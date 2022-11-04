ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasant Valley, IA

Iowa City Liberty stops Pleasant Valley's bid for consecutive 5A state volleyball titles

By Bret Hayworth
 3 days ago

By Bret Hayworth | Photos by Matthew Putney

CORALVILLE – Pleasant Valley was aiming for a second consecutive Class 5A volleyball championship but was denied Thursday morning by Iowa City Liberty.

The two teams had played twice in the regular season, splitting those two matches, and in the ultimate rubber match in the state championship, the Lightning took the title 3-1.That marked a turnaround for Liberty, as Pleasant Valley had one the first set.

Liberty is a relatively new school district, having been created in 2017, and the Lightning, with a 33-8 record, won their first-ever title under head Allie Kelly. Just minutes before noon, the first of five Iowa high school volleyball championship matches of the day ended with a kill by Liberty’s senior Cassidy Hartman, to take the fourth set 25-22.

Hartman, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, led all players in the match with 24 kills, followed by 6-foot senior outside hitter teammate Shelby Kimm, who had 17 kills.

Pleasant Valley won set one 25-20, with numerous kills by senior Chloe Cline, when the PV team had eight blocks and held Liberty to only .022 hitting efficiency, with Liberty having 12 attack errors.

In set two, Liberty rebounded, with a run that stretched a 10-8 lead to 19-11, forcing a Pleasant Valley timeout. Shortly after that, Liberty took the second set 25-17 to square the match at one set each. At that point, Kimm had 12 kills and Hartman had 8 for Liberty, which both were more than any Spartans player, plus Liberty was then hitting at .368.

Set three saw Pleasant Valley often holding a one or two point lead until roughly the midpoint, when Liberty pulled ahead 17-16. The set was tied 19-19, then Liberty pulled away to take the set 25-22, after one Lightning player pulled off a one-arm saving dig on the final point.

In set four, Pleasant Valley rebounded and led by three points a few times, and as late into the set at 19-16. However, Liberty surged back, and there were ties at 19-19, 20-20 and 21-21, before the Lightning pulled ahead to a 24-21 lead, at which point Hartman clinched the title with her spike. PV ended 2022 with a 29-7 record.

Liberty had a huge slew of students on hand in the often loud Xtream Arena.

Seeking the repeat title, the Spartans under Pleasant Valley head coach Amber Hall won the Mississippi Athletic Conference title and had won 13 matches in a row heading into the championship match. Two all-staters from 2021 returned this year, in senior Cline and senior Hall Vice, who led PV in kills with 261 heading into Thursday..

Liberty won the Mississippi Valley-Mississippi Conference crown for a fourth straight year.. Returning Elite All-Stater Hartman led the Lightning with 512 kills prior to the championship, which placed her tenth among all Iowa preps. Kimm, another returning Class 5A All-Stater, led the PV team with 423 digs and setter Asta Hildebrand ran the offense with 832 assists.

Pleasant Valley reached the title match after wins over Waukee Northwest and West Des Moines Valley, while Iowa City Liberty had defeated Urbandale and Ankeny Centennial.

