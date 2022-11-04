Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Centre Daily
Steakhouse customer stabs man at nearby table who argued with employee, NY cops say
A customer at a New York City steakhouse stabbed a fellow patron after becoming “irate” about the fact that he was arguing with an employee, according to the New York City Police Department. The customer was sitting at a nearby table at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Manhattan...
Woman accused of stabbing tourist inside NYC steakhouse, piercing his lung, acted in self-defense, parent claim: ‘Sweetest person you’d want to meet’
A woman accused of stabbing a tourist inside a posh Midtown Manhattan steakhouse, piercing his lung, told cops she doesn’t remember the attack — and her parents told the Daily News she was only defending herself after being punched. Joan Thompson was celebrating her 41st birthday with her cousin by visiting Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on W. 51st St. for the first time Friday night. The 24-year-old ...
8 injured in crash on Triborough Bridge
It happened on a Queens-bound lane around 6 p.m. Sunday evening.
Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing
Joan Thompson, a regular customer at the Manhattan Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse on West 51st Street was arrested after she stabbed a man she had a physical altercation with inside the restaurant Friday night. According to police, a large party complained to the hostess about a bill at the expensive steakhouse. That dispute got loud and other diners began chiming in. One of those diners was Thompson who was seated nearby. After a person at Thompson’s table made a comment, a brawl broke out. Thompson and another woman began fighting. A man who was with the complaining party began attacking and The post Bill dispute at classy Manhattan steakhouse leads to stabbing appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman, 79, fatally struck by hit-and-run van driver as she steps out of car in Brooklyn
A 79-year-old woman was fatally struck by a hit-and-run van driver as she stepped out of a car in Brooklyn, police said Sunday. The victim was exiting a vehicle on Church Ave. near E. 52nd St. in East Flatbush about 7:20 p.m. Saturday when a passing white Ford van driver struck her, cops said. The driver briefly pulled over on E. 52nd St., then took off, cops said. Medics rushed the woman to ...
Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train
NEW YORK – Police in New York City are searching for a suspect wanted for sexually abusing an 11-year-old girl on a subway train two weeks ago. Today, the NYPD released a sketch of the man wanted for the assault. According to the NYPD, on October 18th, at around 3:27 pm, the man approached an 11-year-old girl on the northbound train inside the East 149th Street and Grand Concourse Station. The man approached the 11-year-old and displayed a knife before proceeding to touch her inappropriately on her body. The suspect fled the station. The post Suspect sought for forcibly touching 11-year-old at knifepoint on NYC subway train appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police say they are looking for 2 female suspects in stabbing at Midtown restaurant
Police say two women are wanted in connection to a stabbing that took place Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steakhouse in Midtown.
18-Year-Old Woman Killed, 2 Critically Injured In Southern State Parkway Crash In Oyster Bay
Police are investigating an overnight crash on Long Island that left an 18-year-old dead and two others critically injured. State Police received multiple calls of the crash on the Southern State Parkway eastbound just west of exit 32 in the town of Oyster Bay at around 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.
New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint
NEW YORK – A New York City smoke shop was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday at around 10:30 pm. Detectives with the New York City Police Department said two men entered the store, and one pulled a gun on the clerk. The two armed robbers demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of tobacco products and paraphernalia before fleeing Smoke World located at 138 Irvington Avenue in Brooklyn. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. The post New York City smoke shop robbed at gunpoint appeared first on Shore News Network.
Woman Found Beaten to Death Inside Rosedale House, Husband With Dementia Likely Suspect
A woman was found beaten to death inside her home in Rosedale Wednesday and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide – with her dementia-stricken husband the likely perpetrator, according to published reports. Gisele Dangervil, 70, was discovered by police during a wellness check with trauma to...
Woman arrested in stabbing at Midtown steakhouse
NEW YORK -- A woman has been arrested in connection to a stabbing inside a restaurant in Midtown.It happened Friday night at Ruth's Chris Steak House on West 51st Street and Broadway. Police say two women having dinner at the restaurant became angry when a man sitting at a nearby table got into an argument with a restaurant employee.One of the women allegedly approached the man with a knife and stabbed him in the back before she and the other woman ran off.The 24-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The restaurant worker was not hurt.Police say 41-year-old Joan Thompson, of West Harlem, was arrested early Saturday morning and charged with assault and menacing.
CBS News
18-year-old Ciara Hare killed, 3 others hurt in car crash on Southern State Parkway
OYSTER BAY, N.Y. -- An 18-year-old Lindenhurst woman was killed and three others were hurt in a crash on Long Island on Friday night. It happened in the eastbound lanes of the Southern State Parkway in Oyster Bay. New York State Police say a 27-year-old man driving a Subaru moved...
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
Crime scene photos: NYC sledgehammer attack
On November 11, 2012, Jake Nolan accompanied his cousin, psychiatrist Dr. Pamela Buchbinder, to a NYC Home Depot where Buchbinder purchased a sledgehammer; 24 hours later, the sledgehammer became a key piece of evidence in a crime that ended with Nolan and Dr. Michael Weiss in the hospital. Dr. Buchbinder...
‘There’s no crying at a biker bar’: Friend recounts conversation with driver before crash left Staten Island woman paralyzed
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was a bad night, capped off by an ongoing nightmare. On Dec. 11, 2020, a circle of friends met at a Staten Island biker bar for a few drinks, but the conversation turned into a bout of dangerous revelations, and the night ended with a crash that left a local business owner and mother, Diana Petrone, paralyzed from the neck down.
Tourist stabbed in Manhattan steakhouse by woman angered by his wife’s treatment of staff, police say
A beef over boorish behavior in a Midtown steakhouse ended with a Massachusetts tourist stabbed twice by a diner seated at a nearby table, police said Saturday. A Manhattan woman was arrested hours after the red-meat ruckus where police said the suspect became outraged Friday night after the 24-year-old victim’s wife made snide remarks about the service and the waitstaff inside Ruth’s Chris ...
Woman was walking dog when 2 men attacked her, stole bulldog in New Jersey, victim tells police
The woman told police a car pulled up next to her, and two men got out, attacked her, and stole her dog.
viewing.nyc
[VIDEO] Living in the Tunnels Beneath New York - Mole People: Walter
Stories of "mole people" have always intrigued me. Years ago I went urban exploring in search of these mole people living in the tunnels under New York City. I found some of them in the Freedom Tunnel, a train tunnel that runs under the West Side highway. This tunnel is...
Private music teacher accused of raping teen in NJ studio
JERSEY CITY — A private music teacher has been accused of sexually abusing a male student repeatedly over a four-year span in his Jersey City studio. The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 62-year-old David Musial on Thursday. The assaults happened when the victim was between...
NBC New York
NYC Man Pleads Guilty to Deadly 92 MPH Belt Parkway Crash While Under the Influence
A 36-year-old man from Brooklyn who was under the influence of cocaine, marijuana and alcohol at the time of a deadly Belt Parkway crash in 2020, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter, prosecutors announced Thursday. Jason Bical was driving 92 mph on the Belt Parkway when he struck and killed a...
Comments / 11