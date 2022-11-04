Related
Brown Daily Herald
Department of Earth, Environmental, Planetary Sciences hosts mass spectrometer naming contest
“Are you procrastinating on your midterms and looking for the perfect little silly distraction?” begins an Oct. 20 Instagram post from the Department of Earth, Environmental and Planetary Sciences. The department is holding a naming competition on social media for two mass spectrometers, asking followers to suggest possible names in the comments section of the post.
Comments / 0