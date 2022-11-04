ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Mattress Mack earns historic payout after Astros win World Series

HOUSTON — Who needs Powerball when you can just bet on the Houston Astros?. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is no stranger to attention-getting bets, but now he's making history with them. The Gallery Furniture owner stands to win $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the...
ESPN

Carlos Correa who? How Jeremy Pena replaced an Astros icon, without the team losing a step

THIS WINTER, THE Houston Astros were at a fork in the road. Their longtime shortstop, Carlos Correa, was one of the faces of the franchise, a player who stood up for the clubhouse amid the criticism the team faced from its trash-can-banging, sign-stealing scandal. He was one of the first players the Astros chose during their years of tanking under Jeff Luhnow's front office, a No. 1 overall pick with high expectations who had lived up to his promise in the major leagues.
Centre Daily

Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win

After four trips to the World Series in the past six seasons, the Houston Astros* have won their first legit (from what we know) World Series title in franchise history. Everyone and their mommas were rooting against the Astros in this year's World Series, especially Dodger fans. The 2022 season...

