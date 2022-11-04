The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday afternoon game hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Utah Jazz. Ultimately though, the same script was followed as the Lakers stuck with the Cavaliers but then were blown out in the second half to fall 114-100. The loss drops the Lakers to 2-7 and they now have a quick turnaround before taking on the Jazz again on Monday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO