Essex, VT

mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: New York 'Class C' Championship

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The redemption tour for Saranac Central High School football is complete. After a heartbreaking 36-35 overtime loss to Saranac Lake High School in the 2021 Section VII Class C Championship Game, Saranac Central bounced back a big way with a 36-12 rout in this year's title match.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
WCAX

Exploring the Elmwood Avenue cemetery of Burlington

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - “There’s so many of the markers that are completely gone. You can’t really identify them much anymore. So he is going to try to get some of them identified. Maybe in a couple of years we might know more about who’s buried here,” said Lorrie Driscoll.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Champlain College inaugurates their tenth president in school history

Saturday afternoon Champlain College officially inaugurated their tenth president in the schools history. New president Alex Hernandez is a former dean and vice provost from the University of Virginia and is excited to take Champlain College to the next level. "Champlain College is a leader in career focused learning with...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Wood 4 Good program gets fired up for Franklin County expansion

SAINT ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of Chittenden County homes have been warmer thanks to free firewood. The Wood 4 Good program started with a Jericho father and his two sons several years ago delivering free wood to Chittenden County families no questions asked. Now, the group has around 80 volunteers, but they need more to expand into the Franklin County area.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Backyard fire sparks out of control in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A backyard fire gets out of control at a Williston home Friday. Williston Fire Captain, Prescott Nadeau says the fire happened at a home off South Brownell Road. He says the flames extended beyond the fire pit’s boundaries turning into a brush fire. The homeowner...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigating student hit by car in Essex Jct.

Stuck in Vermont: Annie & Eric Calacci’s ‘Halloween House’ in Jericho. Annie Calacci and her husband, Eric, have been creatively decorating their “Halloween House” on Route 15 in Jericho since 2004. Updated: 31 minutes ago. A new Vermont law this year was aimed at making...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Kindness on the menu at South Royalton deli

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Tight-knit communities are what give Vermont a lot of its charm, and you can find community kindness almost everywhere you turn. At one small shop in South Royalton, reporter Elissa Borden found there’s no such thing as a stranger. It’s a place where you can grab a sandwich, a newspaper, or help out your neighbors one sticky note at a time.
ROYALTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Funding is headed to many in need projects throughout Vermont

On Thursday, Gov. Phil Scott announced just over $2 million in awards for seven projects that are a part of the Brownfields Economic Revitalization Alliance. The goal of the program is to turn hazardous areas due to ground contamination into revitalized businesses, housing, and mixed-use developments. "We want to get...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Burlington 'pods' on Elmwood Ave. push back opening date again

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Burlington's new housing pods on Elmwood Avenue were first expected to open in July 2022, then delayed to a hopeful start date of November first. Now, as that deadline has passed, the opening has been pushed back again. "We feel pretty confident we're going to get...
BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Expanded Danville Health Center reopens to the community November 7th

Danville, VT – Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) announces the re-opening of the Danville Health Center on November 7th following a complete remodel and a 1,600 square foot expansion. The renovated and expanded space is welcoming, comfortable, and updated for patients, featuring artwork from Timothy Kirchoff, a local photographer....
DANVILLE, VT
mynbc5.com

SUNY Plattsburgh education students landing jobs before graduating

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — From being a student to teaching students. SUNY Plattsburgh's education program is already seeing some of its students living out what they've been studying. "All of our education programs are amazing because our students are out in the field at an early stage," said Cindy McCarty,...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Barre Annual Craft Show returns after hiatus

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A holiday staple in Barre is back on. The annual craft show brings thousands of holiday shoppers, and dozens of central Vermont crafters, to the Barre Memorial Auditorium. The show has been sidelined since 2019 because of the pandemic. And earlier this year, the Greater Barre...
BARRE, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police: Driver in hit-and-run crash in Montpelier identified

MONTPELIER — A 40-year-old man from Barre was cited following a crash in East Montpelier last month. On October 9, authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash into a guardrail on Vermont Route 14 south at around 2:30 a.m. Police found the involved vehicle abandoned when they arrived. Following...
MONTPELIER, VT

