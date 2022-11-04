Read full article on original website
Dota 2 stole all the Halloween Candy and is hoarding it behind low drop rates and a paywall in Diretide
On the back of a shaven beard, Diretide arrived in Dota 2, bringing season’s “Greevilings.” This year’s Diretide is noticeably different from the previous iterations as it also features some elements from the Frostivus event. Diretide matches generally last less than 20 minutes and feature some epic teamfights, but the game mode has been overshadowed by how difficult it has been to farm Candies.
Modern Warfare 2 rightfully rewards Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of double XP after ‘confusion’ on purchase wording
A slew of double XP tokens exclusive to the Vault Edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 should be arriving in players’ accounts soon, if they didn’t already have them. The $100 Vault Edition, which includes the season one battle pass, 50 tier skips, exclusive operators, and more, also boasted 10 hours of double XP tokens, albeit with one very specific caveat that seemingly everybody missed out on reading about.
Dota 2 Diretide: All options, mechanics, and rewards to go along with it
Diretide is one of the most famous events in Dota 2, as it was an instant hit when it first came out in 2012. Though most expected the event would be a yearly occurrence, it suddenly disappeared for six years until it came back in 2020. Whenever Diretide is live,...
Pricey problems: Jankos reveals how many League teams pulled out of contract negotiations over steep buyout
Ever since Jankos’ team was eliminated from the 2022 World Championship, the former G2 Esports jungler has been relatively candid about his ongoing issues finding a new League of Legends team for 2023. Two weeks ago, the 27-year-old announced he’d be heading into the offseason as a free agent...
What does the Dendro Hypostasis drop in Genshin Impact?
The final member of Genshin Impact’s Hypostasis family finally arrived following the release of Dendro as a playable element with the Sumeru updates. This new boss resides deep within Sumeru and is an important foe to face for any players seeking to level up Nahida. Hypostases are complex beings...
Jabz jumps ship: Fnatic’s captain will lead Talon Esports in the 2023 DPC
Talon Esports has found the focal point for its rebuild, bringing in Anucha “Jabz” Jirawong to helm the next iteration of the organization’s Dota 2 roster. Jabz is making the jump over to Talon from Fnatic, where he spent the last four years playing various positions for one of SEA’s best teams. Now, he will make a quick step over to one of the region’s newest powerhouses as Talon tries to build something stable following The International 2022.
Cloud9 notch fifth comeback at IEM Rio with huge win versus NAVI
No other team at the IEM Rio CS:GO Major has been as resilient as Cloud9, who at one point were down 0-2 in the Challengers Stage, but have now rallied back in four different series in which they trailed to reach the 2-0 pool of Legends Stage. Their most recent...
The 8 best Lux skins in League of Legends
Lux has been the face of League of Legends for more than a decade now thanks to her rosy cheeks, smile brighter than the sun itself, and her lavishly blond hair. Since Lux has been a ray of sunshine on Summoner’s Rift, it’s no wonder she has tons of skins. What’s more, she’s been crowned the queen of skins in League since she has 19 skins, including her default skin.
3 players who could have joined 100 Thieves for VCT 2023
North American organization 100 Thieves was in discussions to sign multiple players during the VALORANT offseason that inevitably fell through, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Arguably the most prominent move was the potential signing of Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker. Prior to the signing of Matthew “Cryo” Panganiban, yay was the No....
Why Deft vs. Faker makes for the most intriguing Worlds finals matchup in League history
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. For the first time in five years, Faker is back in the League of Legends Worlds...
Cloud9 continue their sterling run, punch ticket to IEM Rio Major playoffs
Just six days ago, Cloud9 had arguably the worst start of any team to the IEM Rio Major: an 0-2 hole, and one best-of-three away from heading back to Europe with not even a whiff of playoff Counter-Strike. But they say pressure makes diamonds, and today C9 shined brightest as the first team to grab a playoff spot out of the Legends stage.
When does Ramattra release in Overwatch 2?
Overwatch 2’s newest hero, Ramattra, is blazing onto the scene—and he’s making sure everyone knows he’s arrived. The visionary omnic leader of Null Sector has been confirmed as the game’s next playable character and will be joining the tank class alongside Junker Queen, Zarya, Winston, and several others. He has a close relationship with Zenyatta, which will surely prompt interesting interactions and lore between the two during matches.
Smite key missing: Here are all the objectives T1 stole from DRX during Worlds 2022 finals
If you watched the final series of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, then it might have taken a while for your blood pressure to drop to normal range. Fans and analysts are all saying that this final five-game series between T1 and DRX was the greatest in League history, and for good reason.
C9 k3soju earns TFT Worlds seed, Kyivix claims NA championship title
From Teamfight Tactics legendary Dragons to Dragonmancers and Reroll builds, three players at the North American Regional Finals claimed a spot at the 2022 Dragonlands World Championship. Heading into the NA Regional Finals, players were battling for a total of three TFT Dragonlands Worlds seeds. The North American region had...
Reigning Apex champions fall prey to game-ending bug in first match of new ALGS season
The Apex Legends Global Series is back for year three, and unfortunately, so are some of the bugs that crop up even in the private lobbies ALGS matches are played on. And in North America’s very first ALGS match of the new season, the defending champions from last year lost out on points due to a bug that spelled their near-instant demise.
Everyone loved one map during the Challengers Stage of IEM Rio Major
During the first four days of the IEM CS:GO Rio Major 2022, one map was played more than 10 times. Inferno has stood out as the most chosen map at the event so far, being played 11 times, according to HLTV. But because it’s one of the most popular maps in CS:GO, its high pick rate doesn’t come as too much of a surprise.
Proving the doubters wrong, again: DRX emerge from hard-fought series against T1 to win 2022 League World Championship
This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Nearly a decade ago, Kim “Deft” Hyuk-kyu and Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok debuted simultaneously in the LCK,...
Karrigan takes the blame for FaZe’s early elimination from IEM Rio Major at the hands of Bad News Eagles
Bad News Eagles, the orgless CS:GO project hailing from Kosovo, took down the giant international powerhouse of FaZe Clan at IEM Rio Major and eliminated the PGL Antwerp Major winner from the Brazilian tournament today. Finn “karrigan” Andersen, Helvijs “broky” Saukants, Håvard “rain” Nygaard, Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulken, and Robin...
S1mple passes legendary CS:GO Major milestone against rival ZywOo in thrilling Vitality–NAVI Rio match
The battle between the world’s two best CS:GO players was always going to be the biggest story of the day in Rio, and it has delivered in spades as NAVI and Team Vitality battled deep into double overtime, with s1mple and his 40 kills proving to be difference. Today’s...
Alleged altercation costs popular CS:GO caster his spot in IEM Rio Major broadcast
Canadian CS:GO caster Matthew “Sadokist” Trivett will no longer take part in the upcoming broadcasts of IEM Rio Major, the $1.25 million Valve-sponsored tournament running in Brazil. The 34-year-old didn’t appear today on the first day of the Legends Stage after casting the Challengers Stage earlier...
