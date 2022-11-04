ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

x1071.com

Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?

MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat

In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
wizmnews.com

GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state

TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
MINNESOTA STATE
milwaukeecourieronline.com

I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board

MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace the current 3-3 bipartisan commission with a new board of eight members...
WISCONSIN STATE

