Mattress Mack earns historic payout after Astros win World Series
HOUSTON — Who needs Powerball when you can just bet on the Houston Astros?. Jim 'Mattress Mack' McIngvale is no stranger to attention-getting bets, but now he's making history with them. The Gallery Furniture owner stands to win $75 million after wagering $10 million between several sportsbooks on the...
ESPN
Carlos Correa who? How Jeremy Pena replaced an Astros icon, without the team losing a step
THIS WINTER, THE Houston Astros were at a fork in the road. Their longtime shortstop, Carlos Correa, was one of the faces of the franchise, a player who stood up for the clubhouse amid the criticism the team faced from its trash-can-banging, sign-stealing scandal. He was one of the first players the Astros chose during their years of tanking under Jeff Luhnow's front office, a No. 1 overall pick with high expectations who had lived up to his promise in the major leagues.
Sporting News
How the Astros' Dusty Baker celebrated his first World Series title as a manager
Sometimes, the nice guy finishes first. The Astros captured the 2022 World Series in enthralling fashion Saturday night. Yordan Alvarez tore up Phillies starter Zack Wheeler's gem with a towering three-run home run in the sixth inning of Game 6. When the final out fell into right fielder Kyle Tucker's...
Astros' offseason involves Baker contract, free agents
HOUSTON — (AP) — The Houston Astros may have won their second World Series in six years and been a consistent presence in the playoffs, but there are a lot of questions the team will need to address in the offseason. Manager Dusty Baker and general manager James...
Astros to host World Series Champions Party for fans Sunday
Now that the Houston Astros have leveled up, it's time to get down and celebrate our 2022 World Series Champions!
UNDENIABLE! Astros overcome scandal, Phillies for 2nd World Series win
Astros fans waiting for Yordan Alvarez's power to return got it when the 'Stros need it most.
The Batting Cage Session That Won the Astros a Title
Houston’s attention to the smallest of details paid off big time on Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead home run in Saturday’s title-clinching Game 6.
Centre Daily
Dodger Fans React to Astros World Series Win
After four trips to the World Series in the past six seasons, the Houston Astros* have won their first legit (from what we know) World Series title in franchise history. Everyone and their mommas were rooting against the Astros in this year's World Series, especially Dodger fans. The 2022 season...
The Houston Astros are the world champions in baseball | Get your fan gear (caps, T-shirts and hoodies)
The Houston Astros are the World Series champions after they beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-1, Saturday night at home. The Astros, behind Yordan Alvarez, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and World Series MVP Jeremy Peña, won the best-of-seven series in six games. Soon after the game, fans of the Astros...
