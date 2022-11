The Boston Bruins have officially walked back the signing of defenseman Mitchell Miller. On Sunday, the Bruins parted ways with 20-year-old defenseman Miller “effective immediately” after Boston signed him to an entry-level deal on Friday. Miller, previously a 2020 draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, had his draft status revoked after it was revealed that he was convicted in juvenile court for repeatedly bullying and assaulting a black, disabled classmate. Miller was 14 and in middle school at the time.

