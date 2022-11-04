Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
The L.A. mayor's race appears close. Here's what needs to happen for Bass and Caruso
L.A. has a half-century tradition of sending Democratic office holders like Karen Bass to the mayor’s office. Rick Caruso needs a big Latino vote to ‘”defy political gravity.”. Source: Los Angeles Times.
californiapublic.com
We're voting for Karen Bass for L.A. mayor. Here's why
Voters from neighborhoods across L.A. weigh in on why they’re voting for Rep. Karen Bass in the mayor’s race.
californiapublic.com
In one of Orange County's safest cities, voters still think about crime. So do Republican campaigns
Republicans, who have been largely focused on inflation, have seized on crime as a key issue in the final weeks leading to Tuesday’s midterm election.
californiapublic.com
Orange County Bus Strike Continues
Both sides in the Orange County bus strike have agreed to go back to the bargaining table, starting tomorrow. This will be the first time OCTA and the Union will sit down since the mechanics walked off the job on Wednesday, but it is unclear if the strike will be called off when those talks begin on Saturday at 11 a.m.
californiapublic.com
In-N-Out Celebrating 75 Years With Festival in Pomona in 2023
What’s California without In-N-Out? If you’re under the age of 75, you’ll never have to know. The beloved fast-food burger chain is celebrating 75 years in 2023 — and though we’re nearly a year out, the business gave social media a teaser of its milestone event happening next year.
californiapublic.com
LA County Seeing Rise in COVID Metrics, Prompting Fears of Winter Surge
After months of decline, Los Angeles County health officials have reported a sharp increase in the average daily number of new COVID-19 infections, again raising concerns about an impending winter spike in cases. The seven-day average daily number of infections rose by 10% over the past week, according to the...
californiapublic.com
Five killed in crash near Mugu Rock, forcing closure of Pacific Coast Highway
Five people were killed Sunday morning in a fiery crash near Mugu Rock on Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County, closing the roadway for hours.
californiapublic.com
Sheriff's detectives seek gunman who ran over victim in West Hollywood robbery
Surveillance video captured the attack, in which a gunman appears to rob a man in a parking lot and then run over him with a car. The victim survived.
californiapublic.com
Saugus High School Prepares for Big Game Amid ‘Thin Blue Line' Flag Controversy
A big playoff game tonight between two local high school teams is being played under a cloud of controversy. This after a flag was flown at a Saugus High School football game that has been tied to white supremacist movements but others maintain it’s simply about supporting law enforcement.
californiapublic.com
Big rig overturns onto car on 405 Freeway in O.C., injuring 1 and snarling traffic
Traffic on the 405 Freeway in Seal Beach was disrupted for hours Friday afternoon after a tractor-trailer overturned onto a vehicle.
