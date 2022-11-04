Read full article on original website
Grant hits jumper at buzzer, Trail Blazers top Suns 108-106
PHOENIX — (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers had 1 second left and a game-winning shot opportunity. The problem was their two biggest game-winning-shot-makers were out with injuries. In a weird way, coach Chauncey Billups said he believes that worked in his team's favor. Jerami Grant hit a...
Garland, Mitchell lead Cavs past Lakers to 8th straight win
Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Darius Garland added 24 in the dynamic Cleveland backcourt's return from injury absences, and the Cavaliers rolled past LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 114-100 for their eighth consecutive victory
Yardbarker
Fans Want The Lakers To Re-Consider Trading Russell Westbrook For Buddy Hield And Myles Turner
This past summer, the Los Angeles Lakers exhausted all options in their quest to trade Russell Westbrook. With multiple targets in mind, they canvassed the league for any takers on Westbrook, but no teams have come out of the woodwork so far -- well, except for one. In Indiana, the...
ESPN
Markkanen leads surprising Jazz past Lakers, 130-116
LOS ANGELES -- — Lauri Markkanen had 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 20 points, and the Utah Jazz continued their remarkable start to the season with a 130-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Kelly Olynyk had 18 points and Mike Conley added...
Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday recently bashed team he'll face in debut
While the Colts have struggled to a 3-5-1 record this season, the Las Vegas Raiders have been arguably worse. The Raiders were shut out in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints (when Saturday posted the tweet) and blew a double-digit lead in Week 9 to fall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Matt Ryan describes incredible journey toward becoming LeBron James’ Lakers teammate
Matt Ryan has been one of the feel-good narratives surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers amid their disastrous start to the new season. In case you didn’t know, this man was trying to make ends meet as a cemetery worker and a food delivery driver before he got his shot with the Lakers. It’s been quite a journey for the 25-year-old.
theScore
LeBron ruled out vs. Jazz with sore foot in 1st absence of season
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James will miss Monday's contest versus the Utah Jazz with left foot soreness, the team announced. This will mark James' first absence of the season. The 37-year-old played in all nine of the Lakers' games to date, averaging just over 36 minutes per contest. Guards...
Yardbarker
Watch: Monty Williams and Devin Booker React To Trail Blazers Game Winner Against Suns
The Suns now drop to 6-2 on the season and their only two losses have come from both the Trail Blazers as they have lost by a combined 4 points in the two meetings they have faced off in. With the loss tonight, the Suns are now tied with the Trail Blazers for first place in the western conference standing.
Yardbarker
Watch: Mike McDaniel has hilarious sideline exchange with Justin Fields
The Miami Dolphins tried everything to stop Justin Fields on Sunday … even asking nicely. The Chicago Bears quarterback Fields had a (no pun intended) field day against Miami in Week 9 with a four-touchdown performance. Fields was especially devastating on the ground, running 15 times for 178 yards (including a 61-yard scamper for the end zone in the third quarter).
Yardbarker
Packers' Matt LaFleur blames passing game for loss to Lions
Red zone woes for the Green Bay Packers offense cost the team a win in Detroit. The Lions picked off two Aaron Rodgers in the red zone as they held the Packers to nine points in Week 9. This is the third time the Packers have been held to 10...
Yardbarker
Darius Garland And Donovan Mitchell Are Making Cavaliers History
When the Cleveland Cavaliers traded for Donovan Mitchell, the goal was to create a dynamic back court Mitchell teaming up with All-Star point guard Darius Garland. While the two have seen limited time together in the regular season due to injuries, when the pair have been on the floor together it has been electric.
ESPN
No Gobert; Towns leads Wolves to 129-117 win over Rockets
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 10 of his 25 points in the third quarter and Anthony Edwards added 19 points as the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 129-117 win against the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Playing without center Rudy Gobert, who was placed into the league’s health...
Sean McVay talks change after Rams fall to 3-5
Most teams would be in the hunt less than a year after winning a Super Bowl, but the Los Angeles Rams find themselves in third place in a surprisingly competitive NFC West and trending the wrong direction. So after watching their latest contest slip away late to the Tampa Bay...
ESPN
Durant scores 27, leads Nets past Hornets 98-94
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- — Kevin Durant scored 27 points and the Brooklyn Nets erased a double-digit deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 98-94 on Saturday night, improving to 2-0 since Kyrie Irving’s suspension. Cam Thomas added 21 points for the Nets and Nic...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Ray Allen Breaks Down Matt Ryan’s Buzzer-Beating 3-Pointer
It is every basketball fan’s dream to sink in a buzzer-beating shot on a big stage. Los Angeles Lakers wing Matt Ryan, who has worked hard to get to the NBA and maintain a roster spot, saw his dream came alive Wednesday in a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Yardbarker
Recap: Lakers Can’t Keep Up With Cavaliers In Second Half Of Afternoon Contest
The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Cleveland Cavaliers in a Sunday afternoon game hoping to bounce back from their loss to the Utah Jazz. Ultimately though, the same script was followed as the Lakers stuck with the Cavaliers but then were blown out in the second half to fall 114-100. The loss drops the Lakers to 2-7 and they now have a quick turnaround before taking on the Jazz again on Monday night.
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton push red-hot Jazz past Clippers
Jordan Clarkson scored 23 points and Collin Sexton added nine of his 22 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Utah Jazz continued their hot start to the season with a 110-102 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Lauri Markkanen added 18 points and nine rebounds as...
Yardbarker
Jeff Saturday recently blasted his first opponent as Colts HC
Jeff Saturday will face the Las Vegas Raiders in his first game as interim head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, and it does not sound like he thinks very highly of his opponent. Saturday, a former Colts center who was a six-time Pro Bowl selection with the team, has worked...
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Overpowers L.A. In 114-100 Cavaliers Victory
Your Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed an overpowering first-quarter burst, but it wasn't enough to stave off the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers in an early game at Crypto.com Arena. Los Angeles ultimately fell 114-100. The Cavaliers have now won eight straight contests, bringing their record to 8-1. With the defeat, Los Angeles falls to a 2-7 record on the 2022-23 season.
State college basketball: Transfer-heavy Oakland men romp in 65-point blowout opener
MAC men Eastern Michigan 75, Wayne State 66: The Eagles soared past the Warriors in Ypsilanti, building a 15-point lead at the half before their Division II foe whittled it down with 46 second-half points, but the main attraction didn’t take the court: Former Ypsi high school standout Emoni Bates, who transferred from Memphis during the offseason and was briefly suspended over gun charges, did not play, reportedly due to coach Stan Heath’s decision. EMU had plenty...
