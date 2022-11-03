ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Friday fire in Manhattan causes estimated $22,000 in damage

An evening fire was quickly extinguished Friday night in Manhattan. Manhattan Fire officials resonded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive after 9 p.m. There, crews found a single car garaged owned by Dan Edgar fully involved in fire, unoccupied upon arrival. Officials in a release say 17 firefighters and 5 fire apparatus responded to the scene.
