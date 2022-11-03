Read full article on original website
Under new counsel, Iacobellis to return to court in January to withdraw plea
A former Manhattan restaurant owner charged with more than two dozen sex crimes now looks to a January court appearance after appearing virtually for a status hearing Monday in Riley County District Court. 63-year-old Robert Iacobellis is accused of 27 counts of sexual assault and rape by four different people,...
Friday fire in Manhattan causes estimated $22,000 in damage
An evening fire was quickly extinguished Friday night in Manhattan. Manhattan Fire officials resonded to a report of a fire in the 2100 block of Walnut Drive after 9 p.m. There, crews found a single car garaged owned by Dan Edgar fully involved in fire, unoccupied upon arrival. Officials in a release say 17 firefighters and 5 fire apparatus responded to the scene.
RCPD investigating suspected arson after truck located on fire early Saturday
Riley County Police are investigating after a truck was found on fire early Saturday, hours after an altercation was reported between two men, including the owner of the truck. Officers filed a report for aggravated battery Friday evening in the 12000 block of Blue River Hills Road, listing a 43-year-old...
