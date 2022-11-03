Read full article on original website
Tigers take down top-seeded Duke, advance to to ACC semifinals
DURHAM, N.C. – Clemson went on the road and knocked off undefeated and top-seeded Duke (11-1-4) in the ACC Quarterfinal match on Sunday night by a final score of 2-0. Derek Waleffe scored his first goal this season and Brandon Parrish put the nail in the coffin late in the match to give Clemson its fourth straight victory.
Halftime musings: No. 4 Clemson at Notre Dame
At halftime, Clemson is down 14-0 against Notre Dame. Here are our halftime thoughts on the Tigers' performance in the first half. — Clemson’s special teams had a rough start to the game, allowing Aidan Swanson’s punt to be blocked and returned for a touchdown at the 9:08 mark in the first quarter, giving the Irish a 7-0 lead at the 9:08 mark in the first quarter. The special teams mishaps were exacerbated in the second quarter when Swanson’s punt was tipped to set Notre Dame’s offense up on its own 47-yard line — although Clemson’s defense held the Irish scoreless on the ensuing drive.
Clemson clinches Atlantic Division title, trip to ACC Championship game
Clemson football has punched its ticket to the ACC Championship game after the Tigers clinched the Atlantic Division on Saturday. Although the Tigers still have two ACC games on their schedule (Louisville and Miami), Syracuse's loss to Pittsburgh cemented another trip to Charlotte, North Carolina, for head coach Dabo Swinney and his team.
