The Address opened at the start of 2021 and is Dubai’s newest landmark which includes both the highest occupied skybridge as well as the highest infinity pool in the world. The tower’s pure form is an ellipse in plan with a void in the center that serves to increase daylight penetration and maximize views to the Palm, JBR beach and the horizon. The building functions as two towers with separate cores that are connected at the base for the lobby and at the top for the penthouses and sky lofts.

