Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015

The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper

The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way

The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'

Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series

The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win. The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history...
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2022-23 Free Agency

The 2022 MLB season is officially complete, and the Houston Astros are World Series champions after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The focus now shifts to the offseason, and with that it's time for an updated version of our MLB power rankings to set the stage for what's to come this winter.
World Series 2022: Top Storylines for Phillies vs. Astros Game 6

The Houston Astros will try to win the 2022 World Series by doing something they have not done during their recent reign of power in Major League Baseball. Houston is 0-3 in Game 6 of the World Series in its three previous appearances since 2017. It lost the Fall Classic at this stage last year to the Atlanta Braves.
Shohei Ohtani Could Force Teams to Reevaluate Free Agency Amid MLB Trade Rumors

Shohei Ohtani signed a $30 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels at the beginning of October, avoiding arbitration and seemingly ensuring he returns to the team for one more season. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported, though, that the All-Star may still end up on the trade block amid his impending free agency and a sale of the team.
Albert Pujols' 700th Career Home Run Ball Sells for $360,000 at Auction

Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball has sold at auction for $360,000:. Final sale price for the Albert Pujols 700th Home Run Baseball: $360,000 💸 <a href="https://t.co/DPiLirhVMf">pic.twitter.com/DPiLirhVMf</a>. Pujols hit a pair of home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 23 to become the fourth major leaguer to...
Way-too-Early Predictions for the 2023 MLB Playoffs and World Series

Dusty Baker finally got his long-awaited ring as the Houston Astros secured their second World Series title in six years, suffering just two postseason losses at the end of an outstanding regular season. Well done, Houston. Now, can you become the first back-to-back champion in more than two decades?. An...

