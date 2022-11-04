ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

BPD extends deadline for Community Advisory Panel

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield Police Department has extended its deadline for the Community Advisory Panel until November 4th. The panel is an advisory body to be the community's voice on policing policies, procedures, and other key issues. The panel helps BPD develop strategies that improve public safety, enhance the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Thousands without power following widespread outage in Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — An issue with equipment just after 11:00 pm Friday night put thousands of Pacific Gas and Electric customers in the dark across Bakersfield. When the out first occurred nearly 50,000 customers were without power in Bakersfield as well as Lamont on Saturday morning that number...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Kern County Elections Division opening Sat. Nov. 5 for voting

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Elections Office said on Saturday, November 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Kern County Elections Division will be open for voting. It is located at 1115 Truxtun Avenue, 1st Floor. The elections office said to remember Election Day is November...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead

------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Now

Car crash takes down power pole leading to outage

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A car crash near South Lake Road and Hill Road has lead to a down power pole. According to the California Highway Patrol incident page, the car went off the road way, hitting the pole around 6:10 a.m. The car rolled over, but the driver...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Rembrandt Street. On Tuesday, November 1, 2022 deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Rembrandt Street at around 3:30 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

60-year-old woman faces drug, child endangerment charges

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Deputies arrested a 60-year-old woman Wednesday in Lake Isabella for several narcotics charges and child endangerment, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 11:50 a.m. deputies from the Kern Valley Substation conducted a probation check in the 6200 block of Mulberry Avenue. While...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO searching for missing woman

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community's help in finding a missing woman. KCSO said 25-year-old Maryam Sohi was last seen by family on September 29, 2022. Sohi is 5'4", and about 120 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

History in the making, community invited to Delano's first veteran's day parade

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Delano Inaugural Veterans Day Parade takes place this weekend. It's history in the making for Delano as it's the first veterans day parade in the city's history, in large part thanks to the Delano Hometown Heroes Parade Committee Inc. and Councilman Alindajao. The committee...
DELANO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy