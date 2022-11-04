Broadway: Joni Mitchell, Steely Dan’s Donald Fagen Make Surprise Appearances at “Almost Famous” Opening Night

Read full article on original website
Houston Chronicle
The new musical 'Almost Famous' is not even almost great
NEW YORK - Warning: Do not re-watch the 2000 movie "Almost Famous" if you plan to see "Almost Famous," the new Broadway musical. Because the movie is so good. And the stage version is so less good. Comparisons are anathema but seem unavoidable in the case of this musical, which...
Showbiz411
Pop: Alicia Keys Leaves RCA Records After 22 Years, Puts Out Christmas Album on Her Own Label
Alicia Keys has left the building. Twenty two years after her hit debut album, Keys has exited RCA Records. Her new album, a Christmas collection called “Santa Baby,” was dropped without much warning today on Alicia Keys Records. “Santa Baby” can be streamed only on Apple Music and...
Showbiz411
Shock: RIP Douglas McGrath, Tony Nominee, Woody Allen Collaborator, Former “SNL” Writer, Dead at 64
I am in shock and a lot of people are this afternoon. Just last week I told you about my friend Doug McGrath’s extraordinary one man show, “Everything’s Fine,” at the Daryl Roth Theater. Last night Doug did not show up for his 7pm performance. Sometime...
Showbiz411
Duran Duran’s Bittersweet Rock Hall Induction Reveals Original Member Andy Taylor Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer
Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame Tonight in Los Angeles. But it was a bittersweet night at Simon LeBon revealed that original member Andy Taylor has stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Taylor, 61, is a writer, producer and singer for Duran Duran and their spin off band,...
Showbiz411
Michael Douglas and Son Cameron Making Their Own “On Golden Pond” About Repairing Relationship
Oscar and Emmy winner Michael Douglas isn’t done yet. The famed actor producer writer is making a new film with his son, Cameron. “Blood Knot” has been picked up for production by Screen Media. The movie is based on a book by Bob Rich called “Looking Through Water.”
Showbiz411
HBO Cancels “Westworld” Because No One Was Watching it or Understood It Anymore
The era of “Westworld” on HBO is over. The cabler has shut down the show — loosely based on the famous movie — after four seasons. Why? Because no one watched it. From Season 3 to Season 4 they lost about 65% of their audience. They were down to an average of 350,000 viewers per episode.
