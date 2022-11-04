Read full article on original website
Houston Astros Signed Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier for $10K Each on Same Day in 2015
The Houston Astros best two starting pitchers of the 2022 Major League Baseball postseason — Framber Valdez and Cristian Javier — were both signed as international free agents from the Dominican Republic on the same day in March 2015. Both pitchers have come up big for the Astros in their run to the 2022 World Series, where they face the Philadelphia Phillies.
Dusty Baker Has Honest Comment About Bryce Harper
The Houston Astros haven't received much production from their designated hitter in the World Series, and manager Dusty Baker addressed that problem this Friday. While discussing the Astros' current situation, Baker gave some credit to Phillies star Bryce Harper. "It'd be a whole lot easier if I had a Bryce...
Dusty Baker pulls a Jimmy Johnson after winning World Series
Dusty Baker finally won his first World Series, and he pulled a Jimmy Johnson afterwards. The Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night to clinch the title. It was Baker’s first championship despite him having over 2,000 career regular season wins.
thecomeback.com
Nick Castellanos’ mom & wife slam Phillies fans
Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos has developed a reputation for getting big hits exactly at the moment others are sad. The 2022 World Series has been a sad one for the slugger so far, and it’s his mom and wife who are having to handle the heavy hitting.
Click2Houston.com
Yuli Gurriel removed from Astros roster for Game 6 against Phillies, team officials confirm
HOUSTON – Houston Astros have announced that their first baseman Yuri Gurriel will not be playing in Game 6. According to MLB officials, Gurriel, known as La Piña, began dealing with pain after turning his right knee during a rundown in the Astros’ Game 5 victory. Astros...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
Yardbarker
Jose Altuve Hypes Up Jeremy Pena In A Must-See Way
The Houston Astros lost a franchise icon in Carlos Correa when he chose to sign with the Minnesota Twins this past offseason. But they had somebody waiting in the wings who was ready to claim the job for his own in Jeremy Pena. During the regular season, Pena hit .253...
Dusty Baker leaned on great quote in handling Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander battled through five innings to get his first career World Series win in Game 5 Thursday, and part of that was down to manager Dusty Baker’s faith in his ace. Baker’s handling of his starter can apparently be partly credited to some old wisdom he received in his younger days.
Bleacher Report
Astros' Alex Bregman Thinks He Suffered Broken Finger Injury in World Series Game 6
Houston Astros star Alex Bregman believes he suffered a broken finger during Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday night at Minute Maid Park. He believes he suffered the aliment on a slide into second base during the eighth inning. Bregman put together a solid 2022 campaign, hitting .259...
Bleacher Report
Astros' Chas McCormick Says Game 5-Saving Catch Was 'Like a Dream'
Houston Astros center fielder Chas McCormick said his leaping ninth-inning catch against the Citizens Bank Park wall to help preserve the team's 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series "felt like a dream." McCormick robbed Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto of an extra-base hit...
Bleacher Report
World Series Champion Astros Prove That Even Villains Can Have a Dynasty
The Houston Astros are World Series champions. For real this time. No ifs, ands or buts about it. And no asterisks, real or imagined. So, let's call them what they deserve to be called: a dynasty. Judging from all the boos and jeers that the Astros have heard away from...
Bleacher Report
Mattress Mack Wins Record-Breaking $75M After Astros Win 2022 World Series
The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park, and Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale just won a fortune because of the title win. The Houston mattress and furniture businessman is now the biggest winner in sports gambling history...
Bleacher Report
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand Entering 2022-23 Free Agency
The 2022 MLB season is officially complete, and the Houston Astros are World Series champions after knocking off the Philadelphia Phillies in six games. The focus now shifts to the offseason, and with that it's time for an updated version of our MLB power rankings to set the stage for what's to come this winter.
Bleacher Report
World Series 2022: Top Storylines for Phillies vs. Astros Game 6
The Houston Astros will try to win the 2022 World Series by doing something they have not done during their recent reign of power in Major League Baseball. Houston is 0-3 in Game 6 of the World Series in its three previous appearances since 2017. It lost the Fall Classic at this stage last year to the Atlanta Braves.
Bleacher Report
Astros' Yuli Gurriel Removed from World Series Roster After Suffering Knee Injury
The Houston Astros removed first baseman Yuli Gurriel from their World Series roster after he suffered a knee injury in a 3-2 Game 5 win. Houston replaced Gurriel with Korey Lee on its active roster, while Christian Vázquez is listed as the designated hitter for Game 6 on Saturday.
Bleacher Report
Shohei Ohtani Could Force Teams to Reevaluate Free Agency Amid MLB Trade Rumors
Shohei Ohtani signed a $30 million extension with the Los Angeles Angels at the beginning of October, avoiding arbitration and seemingly ensuring he returns to the team for one more season. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported, though, that the All-Star may still end up on the trade block amid his impending free agency and a sale of the team.
Bleacher Report
Albert Pujols' 700th Career Home Run Ball Sells for $360,000 at Auction
Albert Pujols' 700th home run ball has sold at auction for $360,000:. Final sale price for the Albert Pujols 700th Home Run Baseball: $360,000 💸 <a href="https://t.co/DPiLirhVMf">pic.twitter.com/DPiLirhVMf</a>. Pujols hit a pair of home runs against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 23 to become the fourth major leaguer to...
Bleacher Report
Way-too-Early Predictions for the 2023 MLB Playoffs and World Series
Dusty Baker finally got his long-awaited ring as the Houston Astros secured their second World Series title in six years, suffering just two postseason losses at the end of an outstanding regular season. Well done, Houston. Now, can you become the first back-to-back champion in more than two decades?. An...
Bleacher Report
Edwin Díaz, Mets Reportedly Agree to Record 5-year, $102M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Star reliever Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets have agreed to a five-year, $102 million contract to keep him in Flushing, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Passan noted the deal contains both an opt-out and a sixth-year option:. Star closer Edwin Díaz and the New York Mets are...
