene Markets, which focuses on the recent development of global graphite and graphene industry as well as new growth opportunities. Graphene is seen as the wonder material of the 21st century due to its extraordinary properties as well as the wide applications in various downstream areas such as energy, electronics and bioengineering. However, extremely high cost and potential pollution during the production process are the major restraints of graphene's large-scale commercialization, thus finding a cost effective and sustainable way to produce synthetic graphite and graphene has become more urgent.
Propanediol Consumption for Personal Care Is Anticipated To Expand Around 1.4X By 2032: Fact.MR
According to the latest market analysis on propanediol by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global market is projected to be valued at US$ 20.6 Mn in 2022, and expand at a CAGR of around 3.5% over the period of 2022-2032. Market growth can be mainly attributed to growing demand for propanediol as a humectant from the personal care industry.
Alcatraz AI Accelerates Global Expansion Delivering Autonomous Access Control to Europe and Middle Eastern Markets
Need for Frictionless Access Control Solutions Combined with Series A Funding Drives Growth and Geographic Expansion. Alcatraz AI, a global leader in autonomous access control solutions, announced today expansion in the European and Middle Eastern markets. As demand for biometric access solutions that boost security while also simplifying the administrator and end user experience increases, the new offices provide the company’s network of partners and prospective end user customers with experienced sales professionals on the ground to enable more rapid adoption.
Millicom, Digital World Acquisition And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares climbed 39.5% to $24.39 in pre-market trading following recent reports that Donald Trump could soon announce 2024 Presidential run. Perfect Corp. PERF gained 14.6%...
UK house prices show steepest fall since February 2021, but CEO pay soars – business live
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021 as surging mortgage costs hit sector
Chairperson IFSCA delivers a Keynote address on “Policy Dialogue -Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “at Singapore Fintech Festival 2022
Chairperson International Financial Services Centers Authority Injeti Srinivas was invited to deliver a keynote address on “ Policy Dialogue – Directing ESG Governance for the Financial Industry “ at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2022 being held at Singapore. He was joined in this policy dialogue by Nikhil Rathi Chief Executive Officer of United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority.
Mjolnir: The Power Station Of The Future
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nov. 6, 2022 - PRLog -- Grinergy, a global company building innovative energy solutions for the modern world is pleased to announce the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for MJOLNIR – the world's first portable lithium-titanate Power Station. MJOLNIR ( myol-neer) is named after Thor's hammer and symbolizes Lightning and power.
Hua Nan Investment Trust Selects ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for New Index Fund
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Hua Nan has selected the ICE FactSet® Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index for its newly launched Hua Nan Carbon Neutral Index Fund. The ICE FactSet Carbon Neutral Megatrend Index is a modified...
Manage Your Transactions With Ease With Spenmo
NEW YORK - November 6, 2022 - (Newswire.com) One of the most important areas that a business manager/owner needs to focus on is keeping track of the company's transactions. When a company starts out, it is easy to keep track of transactions like invoice payments for vendors. This is because the number of vendors is low and they can be managed manually. As your company grows, it becomes difficult to track payments. Expenses towards different vendors or the various overhead payments that need to be made become harder to trace. With growing transaction needs, there is a possibility of delays or expenditure transparency. This is where Spenmo steps in to help you. If you want to manage your business transactions with ease and sort them out using a single channel, then you should avail yourself of the services of this application.
Enfield UK Conveyancing Lawyer For Buyers & Sellers: Fast Title Transfer Launch
AVRillo Conveyancing (+44-20-8370-3877), a leading law practice that focuses on the real estate industry, launches its updated property conveyancing service. London,United Kingdom - November 6, 2022 /PressCable/ — Through the firm’s updated service, sellers can quickly complete the legal process required to transfer ownership of their property to the buyer....
Black Friday Generator Deals (2022): Early Inverter, Solar Generator, Power Station & Portable Generator Savings Rounded Up by Retail Fuse
Black Friday deals experts monitor the best early generator deals for Black Friday, featuring discounts on units from Honda, Jackery, Champion, Generac & more. Black Friday deals researchers have found all the latest early generator deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring offers on DuroMax, Westinghouse & more. Links to the latest deals are listed below.
As Electric Skateboarding Grows in Popularity, Experts Explain What It Is and How It Works
MELBOURNE, Australia - November 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) According to skateboards and longboards retailer Twelve Board Store, electric skateboards open up a whole new world of possibilities, giving riders the ability to ride off-road and uphill without breaking a sweat. Here, the leading Melbourne retailer explains the appeal of the new sport and how beginners can get involved.
Innate Pharma Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Third Quarter 2022 Business Update
Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”), today announced that the Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. CET / 8 a.m. ET, to give an update on business progress during the third quarter of 2022.
argenx to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in several upcoming investor conferences in November:. Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Day....
4K Monitor Black Friday Deals 2022: Best Early Samsung, Acer, LG, Dell, HP, BenQ & More 4K Monitor Savings Rounded Up by Deal Stripe
Black Friday 2022 experts have tracked all the best early 4K monitor deals for Black Friday 2022, featuring deals on curved, portable & gaming options. Early Black Friday 4K monitor deals for 2022 are underway. Compare the latest deals on 4K monitors for gaming, productivity & content creation, ultrawide monitors, portable monitors and more. Links to the top deals are listed below.
Turquoise Hill Postpones Special Meeting of Shareholders to November 15, 2022
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) (“Turquoise Hill” or the “Company”) has postponed the special meeting of Turquoise Hill shareholders (the “Special Meeting”) to November 15, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern time) to consider the special resolution to approve the proposed statutory plan of arrangement pursuant to which, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited (“Rio Tinto”) will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto and its affiliates do not currently own (the “Minority Shares”) for C$43.00 per share in cash (the “Arrangement”). The Special Meeting was originally scheduled for November 1, 2022 and was subsequently postponed to November 8, 2022.
Volatus Aerospace Corp. Announces Record Third Quarter 2022 Revenue of $11.12MM
Volatus Aerospace Corp. (TSXV: VOL) (OTCQB: VLTTF) ("Volatus" or "the Company"), a global leader in the drone industry, is pleased to announce its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 ("Q3 2022"). The Company generated revenue of $22,558,010 in the first nine months of 2022. Revenue for Q3...
UMC Reports Sales for October 2022
United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC; TWSE: 2303) (“UMC”) today reported unaudited net sales for the month of October 2022. (*) All figures in thousands of New Taiwan Dollars (NT$), except for percentages. (**) All figures are consolidated. Additional information about UMC is available on the web at https://www.umc.com.
