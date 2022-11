On Saturday, November 12, the Poze Bazaar Foundation will host its annual fashion benefit at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Complex [BJCC] East Ballroom at 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme, “The Golden Age of The Harlem Renaissance”, will celebrate and support Birmingham’s creative arts community and raise money for the organization’s scholarship and grant fund to benefit under-resourced youth and under-funded nonprofits.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO