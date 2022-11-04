Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kmaland.com
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
kmaland.com
Robert "Bob" Hicks, 77, of Emerson, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Visitation Start: 5 PM. Visitation End: 7 PM. Memorials:. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery: Emerson Cemetery-Emerson, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
kmaland.com
Team Crees comes back to win 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic
(KMAland) -- A memorable comeback paved the way for Team Crees' title at the 6th Annual KMA All-Star Volleyball Classic Sunday. The squad led by Harlan Coach Elle Crees etched their name in lore by winning the event held at Glenwood High School. "These girls are awesome," Coach Crees said....
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/6): Nebraska, Creighton both winners
(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton both grabbed conference wins in college volleyball action on Sunday.
kmaland.com
LC qualifies seven events for state swimming
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union has released their tentative list of qualifiers for the State Swimming Meet. State takes place on Friday in Marshalltown. View the full list of KMAland qualifiers below. Atlantic. Alexis Reynolds -- 200-yard freestyle & 500-yard freestyle. Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln. Elaina...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball (11/5): Wins for UNI, Omaha and Drake
(KMAland) -- Omaha, Northern Iowa and Drake were winners in regional college volleyball action on Saturday. View the full scoreboard below. COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD (11/5) Omaha 3 Oral Roberts 0. Northern Iowa 3 Bradley 0. Drake 3 Illinois State 1. Baylor 3 Kansas 0. Denver 3 Kansas City 1.
kmaland.com
South Holt optimistic heading into rematch with Platte Valley
(Oregon) -- After a disappointing showing in their previous matchup, South Holt football hopes for a better outcome when they face Platte Valley in a district quarterfinal on Saturday. The Knights (6-4) extended their season last week with a 56-6 win over Mound City. "It was nice to see us...
kmaland.com
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Sundays With Mike: Countdown to Election Day
(Shenandoah) – It wasn’t too hard to come up with the subject for this week’s blog. All you have to do is look at the calendar. Yes, Tuesday is Election Day (insert loud cheering here). For that reason, this week’s blog will be rather short. Besides, I’ll need all the rest I can get today, because election days tend to be long.
kmaland.com
Missouri State XC: Platte Valley's girls, Nodaway Valley's Blay claim titles
(KMAland) -- One KMAland team and a KMAland individual left the Missouri State Cross Country Championships with state titles on Saturday. Platte Valley captured the state title with 75 points, edging Van Buren by eight points. Mya Wray finished third in 20:52.90 while Andrea Riley was fourth in 20:54.10. Allison...
kmaland.com
Women's College Soccer (11/5): Omaha wins Summit League
(KMAland) -- The Omaha women’s soccer program won the Summit League Championship on Saturday. The Mavericks played to a 0-0 tie with Oral Roberts, but had a 3-1 edge in penalty kicks. Thomas Jefferson alum Maggie Gunderson logged 51 minutes in the win.
kmaland.com
Shen school enrollment up 13 students
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah's School District is reflecting the trend of increased enrollment numbers in KMAland. Certified enrollment numbers for the 2022-23 school year total 1,050.3 students. That's up 13.2 students over the 2021-22 total of 1,037.1. Shenandoah School Superintendent Dr. Kerri Nelson tells KMA News she was pleased with this school year's figures.
kmaland.com
James E. "Jim" Bagby, 84, of Maryville, MO
Location:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville, MO. Visitation Location:At the church. Visitation Start:Rosary at 6:30 PM, Visitation Starts at 7:00 PM. Memorials:St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 333 S Davis, Maryville, MO 64468. Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO. Cemetery:St. Patrick's Cemetery, Maryville, MO. Notes:Jim passed away at Parkdale Manor Nursing Home on...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/6): Jackson's 26 leads Northwest to win
(Lakeland) -- Another efficient night of shooting led the Northwest Missouri State University men's basketball program to an 88-75 win over Flagler Sunday. The Bearcats (2-0) shot 50.8% from the field and 41.7% from deep. Isaiah Jackson led the way with 26 points and eight rebounds while Diego Bernard had 21 points and eight rebounds.
kmaland.com
John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
UPDATE: Bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway back open
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, the bridge to Omaha on Veterans Memorial Highway is back open after an incident on the bridge.
KETV.com
Eastern Nebraska's first snow of the season in the forecast for Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — Eastern Nebraska and western Iowa could receive its first snow of the season Friday night into Saturday morning. Cool and wet conditions will continue most of the morning Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s. Omaha could get a brief dry period in the late afternoon...
kmaland.com
SMC plans 'realistic' disaster drill
(Shenandoah) -- Shenandoah Medical Center officials promise a scenario that's as realistic as possible in next week's disaster drill. Numerous local agencies join the hospital in an emergency preparedness exercise beginning Wednesday morning. Ty Davison is director of Shenandoah's Ambulance Service. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Davison says the drill begins at 9 a.m., when Shenandoah police and fire personnel plus Shenandoah EMTs are dispatched to an emergency situation.
Midlands Business Journal
Lockwood Development’s New Little King Location Opens in Omaha
After acquiring the Little King franchise operation in 2021, Lockwood Development is announcing that the firm’s first Omaha Little King store will open to the public on November 1, with a Grand Opening featuring the Creighton Volleyball team scheduled for Saturday, November 5. The store, located at 8602 West...
Comments / 0