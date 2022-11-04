ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goldendale, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Sunnyside draws No. 1 Chiawana in 4A state playoffs

Sunnyside’s set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9’s only representative in the 4A state football playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will play next Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia Conference. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.
SUNNYSIDE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Toppenish, Zillah cruise into 1A state playoffs

It's on to state for Toppenish and Zillah. The SCAC West rivals handled their East crossover opponents convincingly as the Wildcats shut out Connell for the second time this season, 22-0, while the Leopards reeled off six straight touchdowns to pull away from College Place for a 44-21 victory Friday night.
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Thousands without power across Central Washington

KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana

A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
PENDLETON, OR
Yakima Herald Republic

Merrissa B. Davis, 42

Merrissa B. Davis, 42, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Dorothy A. Wolf, 82

Dorothy A. Wolf, 82, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, prosserfuneralhome.com.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29

Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29, of Toppenish died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
TOPPENISH, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Mary A. Allison, 80

Mary Ann Allison, 80, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest

A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
OREGON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Cindy L. Evans, 74

Cindy Lee (Sugden) Evans, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
YAKIMA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Weather affecting mountain passes clears by Sunday evening

Early winter storms that brought snow and high winds to the Cascades forced the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes at times on Sunday. But by Sunday evening, all restrictions on Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass had been lifted, WSDOT reported on its website. White Pass...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15

An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
SELAH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Power line down in Benton County

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
BENTON COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy