MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO