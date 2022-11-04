Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Sunnyside draws No. 1 Chiawana in 4A state playoffs
Sunnyside’s set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9’s only representative in the 4A state football playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will play next Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia Conference. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.
Yakima Herald Republic
West Valley, East Valley earn state home games after perfect league regular seasons
Playoff committees rewarded West Valley and East Valley with first-round home games in the girls soccer state tournament after both teams posted perfect records in league play. Even though the Rams and Red Devils both lost in their district finals, they bounced back to win loser-out games on Saturday and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish, Zillah cruise into 1A state playoffs
It's on to state for Toppenish and Zillah. The SCAC West rivals handled their East crossover opponents convincingly as the Wildcats shut out Connell for the second time this season, 22-0, while the Leopards reeled off six straight touchdowns to pull away from College Place for a 44-21 victory Friday night.
nbcrightnow.com
Thousands without power across Central Washington
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE: 11:01 p.m. Over 1,200 customers are without power in the Prosser area, according to Benton PUD. There is no estimate for when power will return and no cause has been identified at this time. Additionally, nearly 500 people are out of power in Union Gap, according...
Shari’s Restaurant in Richland is in Rubble, What’s Popping Up Next?
In my normal drive down George Washington Way in Richland, I had to turn around a snap a few photos. Shari's Restaurant has been closed for some time now. I just assumed a new restaurant or business would move in. I was shocked to see a pile of rubble today.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Valley rain, mountain snow and high winds impact the region today -Briana
A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon…winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM. Morning mountain snow and rain will continue off and on this afternoon and evening. Expect spotty rain showers to continue Saturday morning in the lower elevations before tapering off Saturday afternoon. Valley rain/mountain snow Sunday. Set clocks back one hour Sunday.
Ferocious Tri-Cities winds knock out power, topple trees. Top gusts nearly 70 mph
“It’s called the Tri-City lottery. I never ‘win’. I always get plastic bags and tumbleweeds. Some people ‘win’ lawn furniture and trampolines.”
Yakima Herald Republic
Merrissa B. Davis, 42
Merrissa B. Davis, 42, of Yakima died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory, Moxee, 509-457-1232.
Yakima Herald Republic
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82
Dorothy A. Wolf, 82, of Yakima died Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Arrangements are by Prosser Funeral Home & Crematory, prosserfuneralhome.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29
Tyson J. Wahchumwah, 29, of Toppenish died Thursday, Nov. 3. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, valleyhillsfh.com.
Yakima Herald Republic
Mary A. Allison, 80
Mary Ann Allison, 80, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
yaktrinews.com
PREPARE NOW: High winds pose threat of damage & power outages tonight across the Northwest
A travel alert for those of you traveling in Eastern Washington and Oregon. High winds will impact the region Friday. You can expect high winds and difficult driving conditions, especially for high-profile vehicles. A High Wind Warning goes into effect this afternoon. Winds increase to 40-60+ MPH in the Tri-Cities, Yakima, Walla Walla and Pendleton…with potentially damaging winds continuing across Eastern Washington and Oregon overnight through Saturday AM.
Yakima Herald Republic
Cindy L. Evans, 74
Cindy Lee (Sugden) Evans, 74, of Yakima died Wednesday, Nov. 2. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Yakima Herald Republic
Weather affecting mountain passes clears by Sunday evening
Early winter storms that brought snow and high winds to the Cascades forced the Washington State Department of Transportation to restrict travel over mountain passes at times on Sunday. But by Sunday evening, all restrictions on Interstate 90's Snoqualmie Pass had been lifted, WSDOT reported on its website. White Pass...
Wind storm causes damage across Benton, Franklin Counties
BENTON CO., Wash – People of Benton and Franklin Counties were left cleaning up the mess in the wake of a powerful wind storm Friday night. Downed trees in the street blocked traffic in some areas. Some trees fell over onto structures, or power lines, causing thousands of people to go without power in the overnight hours. Some were still...
30 Gut-Wrenching Photos Shows Aftermath in Tri-Cities Windstorm
Take A Look At 30 Photos Showing The Aftermath Of Tri-Cities Windstorm. One of the few things we have to worry about in Tri-Cities is the windstorms that roll through the Columbia Basin once or twice a year. November 2022 Tri-Cities Windstorm Leaves 1000's Without Power. My wife pulled out...
Yakima Herald Republic
Selah-Moxee Irrigation District's water auction closes Nov. 15
An online auction for senior water rights and water leases in the Selah-Moxee Irrigation District closes Nov. 15. The district is selling 382 acre-feet of water and offering 5,950 acre-feet for lease. The surplus of water is the result of improved water conservation and land taken out of production over the years, said Nathan Draper, who oversees the district.
nbcrightnow.com
Power line down in Benton County
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Power is out in the area around Twin Bridges Road due to a down power line. Expect lane closures and vehicles in the roadway as crews work to restore power. Twin Bridges Road was closed due to the work but has since been reopened.
Winds calm and power returns after Friday storm left over 12,000 in the dark
Rain and wind let up Saturday as Portland General Electric worked to restore power to thousands of customers impacted by Friday’s storm. Around 2,100 PGE customers are still without power – down from 12,500 the night before. A majority of the outages are in Clackamas County. Pacific Power shows just over 100 outages in Oregon, most of which are in Pendleton.
Comments / 0