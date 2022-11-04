Oregon moves up in the latest AP Poll after its 49-10 victory over Colorado, moving to No. 6 overall. College football saw multiple top-10 teams lose, as Clemson, Alabama, and Tennessee all lost, which helps Oregon's poll positions. The Pac-12's highest-ranking teams all won, with each moving inside the top 10. USC checks in as the second-highest-rated Pac-12 team at No. 8, with UCLA and Utah coming in behind at No. 9 and No. 13.

CORVALLIS, OR ・ 15 HOURS AGO