Inspired by the Orchid, Guiyang International Fashion Publishing Center Is a Sculptural Work of Art
Guiyang International Fashion Publishing Center is Guizhou Province’s first high-end fashion culture release platform, with exhibition, art exhibition, performance, fashion brand release, and other services. It is not only the future cultural representative of Guiyang, but also the distribution point for Guiyang fashion trends and future fashion art. Its steel matrix, glass interface, and flawless coordination of light and shadow combine to create a work of art that is beautiful in shape, space, light, and shadow. A system of art integrating structure, function, and aesthetics is created by combining a pure body with a pure color and an integrated architectural landscape interior design.
Sara Hilden Art Museum Building // DELISABATINI architetti
Text description provided by the architects. The museum is a fundamental element in the consolidation of the cultural capability of the Finlayson area, which was a former industrial area. This area now is assumed a leading role in the life of the city of Tampere after the functional conversion. The new museum building fits in well with Finlayson’s historic urban landscape, which represents the block structure of the large industrial buildings nearby.
Art Attack: 5 Artistic Interventions Making Old Architecture New Again
Browse the Architizer Jobs Board and apply for architecture and design positions at some of the world's best firms. Click here to sign up for our Jobs Newsletter. It’s common practice for large renovation projects of old and ancient buildings to keep any changes to the pre-existing structure as low-key as possible. Usually, when working on a structure with significant historical value, a central aim is to protect and emphasize its historical character. Don’t contemporary additions disrupt that purpose?
Sketch like an Architect: Techniques and Tips from a Real Project
The Fourth Annual One Drawing Challenge is open for entries! Architecture’s most popular drawing competition is back and bigger than ever, including larger prizes. Get started on your submission and hurry — the Final Entry Deadline of November 11th is fast-approaching. Follow along as new One Drawing Challenge...
Rogers Partners Architects+Urban Designers Re-Energizes a Coastal Downtown With St. Pete Pier
An outstanding example of 21st-century urban design principles, the St. Pete Pier by Rogers Partners Architects+Urban Designers is both an investment in equitable open space and a catalyst for economic development. The project replaces an aging structure with a new, dynamic public landscape and leverages programming for a layered set of users and improved public transportation and resiliency infrastructure to energize Saint Petersburg’s downtown and anchor a larger district development strategy.
Restoration lab and French cultural center // GRACE
Text description provided by the architects. The architectural bureau known for its work on Garage contemporary art museum, will restore a famous modernist building in Uzbek capital. GRACE studio is set to reconstruct an important cultural center in Tashkent. This renovation project, scheduled for completion by the end of 2023, will encompass a French cultural center and an international art restoration department as well as providing new leisure areas for the public.
Here’s How Architects Are Pushing the Bounds of Home Design in 2022
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. Our experiences of home are at once deeply practical and acutely emotional. They are spaces...
Music Factory // TKMT architectes
Budget: 1M – 5M Like a sound wave, the center of the music spreads through the landscape. The long facade of the creation area extends into the depth of the site up to the former water tank transformed into a concert hall. The street entrance invites you to discover...
Froebel Carlton // Silvester Fuller
Froebel Carlton is located within the Melbourne Connect precinct in the heart of Carlton. Accommodating 92 children, Froebel Carlton is a vital amenity serving parents of this purpose-built precinct and neighbouring residents and workers. With a focus on innovation the precinct aligns with the Froebel vision of “best practice and...
Fly Through a Twin 77-Story Tower Overlooking the Persian Gulf
The Address opened at the start of 2021 and is Dubai’s newest landmark which includes both the highest occupied skybridge as well as the highest infinity pool in the world. The tower’s pure form is an ellipse in plan with a void in the center that serves to increase daylight penetration and maximize views to the Palm, JBR beach and the horizon. The building functions as two towers with separate cores that are connected at the base for the lobby and at the top for the penthouses and sky lofts.
Paint the Town: 6 Multicolor, Multi-Unit Housing Blocks
Architizer is thrilled to announce that the 11th Annual A+Awards is open for entries! With a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th, 2022, the clock is ticking — get started on your submission today. When we think of modern residential buildings, we usually picture the sleek glass towers with...
Llana house // Hector Navarro Architects
The rural landscape of Cantabria presents very unequal situations. During the last decades, some areas have been negatively affected as a result of a rapid growth, while others have managed to preserve their urban identity shaped by the vernacular architecture of the place, mainly built in stone, wood and sloping red ceramic tile roofs.
Lung Mei Beach Bathhouse // Architectural Services Department
Text description provided by the architects. An Icon for the BeachThe Lung Mei Bathhouse is located at Lung Mei Beach, a beautiful seafront overlooked by the ridgeline of Mountain Pat Sin Leng in Northeast of Hong Kong. The site is connected to a bicycle trail and nested with diverse outdoor activities, it is also situated right next to the Ting Kok Conservation Area which has beautiful mangroves and sandy shores.
