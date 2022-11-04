Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Now
Interview: Republican candidate Lanhee Chen for California Controller
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — And in less than a week-- the State of California will have a new Controller. The job is currently held by Betty Yee. She has termed out of the position and two candidates are trying to replace her. Republican Lanhee Chen stopped by Eyewitness News...
Bakersfield Now
BPD extends deadline for Community Advisory Panel
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department has extended its deadline for the Community Advisory Panel until November 4th. The panel is an advisory body to be the community's voice on policing policies, procedures, and other key issues. The panel helps BPD develop strategies that improve public safety, enhance the...
Bakersfield Now
Thousands without power following widespread outage in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An issue with equipment just after 11:00 pm Friday night put thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark across Bakersfield. When the out first occurred nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Bakersfield as well as Lamont on Saturday morning that number...
Bakersfield Now
Kern County Elections Division opening Sat. Nov. 5 for voting
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office said on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division will be open for voting. It is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, 1st Floor. The elections office said to remember Election Day is November...
Bakersfield Now
Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead
------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
Bakersfield Now
Man, 70, arrested in suspected hit-and-run, pedestrian left in critical condition
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Police arrested a 70-year-old man following a suspected hit-and-run crash in which he struck a pedestrian, causing serious injuries Thursday night in central Bakersfield. Around 8:46 p.m. Jerry Aguirre fled from 4th Street and Chester Avenue after reportedly striking a man with his vehicle at...
Bakersfield Now
Car crash takes down power pole leading to outage
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A car crash near South Lake Road and Hill Road has lead to a down power pole. According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, the car went off the road way, hitting the pole around 6:10 a.m. The car rolled over, but the driver...
Bakersfield Now
Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Bakersfield Now
60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
Bakersfield Now
KCSO searching for missing woman
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Bakersfield Now
History in the making, community invited to Delano's first veteran's day parade
DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Inaugural Veterans Day Parade takes place this weekend. It's history in the making for Delano as it's the first veterans day parade in the city's history, in large part thanks to the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee Inc. and Councilman Alindajao. The committee...
Comments / 0