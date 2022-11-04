Read full article on original website
Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world’s biggest economy. In a statement, the government raised a number of concerns about the tax...
Wells Fargo under pressure from CFPB to pay over $1 billion in fine- Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Wells Fargo is under pressure from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to pay more than $1 billion to settle a slew of investigations into ill-treatment of its customers, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter. The bank declined to comment on the...
U.S. audit inspection of Chinese companies in Hong Kong ends – sources
HONG KONG (Reuters) – U.S. audit watchdog’s onsite inspection of the audit work of New York-listed Chinese firms, which started in Hong Kong in September, has ended, three people with knowledge of the matter said, raising hopes of a resolution of a long-pending dispute. The seven-week long onsite...
UK house prices fall after mini-budget shock, but CEO pay soars – business live
House prices dropped at fastest monthly rate since February 2021 as surging mortgage costs hit sector
BioNTech spokesperson: Vaccine to initially be imported to China
BERLIN (Reuters) – BioNTech will initially import its COVID-19 vaccine into China, said a spokesperson for the company on Friday, after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said during a visit to Beijing that China would allow expatriates to receive the German company’s vaccine. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstucker, Writing by...
Financial watchdog orders Deutsche Bank to step up money laundering controls
FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The German financial regulator BaFin said on Friday it has ordered Deutsche Bank to take specific measures to better prevent money laundering and terrorism financing. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
GIC, Dream Industrial JV to buy Canada’s Summit for $3.3 billion
(Reuters) – A joint venture between Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Canadian industrial real estate company Dream Industrial REIT will acquire Canada’s Summit Industrial Income REIT for C$4.46 billion ($3.30 billion), the companies said in a joint statement on Monday. The unitholders of Summit, which also...
China’s COVID resurgence spurs new curbs, Foxconn imposes restrictions
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s escalating COVID-19 resurgence has spurred authorities and companies, including key iPhone manufacturer Foxconn, to ramp up measures to contain outbreaks, disrupting production and throwing business events into confusion. China reported on Monday 5,496 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases for Nov. 6, the highest since May 2,...
Apple expects lower iPhone 14 shipments due to China plant impacted by COVID
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Sunday said it expects even lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than it previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily impact an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products, the iPhone maker said...
iPhone 14 Pro: Apple warns about availability amid latest shutdowns in China
Apple has warned that the iPhone 14 Pro may become much more difficult to buy amid the latest shutdowns in China.Customers will have to wait longer for the premium devices after new coronavirus restrictions were imposed on a factory in central China, the company said.The rare warning from Apple gave few details about the impact of the lockdowns. But it said that the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is working “at significantly reduced capacity”.“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” Apple said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to...
Scholz secures agreement allowing expats in China to use BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
BEIJING (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced an agreement on Friday to let expatriates in China use the COVID-19 vaccine from Germany’s BioNTech and pressed for Beijing to allow the shot to be made freely available to Chinese citizens. On his first visit to China since becoming...
Gold Fields says it will not make new offer for Yamana Gold
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – The board of South Africa’s Gold Fields has decided it will not offer to change the terms of its deal to take over Yamana Gold after Agnico Eagle and Pan American made a surprise bid for the miner on Friday. The decision not to make...
Apple warns of hit to iPhone shipments from China COVID disruptions
TAIPEI (Reuters) – Apple Inc expected on Sunday lower shipments of high-end iPhone 14 models than previously anticipated, hit by a significant production cut at a major plant in China affected by COVID-19 restrictions. “The facility is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity,” Apple said in a statement without...
S&P upgrades Qatar’s credit rating on shrinking debt burden
(Reuters) – Ratings agency S&P on Friday raised Qatar’s long-term sovereign credit rating to “AA” from “AA-“, citing improvements in the government’s fiscal position. “Qatar’s debt interest costs as a share of government revenue have fallen, and we expect them to remain low...
‘A brazen intrusion’: China’s foreign police stations raise hackles in Canada
Beijing says Toronto locations are ‘services stations’ to renew licenses – but China watchers say they monitor and pressure country’s diaspora
China reports 3,837 new cases for Nov 4 vs 4,045 a day earlier
SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) – China reported 3,837 new COVID-19 infections on Nov. 4, of which 657 were symptomatic and 3,180 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Saturday. That compared with six-month-high 4,045 new COVID-19 infections reported the day before, of which 757 were symptomatic and 3,288 were...
