ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eight Huskies earned titles at the Yellowjacket Open as No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a strong performance in Rochester on Saturday. Caleb Meekins headlined the six titles earned in the Open Division of the Yellowjacket, pinning No. 1 Reece Barnhardt of Mary in the Finals bout at 133 while going 3-0 with a major and a tech fall to go with his fall. Alyeus Craig went 3-0 with a tech fall at 141 to earn a title while Nick Novak won the 149-pound title with a 3-0 open, recording a major decision and a tech fall.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO