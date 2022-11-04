In a Youth Football finish for the ages, Devin Anderson helped guide Alleghany West to a 19-18 victory over Buena Vista in the B League Super Bowl Championship on Thursday evening. Heading into the fourth quarter and down double digits, Alyx Stevens rushed into the end zone from 25-yards for Alleghany West's first score of the game which sliced the deficit in half to 12-6. With time winding down in the game and still trailing by a touchdown, it was Anderson this time who found the end zone with just a second remaining to tie the game at 12-12. In overtime, it...

BUENA VISTA, VA ・ 14 MINUTES AGO