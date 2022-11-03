ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jalen Rose On Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: "I Now Understand Fully Why Her Name Should Not Be Released"

The NBA offseason and then the start of the new season have had no shortage of controversy. The players and coaches have put their proverbial foot in their mouths on multiple occasions. Kyrie Irving, Draymond Green, and indeed, Ime Udoka, are names that fans have read over and over again as the things they have done and said have made a large number of headlines.
BOSTON, MA
Jewish Wizards Forward Deni Avdija Speaks Up On Kyrie Irving Controversy: “It’s A Little Upsetting To Hear Some Stuff About Your Religion."

Once again, Kyrie Irving has made a lot of noise around the NBA. The controversial Brooklyn Nets player decided it was a good idea to share a movie full of antisemitism on social media, stirring the pot last week. While people like Kanye West showed their support for Kyrie, the vast majority of fans have blasted the point guard.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bears QB Justin Fields makes NFL history in breakout performance

Justin Fields and the upstart Chicago Bears went tit-for-tat with a very good Miami Dolphins team in South Beach Sunday afternoon. Chicago lost by the score of 35-32 as its final series of the game ended with a turnover on downs. But the fact that it kept this game close tells us a lot about the team under first-year head coach Matt Eberflus.
CHICAGO, IL
Robert Horry On When He Played 1-On-1 Against Magic Johnson: "I Don't Think The Dude Ever Jumped Over 2 Inches And Wore My Ass Out!"

Robert Horry isn't someone who was ever going to go down as one of the greats of the game but there is no denying that the man is a winner. Horry was a crucial role player on championship teams for much of his career, as he won 7 NBA titles, which is still the most for any player who wasn't a part of those dynastic Celtics teams of the 1950s and 1960s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phoenix Suns Player Suffers Torn Meniscus

Cam Johnson has been one of the most important role players for the Phoenix Suns over the last few seasons. The former UNC star started out this season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. Unfortunately, he has suffered a torn meniscus and will be...
PHOENIX, AZ
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Rapper NBA YoungBoy Takes Shots At Dejounte Murray For Allegedly Kicking His Son Out Of The Car

Dejounte Murray has had a terrific start to the 2022-23 NBA season, going off for the Atlanta Hawks, dominating rivals on a daily basis, and becoming one of the best stories of the young campaign. With players like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic and Donovan Mitchell playing at a great level, it's easy to overlook Murray, but he's definitely balling out there.
NBA Fans Post Hilarious Video Of How Kyrie Irving Reacted After Reading The Brooklyn Nets' List Of Conditions For His Return

Even as the Kyrie Irving controversy continues to make headlines, there has been a segment of fans who looked have now added a humorous angle to the whole fiasco. While Irving's retweet promoting an anti-semitic film caused quite an uproar on social media, the ramifications were even worse, especially for the point guard, who was suspended by the Brooklyn Nets for five games without pay.
IRVING, NY
Watch: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins get into it on the sideline

Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are playing just their third game together this season after the latter was suspended to open the campaign. Heading into Sunday’s game against the division-rival Seattle Seahawks, the two had made sweet music with one another. In fact, Hopkins caught 22-of-27 targets for 262 yards in his first two games this season.
ARIZONA STATE
Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming

The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
What Could Be Next For Steve Nash?

It has been a very turbulent and tumultuous season for the Brooklyn Nets, and we’re not even three weeks into the NBA season. One of the casualties of the Nets’ ineptitude has been Steve Nash, their now-former head coach who left his post after both sides mutually agreed that he would do so.
BOSTON, NY
Very Exciting News About Cam Reddish

On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks are hosting the Boston Celtics in Manhattan at Madison Square Garden. For the game, they have announced their starting lineup as relayed by Underdog NBA. Underdog NBA: "Lineup alert: Knicks will start Brunson, Reddish, Barrett, Randle, Hartenstein on Saturday." In his first eight...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Report: Obi Toppin had heated argument with Knicks assistant

Third-year New York Knicks big man Obi Toppin apparently got into it this week with one of the team’s first-year assistant coaches. Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reported on Saturday that Toppin had a heated argument with Knicks assistant Rick Brunson during Friday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Bondy notes though that the two smoothed it over after the game, which the Knicks won 106-104.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Celtics set a franchise record in 133-118 win over Knicks

The Celtics were on fire offensively Saturday night in New York and hit on 27 3-pointers to set a new franchise record on their way to a 113-118 win. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum connected on six 3-pointers each and finished with 30 and 26 points respectively to pace the Celtics.
BOSTON, MA
No. 12 UCLA scores 50, enough to put away Arizona State

Dorian Thompson-Robinson threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more on Saturday night as No. 12 UCLA stayed alive for a Pac-12 Conference regular season title by outscoring Arizona State 50-36 in Tempe, Ariz. Thompson-Robinson completed 13 of 20 passes for 169 yards and an interception on the game's...
TEMPE, AZ

