Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KITV.com
Saturday Weather: Cloudy start, trade wind showers
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Mostly cloudy to start Saturday morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Scattered showers will mainly affect windward and mauka sections and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon for Kaua'i. Highs 83 to 89. Trade winds 15 to 20 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy...
KITV.com
Friday Evening Weather Forecast: some scattered showers, Sunday trade winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) – An upper low lifts away from the islands leading to lowering rain chances and more sunshine this weekend. Overnight, scattered trade wind showers especially late at night. Highest rain chances for windward O'ahu and Kauai. Mostly cloudy skies with lows near 70s.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, small craft advisory
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly cloudy skies with morning showers likely over windward sections, then scattered to isolated showers in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall possible with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs 84 to 89. Locally breezy east winds 15 to 25 mph. Tonight, Partly to mostly cloudy with windward and...
KITV.com
Strong thunderstorms north of Oahu triggers warning by National Weather Service
HONOLULU (KITV4) - On Friday morning the National Weather Service issued a Special Marine Warning for windward O'ahu waters until 715 am. A couple of strong thunderstorms were located 20 to 40 nm north of turtle bay, moving northwest at 15 knots. The strong thunderstorms will remain over mainly open waters north of O'ahu.
KITV.com
Flood Advisory in effect for portions of Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Advisory for portions of Windward O'ahu until 10:30 am Friday. At 7:19 a.m. radar indicated heavy rain falling at rates up to 3 inches per hour, causing flooding by excessive rainfall.
KITV.com
2 men killed in reported hang gliding crash at Kaena Point in leeward Oahu
WAIALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) - Two men are dead after reportedly crashing while hang gliding at Kaena Point, emergency officials said. According to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS), the crash occurred just past Dillingham Airfield near Kaena Point around 8:15 a.m.
KITV.com
Early-morning fire destroys home in Waianae
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Fire destroyed a home in Waianae overnight. Honolulu firefighters were called out to the scene in the 86-100 block of East Kuwale Road around 2:20 a.m.
KITV.com
Oh Baby! Family Expo happening this weekend in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The 21st annual Oh Baby! Expo, toy, game and party expo is being hosted at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Nov. 5 and 6. There will be over 100 vendors at the event selling different items. Families can enjoy the Foodie Food court, The Joy Mobile, inflatables, and photo opportunities with different characters.
KITV.com
Report shows new car sales are decreasing in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The market for brand new cars in Hawaii is cooling off. The latest report shows new car sales island-wide is down by 14% compared to last year at this time. Nationally, sales are down by almost 17%.
KITV.com
One person dead following fire in McCully Area
HONOLULU (KITV)- A man is dead following a structure fire near 2550 Date Street in the McCully area. The Honolulu Fire Department was called to the 2500 block of Date Street just after 5 a.m. on Sunday morning. When fire crews arrived, the fire was beginning to spread from the first to the second floor of the building. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services says a man in his seventies was found dead on arrival. Another man suffered smoke inhalation, but refused medical treatment.
KITV.com
Ballot counters already hard at work for the General Election
HONOLULU (KITV)- As of Saturday, 267,000 votes were already cast for this year's general election. Election workers have been hard at work, counting mail-in ballots. As the ballot count goes up in Hawaii, so does the pressure. Hawaii's Elections Chief Officer says there have been threats toward his election workers. But so far, there have been no new security measures.
KITV.com
Rainbow Wahine Beach Volleyball pairs open strong at AVCA Nationals with wins over CAL, APU
HUNTSVILLE/HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The UH Manoa beach volleyball program had a strong opening at the AVCA Fall Collegiate Beach Pairs Championship Friday at John Hunt Park in Alabama. Rainbow Wahine duos Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau, and Kylin Loker and Jaime Santer won 5 of their six combined matches,...
KITV.com
Suspicious man arrested following lockdown at Waikoloa Elementary
WAIKOLOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police arrested and charged a Waikoloa man on two ammunition offenses, after receiving two separate calls of suspicious, firearm-related activity in the area -- one of which caused Waikoloa Elementary to lockdown. Hawaii Police are still investigating if the man who was arrested on two...
KITV.com
Teens hospitalized following back-to-back motorcycle crashes on Pali Highway
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two 19-year-old men are in serious condition Friday morning following two separate motorcycle crashes on the Pali Highway just minutes apart. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) says the first crash happened just before seven on Thursday night.
KITV.com
With fuel from Red Hill pipes removed, military to begin pipeline repairs
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM (KITV4) -- The military says it's safely removed more than a million gallons from the Red Hill pipelines without spilling a single drop. But now, it's preparing to remove 100 million gallons late next year. "We are now focused on activities that will set the...
KITV.com
Neighbors talk about 70-year-old who died in McCully apartment fire
HONOLULU (KITV)- A 70-year-old McCully man is dead after a fire ripped through his apartment building in an alley near 550 Date Street Sunday morning at 5 A.M. Four others were forced from their homes from the flames. All of a sudden, I heard a pop. And there was smoke...
KITV.com
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
KITV.com
In the 5 states without lotteries, a case of Powerball envy
WEST POINT, Ga. (AP) — Loretta Williams lives in Alabama but drove to Georgia to buy a lottery ticket for a chance at winning the $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot. She was one of many Alabama ticket-buyers flooding across state lines Thursday. The largest lottery prize in U.S. history has people around the country clamoring for a chance to win. But in some of the five states without a lottery, envious bystanders are crossing state lines or sending ticket money across them to friends and family, hoping to get in on the action.
KITV.com
Hawaii Ocean Plaza development facing lawsuits from investors
HONOLULU (KITV)- There is an update on the troubled Hawaii Ocean plaza condominium project. The $136 million development has been stalled since 2017. The city cited the developer in April for not taking care of the property, putting the project back in the spotlight. Changes have been made at the...
KITV.com
Oklahoma man arrested for fake Pokémon card scheme after tip from victim in Hawaii
TULSA, Okla. (KITV4) -- An Oklahoma man was arrested after allegedly scamming people all across the country with fake Pokémon cards. And the arrest was made possible after one of his alleged victims in Hawaii made a tip to the police. Tulsa Police say Michael McCoy was arrested for...
Comments / 0