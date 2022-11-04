Read full article on original website
Moriah Vikings Defense Dominates in Championship Win
The Moriah Vikings would dominate on both sides of the ball, as they shut out Ticonderoga 39-0 in the Class “D” Football Section 7 Championship Game. They would have a 22 point lead at halftime, thanks to a couple key turnovers late in the second quarter. They would tack on a couple more scores in […]
mynbc5.com
Chazy high school boys soccer uses strong second half to advance to Class D New York Semifinals
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Chazy High School boys soccer used a strong second-half performance to beat Chateauguay Central High School 2-0 in the Class D New York regional finals. Both of the Eagles' goals came in the second half, where senior Gunner Frenyea and junior Peter Labarge were the ones to score the goals.
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
WCAX
Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
mynbc5.com
Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history
Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman breaks into South Burlington home, armed with a knife
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — A Vermont woman is behind bars after breaking into and barricading herself inside of a South Burlington home. Police say 34-year-old Teilya Brunet broke into a home on Forest St. armed with a knife around 10:15 p.m. Friday. Officials say Brunet knew the homeowner and...
South Burlington break-in leads to police standoff
Authorities say Teilya Brunet of Burlington surrendered after a standoff lasting more than three hours.
mynbc5.com
Killington Resort remains optimistic that snow-covered trails are possible for World Cup
KILLINGTON, Vt. — The unseasonably warm weather we've had so far this month isn't looking good for ski resorts that are hoping to open later this month. In a few weeks, Killington Resort is hoping to have its Superstar trail covered in snow for the start of the Killington World Cup.
WCAX
Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion
SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
WCAX
Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
WCAX
Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.
Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making...
WCAX
Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
Hit-&-run crash downs power lines in Sheldon
Police say a crash into a utility pole on Route 105 on Saturday left live, sparking wires dangling from it.
mynbc5.com
Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont
On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
mynbc5.com
Final push: Candidates spend last weekend on the campaign trail connecting with voters
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Candidates are making their final stops on the campaign trail ahead ofTuesday's election. Democrat Peter Welch, running for Vermont's open U.S. Senate seat, boarded a train Sunday morning as part of the Railroad to Victory leg of his campaign. Welch was joined by other Democrats such...
mynbc5.com
Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
VTDigger
Expanded Danville Health Center reopens to the community November 7th
Danville, VT – Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announces the re-opening of the Danville Health Center on November 7th following a complete remodel and a 1,600 square foot expansion. The renovated and expanded space is welcoming, comfortable, and updated for patients, featuring artwork from Timothy Kirchoff, a local photographer....
mynbc5.com
SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
WCAX
Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
newportdispatch.com
Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified
MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
