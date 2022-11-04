Sunnyside’s set to face a big challenge after qualifying as the Big 9’s only representative in the 4A state football playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 16 seed and will play next Saturday at 1 p.m. at No. 1 seed Chiawana, the unbeaten champions of the Mid-Columbia Conference. Playoff committees assigned four other local teams to road matchups on Sunday, and no area schools will host state games next Friday or Saturday.

SUNNYSIDE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO