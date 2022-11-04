Read full article on original website
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
NASDAQ
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
7 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Aristocrats That Blew Away Q3 Earnings Expectations
With the potential for big downside still looming, and interest rates definitely headed higher, stock investors may want to consider these seven Dividend Aristocrats that posted solid third-quarter results that exceed Wall Street expectations.
Bond king Jeffrey Gundlach says any year-end stock market rally is going to be derailed by intense tax-loss selling
Jeffrey Gundlach is skeptical of any year-end rally in the stock market because of tax-loss harvesting. "There are so many losses to be harvested in every category ... everything is down," Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday. Tax-loss harvesting allows investors to realize losses that can offset future realized gains, helping...
NASDAQ
3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity
There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
invezz.com
Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side
Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today
Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
wallstreetwindow.com
Emergent Metals Stock (OTCBB: EGMCF) Presents Deep Value Play For End Of Year Metals Rally – Mike Swanson
When silver broke down below $21 an ounce it warned that liquidity was going to leave the small cap exploration and junior mining stocks, and almost all of them have been in decline ever since. Now commodities appear to be coming alive and silver is poised to make an attempt to close above $21 an ounce. If that happens it will suggest that an end of the year metals rally is beginning and bring new interest to the junior mining sector.
6 Surprising ‘Strong Buy’ Blue Chips With Fat 5% and Higher Dividends
These six blue-chip stocks with big payouts have been ignored or abandoned and are trading incredibly cheaply. For long-term investors searching for stability and passive income, they offer strong total return potential for 2023 and beyond
NBC Chicago
Treasury Department Announces New Series I Bond Rate of 6.89% for the Next Six Months
Series I bonds, an inflation-protected and nearly risk-free asset, will pay 6.89% through April 2023, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced Tuesday. Based on the latest inflation data, it’s the third-highest rate since I bonds were introduced in 1998. However, investors need to consider downsides, such as locking...
The Fed is showing it's willing to overtighten after being too lax - and it makes no sense with the economy operating in a good place, BlackRock's investment chief says
The Fed is showing it's willing to overtighten the economy, and it makes no sense, BlackRock's Rick Rieder said. He pointed to historic drops in housing activity as well as steady declines in the labor market. "I don't think we've got to keep veering the boat from one side to...
parktelegraph.com
Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments
The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.68%, to $1.45. The Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has recorded 3,386 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Inflation Reduction Act Offers Opportunity for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. and Energy Storage Customers to Capture Substantial Long-Term Value While Significantly Reducing Emissions.
NASDAQ
2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist
Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022 and could continue to fall; many don't generate positive cash flow and still trade for very rich valuations. But DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are two leading cybersecurity stocks investors shouldn't ignore. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down what makes them attractive enough to buy hand over fist right now.
NASDAQ
What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High
It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ
Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?
Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
13 Toxic Investments You Should Avoid
These toxic investments could wreak havoc on your portfolio if you aren't careful.
NASDAQ
Selling STORE Capital? 3 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy With the Proceeds
STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is being acquired, and the deal is almost certain to close in early 2023. Many investors are ready to cash out and move on and are looking for high-yield real estate stocks to buy with the proceeds. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for three: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE: SKT), and Blackstone (NYSE: BX).
Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?
Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites
The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date. One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.
There's a great bull market right around the corner in 2023, even as investors hoard cash at the highest rate since the pandemic began, BofA says
There is a great new bull market set to form in stocks next year, just not where most investors expect. Small-cap stocks are poised to go on a big run in 2023, according to a Friday note from Bank of America. "Secular trends of stagflation, reshoring, localization, fiscal stimulus =...
