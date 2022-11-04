ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%

Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
NASDAQ

3 Top Stocks to Buy Now in a Once-in-a-Decade Opportunity

There's no doubt about it, the bear market of 2022 has been painful, even confounding. Lots of high-quality businesses that are still growing and highly profitable have been tossed out on the curb like they're last night's trash. The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes in an attempt to fight inflation -- perhaps at the short-term expense of the global economy's health -- is where all the eyeballs are focused right now.
invezz.com

Cash vs stocks: legendary investor Sam Zell picks a side

Sam Zell says the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. He finds cash more attractive than equities market for now. S&P 500 index is currently down over 20% year-to-date. S&P 500 is trading down on Thursday after the U.S. Fed signalled that rates will have to go higher than previously expected and that it was “very premature” to already be thinking of “pausing”.
Benzinga

Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Yamana Gold, Gaucho Group: Why These 5 Stocks Are Pulling Investor Eyeballs Today

Major Wall Street indices closed over 1% higher on Friday but closed the weak lower. The non-farm payrolls increased by 261,000 in October, the smallest gain since December 2020. However, the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%. All eyes now turn towards the consumer price inflation due later in the new week. Meanwhile, here are the five stocks that are drawing investors’ attention today:
wallstreetwindow.com

Emergent Metals Stock (OTCBB: EGMCF) Presents Deep Value Play For End Of Year Metals Rally – Mike Swanson

When silver broke down below $21 an ounce it warned that liquidity was going to leave the small cap exploration and junior mining stocks, and almost all of them have been in decline ever since. Now commodities appear to be coming alive and silver is poised to make an attempt to close above $21 an ounce. If that happens it will suggest that an end of the year metals rally is beginning and bring new interest to the junior mining sector.
parktelegraph.com

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) May Be Attracting Institutional Investments

The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shows that investor sentiment remained broken, with the stock’s consolidated last price falling by -$0.01, or -0.68%, to $1.45. The Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has recorded 3,386 volume in the after hours trading session. The stock was recently discussed on Yahoo Finance as it revealed that Inflation Reduction Act Offers Opportunity for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. and Energy Storage Customers to Capture Substantial Long-Term Value While Significantly Reducing Emissions.
NASDAQ

2 Beaten-Down Cyber Security Growth Stocks Worth Buying Hand Over Fist

Growth stocks have taken a beating in 2022 and could continue to fall; many don't generate positive cash flow and still trade for very rich valuations. But DataDog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are two leading cybersecurity stocks investors shouldn't ignore. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall break down what makes them attractive enough to buy hand over fist right now.
NASDAQ

What Bear Market? This Growth Stock Just Hit a 52-Week High

It's been a challenging year in the market, as the S&P 500 Index, Dow Jones Industrial Average, and Nasdaq Composite Index have all hit bear market territory at some point in the past few months. In this market environment, its hard to find many winners. But some areas of the...
NASDAQ

Is PayPal Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings?

Paypal (NASDAQ: PYPL) reported third-quarter results that revealed millions in new user growth. That relieved investors concerned its blundered user agreement changes would cause a mass exodus. In this video, I will discuss whether Paypal stock is a buy after the announcement. Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of...
NASDAQ

Selling STORE Capital? 3 High-Yield Real Estate Stocks to Buy With the Proceeds

STORE Capital (NYSE: STOR) is being acquired, and the deal is almost certain to close in early 2023. Many investors are ready to cash out and move on and are looking for high-yield real estate stocks to buy with the proceeds. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall makes the case for three: Realty Income (NYSE: O), Tanger Factory Outlets (NYSE: SKT), and Blackstone (NYSE: BX).
Benzinga

Robinhood Traders Beat The S&P 500: Is The Retail Investor Back?

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD stock traded lower Friday, giving up some of its post-earnings gains after the popular online trading platform reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue and earnings numbers earlier this week. Robinhood had a solid third quarter, and the company said on its earnings call that its customer base of...
TheStreet

High-Dividend Stock ETFs: Morningstar's Favorites

The stock market has been nothing if not volatile in 2022, with the CBOE Volatility Index soaring 49% year to date. One investment that makes sense in times of market turmoil is dividend stocks. You can get a steady, sometimes rising, payout from them plus the opportunity for capital gains.

