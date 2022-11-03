Read full article on original website
Caleb Meekins named NSIC Wrestler of the Week
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State redshirt junior 133-pounder Caleb Meekins has been named NSIC Wrestler of the Week in his debut weekend with the Huskies. Meekins went 3-0 at the Yellowjacket Open to earn the title at 133 pounds, earning bonus points in each of his three matches with a pin of No. 1 Reece Barnhardt (Mary) in the Finals.
Huskies stun No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 in Andover
ANDOVER, Minn. – Red-hot St. Cloud State Women's Hockey made a statement in Andover, upsetting No. 1 Minnesota 4-1 on Monday evening at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic. The Huskies earned their fifth-straight win and their first over a No. 1-ranked team since 2007, playing their...
Eight Huskies earn titles at Yellowjacket Open
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Eight Huskies earned titles at the Yellowjacket Open as No. 2 St. Cloud State Wrestling enjoyed a strong performance in Rochester on Saturday. Caleb Meekins headlined the six titles earned in the Open Division of the Yellowjacket, pinning No. 1 Reece Barnhardt of Mary in the Finals bout at 133 while going 3-0 with a major and a tech fall to go with his fall. Alyeus Craig went 3-0 with a tech fall at 141 to earn a title while Nick Novak won the 149-pound title with a 3-0 open, recording a major decision and a tech fall.
No. 4 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey Falls in Tight Contest to No. 2 Denver
DENVER, Colo. – No. 4 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey (8-2-0, 1-1-0 NCHC) couldn't overcome a two-goal deficit, falling 3-2 to No. 2 Denver (7-3-0, 3-1-0 NCHC) on Saturday night at Magness Arena. After yielding two goals in the first three minute, the Huskies were chasing all game and couldn't quite find the equalizer to tie the game.
Linsey Rachel breaks career kill record, No. 8 SCSU sweeps Mary
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – Graduate student outside hitter Linsey Rachel recorded career kill No. 1568 to break St. Cloud State's all-time mark – one that has stood 26 years – as she and the No. 8 Huskies closed the regular season with a sweep of Mary at Halenbeck Hall on Saturday afternoon.
St. Cloud State Swim and Dive Beat Multiple Division I Programs at South Dakota Invite
Sioux Falls, SD. – St. Cloud State Swim & Dive had an impressive showing over the weekend, competing at the South Dakota Invite on Friday and Saturday. The men's team was able to pick up wins over multiple Division I teams including, South Dakota, South Dakota State, and St. Thomas. They also took down in-conference competitor Augustana. While the women's team picked up a win against Division I team St. Thomas and took down Sioux Falls. The women's team fell to South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Iowa, and Augustana.
Three-goal first fuels Huskies sweep at Bemidji State
BEMIDJI, Minn. – Three first period goals and stellar special teams led St. Cloud State Women's Hockey to a 3-1 win over Bemidji State on Saturday afternoon at the Sanford Center, securing their second-straight sweep and fourth-straight win. McKenna Wesloh scored the game's first goal just 3:20 into the...
St. Cloud State faces No. 1 Minnesota in U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Face-off Classic
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Hockey travels to Andover, Minnesota to face No. 1 Minnesota in the 2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-off Classic on Monday at the Andover Community Center. The Huskies and Gophers will drop the puck at 7:00 p.m. CT with the annual benefit game raising awareness for the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum in Eveleth, Minnesota.
