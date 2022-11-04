Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Pointer Update
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP mens hockey team beat St. Scholastica 2-1 on Saturday earning their first win of the season. Andrew Poulias and David Hill had the Pointer goals. Matthias Smith had 24 saves. The Pointers, now 1-1-2, will play St. Marys in Winona on Friday...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Special Veteran’s Day Program Coming to UWSP Wausau Monday
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A special Veteran’s Day Program will be held Monday at UWSP Wausau featuring a noted Veteran, author, and Paralympic athlete. Melissa Stockwell will speak at 6:30 PM at the UW Center for Civic Engagement on Stewart Avenue in Wausau. She enlisted in the Military following the September 11th terrorist attacks in 2001 and served in Iraq, where she lost a leg after her vehicle hit a roadside bomb.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Stevens Point Woman Reported Missing
STEVENS POINT, WI (WSAU) — Stevens Point Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 24-year-old woman who went missing last week. Cassidy Hope Bemowski, who has lower cognition skills and is unable to care for herself, was last heard from on November 4th. According to her mother, she called to say she was leaving for Illinois with her boyfriend.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Wausau River District Businesses to Hold Holiday Open House
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Downtown Wausau businesses will prepare for the gift-giving season this weekend with the Wausau River District’s Holiday Open House. Beginning Saturday residents are encouraged to visit stores located within the River District for specials and new holiday-themed items. Participating businesses will include Blackash Urban...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Crash Kills One In Portage County
PLOVER, WI (WSAU) — A single vehicle accident claimed the life of a Portage County man on Saturday morning. The accident happened around 5:48 am on Forest Drive in the Town of Plover. The 51 year old victim was the sole occupant of the SUV that left the roadway...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Avian Flu Reported in Marathon County
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — A backyard flock of chickens has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Marathon County, according to a release from the state Department of Ag, Trade, and Consumer Protection. Officials did not disclose where the flock was located, only saying that all the...
Comments / 0