Apple has warned that the iPhone 14 Pro may become much more difficult to buy amid the latest shutdowns in China.Customers will have to wait longer for the premium devices after new coronavirus restrictions were imposed on a factory in central China, the company said.The rare warning from Apple gave few details about the impact of the lockdowns. But it said that the factory operated by Foxconn in the central city of Zhengzhou is working “at significantly reduced capacity”.“We now expect lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max shipments than we previously anticipated,” Apple said. “Customers will experience longer wait times to...

21 MINUTES AGO