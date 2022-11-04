Read full article on original website
Related
wizmnews.com
Democratic candidates flock to UW-La Crosse as midterm voting comes to close Tuesday
A lot of attention from political candidates at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse last week, as the midterm voting season comes to an end Tuesday. UW-La Crosse hosted Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, US Senate candidate Mandela Barnes, who is the state’s lieutenant governor, and US Sen. Bernie Sanders. If...
WISN
Candidates for Wisconsin governor, U.S. Senate make final push on campaign trail
As the clock counts down until Election Day, candidates spent Sunday talking to voters. Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels hosted a Packers watch party Sunday afternoon at Pop's Pub on Pioneer in Muskego. It was part of his "Let's Get to Work" tour in the final days before the election.
x1071.com
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
MADISON, Wis. — Polls have been fairly consistent about one thing leading up to the November elections: none of the candidates for the topline races are especially popular. That leaves candidates scrambling for the votes of a disgruntled and worn-out electorate. We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum — including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
Channel 3000+ Extra: Former Gov. Jim Doyle on divisiveness in politics, future of democracy
Gov. Jim Doyle sat down for an extensive interview with News 3 Now ahead of the November election, which includes the most expensive governor's race since Doyle was in office.
drydenwire.com
Republican Quinn Outraising Democrat Westlund In NW Wisconsin Senate Seat
In the struggle for the retiring state Sen. Janet Bewley’s seat in northwestern Wisconsin, former state Assembly representative Romaine Quinn, a Republican, has outraised Democratic candidate Kelly Westlund by about $140,000, according to the Follow the Money database, which collects campaign finance data reported to the state of Wisconsin.
CBS 58
Former, current president not present in Wisconsin ahead of critical election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With voting under 48 hours away, and the nation's eyes on many races in Wisconsin, you may be surprised to not see any big names like former President Trump or President Biden trying to tip the scales here locally. Candidates are continuing to launch last-minute canvassing...
Evers, Michels ramp up campaign in final days before Election Day
MADISON, Wis. — The two men running for governor in Wisconsin ramped up their campaigns Saturday with Election Day just days away. Gov. Evers met with supporters in Madison as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour. Evers shared how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has impacted his family and women across the state. “I have seven...
wizmnews.com
GOP hopes to turn Minnesota into red state
TONKA BAY, Minn. (AP) — Control of state government hangs in the balance in Minnesota, one of the few Midwest states where Democrats have had the upper hand in recent years. Buoyed by such issues as crime, the GOP has hopes of capturing both chambers of the Legislature and knocking off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz. A red wave in Minnesota could mean rapid change in major policy areas such as abortion, taxes and the environment — and could raise Minnesota’s importance as a western edge of Blue Wall presidential battlegrounds Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
MSNBC
Wisconsin State Legislators Weigh in on the Future of Democracy
A roundtable of Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss the implications of the Republican majority in both houses of the state legislature and how it’s affecting the future of democracy in their state.Nov. 6, 2022.
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
WSAW
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Battleground Wisconsin: Are abortion rights still a primary issue for voters?
MADISON, Wis. — One of the largest issues on the minds of Americans this summer came after the overturn of Roe v. Wade. News 3 Now aimed to talk to voters about how the issue is impacting their ballot in November. “The most important issue to me during this election is the overturn of Roe v. Wade,” said Philosophy Walker....
spectrumnews1.com
New exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll: 3 reasons why Republicans have momentum
MILWAUKEE — With just five days to go until the Midterm elections, a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows the biggest statewide races in Wisconsin to be tighter than ever. In the race for governor, incumbent Tony Evers has a two-point advantage over Republican Tim Michels, with 47%...
wizmnews.com
Doyle, Huebsch, other area Wisconsin Assembly candidates — except for Loren Oldenburg — take part in WIZM election survey
Races in the Wisconsin’s state Legislature are, for the most part, not competitive, due to gerrymandering. But one area state Assembly district is said to be highly sought after by both parties because it is one of the few that blends voters on both sides of the aisle. That...
empowerwisconsin.org
Marc Elias, Mr. Russian dossier, paid by Evers’ and Barnes’ campaigns
MADISON — The lawyer behind the phony Russian dossier is on the campaign. payrolls of Gov. Tony Evers and leftist U,S, Senate candidate Mandela Barnes. Marc Eiias, Hillary Clinton’s attorney known as the political “fixer” for Dems with. legal problems, has charged Evers’ campaign more than...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
I Need Your Vote to Help Change Washington
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate. As a young kid growing up in Milwaukee, I rarely saw elected leaders who looked like me or who understood the struggles of families like mine. Being raised in the heart of Milwaukee, I was no stranger to politicians leaving communities like mine behind. But...
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
FOX 21 Online
Wisconsin Governor Evers in Superior for Doing the Right Thing Bus Tour
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers spent Friday traveling the Northland as part of his “Doing the Right Thing” bus tour as he seeks re-election next week. He rallies with supporters at UW-Superior and encouraged them to get out the vote. Evers faces a tough race...
Michels floats plan to scrap WEC, replace with congressional district board
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels floated a plan to replace the commission that oversees the state’s elections with a board that could likely favor Republicans. Michels proposed the idea while talking about election integrity at a campaign stop in Middleton Thursday. The plan would replace the current 3-3 bipartisan commission with a new board of eight members...
spectrumnews1.com
New Spectrum News/Siena College Poll shows a majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction
MILWAUKEE — A majority of Wisconsinites feel the state is headed in the wrong direction, according to a new exclusive Spectrum News/Siena College poll released Thursday. Nearly one-third of likely voters, 31%, feel the Badger State is on the right track, while 51% said it is not. Among those...
Comments / 1