Los Angeles, CA

ESPN

Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116

LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
theScore

LeBron ruled out vs. Jazz with sore foot in 1st absence of season

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Monday's contest versus the Utah Jazz with left foot soreness, the team announced. This will mark James' first absence of the season. The 37-year-old played in all nine of the Lakers' games to date, averaging just over 36 minutes per contest. Guards...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields

The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History

When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5

Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
ESPN

Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Recap: Lakers Can’t Keep Up With Cavaliers In Second Half Of Afternoon Contest

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday afternoon game hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Utah Jazz. Ultimately though, the same script was followed as the Lakers stuck with the Cavaliers but then were blown out in the second half to fall 114-100. The loss drops the Lakers to 2-7 and they now have a quick turnaround before taking on the Jazz again on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton push red-hot Jazz past Clippers

Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Utah Jazz continued their hot start to the season with a 110-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds as...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Jeff Saturday recently blasted his first opponent as Colts HC

Jeff Saturday will face the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not sound like he thinks very highly of his opponent. Saturday, a former Colts center who was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the team, has worked...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory

Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Detroit Free Press

State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener

MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
YPSILANTI, MI

