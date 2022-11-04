ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Raisi says Iran thwarted U.S. destabilisation

DUBAI (Reuters) – President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran’s cities were “safe and sound” after what he called a failed attempt by the United States to repeat the 2011 Arab uprisings in the Islamic Republic, Iranian media reported on Saturday as protests continued for a 50th day.
Taiwan Strait issues must be resolved peacefully, say G7 foreign ministers

BERLIN (Reuters) – Top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G7) countries reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and said they would continue to aim for constructive cooperation with China in a joint statement released on Friday. In the statement, the foreign ministers of...
U.S., Canada impose sanctions on two Haitian politicians

(Reuters) – The United States and Canada said on Friday they were imposing sanctions on two Haitian politicians, including the president of the country’s Senate, over what Canada described as their operational support for armed gangs. The sanctions target Haitian Senate President Joseph Lambert and Youri Latortue, who...
Russian jets hit Syria’s rebel-held Idlib, at least nine dead – rescuers

AMMAN (Reuters) – Russian jets bombed camps near Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib on Sunday, killing at least nine civilians in a flare-up of attacks on the last opposition-help bastion, witnesses and rescuers said. War planes flying at high altitude, aided by Syrian army artillery, also dropped bombs...
Kyiv residents snap up new stamp celebrating Crimean bridge blast

KYIV (Reuters) – Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv on Friday snapped up a new postage stamp commemorating a blast that damaged a major bridge linking Russia to Crimea in a blow to the prestige of Russian President Vladimir Putin. “There isn’t a corner of the world which...
What to watch on Monday at COP27

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) – Leaders from around the globe will begin making speeches at the U.N. climate summit in Egypt on Monday as they seek to whip up ambition in the fight against global warming. But their messages will likely differ a lot on key points, and their...
Somalia army says at least 100 al Shabaab fighters killed in clashes

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Somalia’s army and allied clan militias have killed at least 100 al Shabaab fighters in heavy clashes in the central Hiran region, the defence ministry said on Friday, days after twin bombings killed at least 120 people in the capital. Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda...
White House’s Sullivan visits Kyiv, says ‘unwavering’ support to continue

KYIV (Reuters) – U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said during a visit to Kyiv on Friday that U.S. support to Ukraine would remain “unwavering and unflinching” following Tuesday’s midterm congressional elections. “We fully intend to ensure that the resources are there as necessary and that...
Pope says EU states should share responsibility for migrants

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE (Reuters) – Pope Francis said on Sunday European Union member states should share responsibility for taking in migrants and not just leave it to the countries where people arrive. He spoke as migration triggered fresh political tensions in Italy, where there has been a stand-off...
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China

BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Poland asks EU to halt rule-of-law fines, minister says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Poland has submitted an official request to the European Union to suspend fines of 1 million euros a day imposed by the bloc’s top court over Warsaw’s failure to implement a court order concerning judicial reforms, a Polish minister said on Friday. The fine...
Haiti gang leader says fuel distribution can resume as blockade ends

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitian gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier said on Sunday that fuel trucks can approach the Varreux terminal without fear for their safety, days after police broke up a blockade that had halted fuel distribution for nearly two months. The G9 coalition of gangs led...
U.S. House committee gives Trump until next week to produce documents

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump said on Friday it had given the former president until next week to begin producing documents requested under a subpoena. The Jan. 6 committee announced on Oct. 21...
More sanctions against Haitian political elites are coming -Canada foreign minister

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canada will impose more sanctions on Haiti’s political elite, its foreign minister said on Friday, accusing the politicians of helping criminal gangs increase their influence in exchange for money. “Our goal is to put maximum pressure against these political elites,” Melanie Joly told Reuters by...
Factbox-Key points in Ethiopia’s ceasefire agreement

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government and forces from the Tigray region have agreed to stop fighting, a dramatic breakthrough after two years of war that killed thousands, displaced millions and threatened to tear apart Africa’s second most-populous country. The warring parties signed an agreement in Pretoria on...
U.N. chief urges North Korea to resume denuclearization talks

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) – U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday condemned North Korea’s recent missile launches, urging Pyongyang to “immediately desist from taking any further provocative action” and take immediate steps to resume talks aimed at the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, a U.N. spokesman said.
Serb policemen quit jobs in anti-Kosovo protest

NORTH MITROVICA, Kosovo (Reuters) – Kosovo Serb policemen who work in the Jarinje and Brnjak border posts in the north of the country resigned on Sunday in protest over Pristina’s order to use Kosovo vehicle licence plates instead of those issued by Serbia. The 300 resignations in the...
Hungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden -finance ministry

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government will have five years instead of the current eight days to reimburse the National Bank of Hungary (NBH) in case the bank posts a loss on its operations, according to a bill published by the Ministry of Finance late on Friday. Hungary’s budget...
Ghanaian protesters demand president step down over economic crisis

ACCRA (Reuters) – More than 1,000 protesters marched through Ghana’s capital Accra on Saturday, calling for the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo amid an economic crisis that has hammered the cedi currency and seen fuel and food costs spiral to record levels. Filing past police in riot gear,...

