Dan Lanning excited for his first experience in the Washington - Oregon rivalry
The Oregon Ducks have won eight straight contests, are back in the College Football Playoff Discussion, and are playing some of their best football of the season after blowout out Colorado 49-10 on the road. Now they prepare to play in one of the most heated rivalries in college football.
Ducks move up in AP Poll, continue winning streak through chaotic CFB week
Oregon moves up in the latest AP Poll after its 49-10 victory over Colorado, moving to No. 6 overall. College football saw multiple top-10 teams lose, as Clemson, Alabama, and Tennessee all lost, which helps Oregon's poll positions. The Pac-12's highest-ranking teams all won, with each moving inside the top 10. USC checks in as the second-highest-rated Pac-12 team at No. 8, with UCLA and Utah coming in behind at No. 9 and No. 13.
Bo Nix continues to thrive, now leads NCAA in completion percentage
No quarterback in the country has completed passes at a more efficient clip than Oregon's Bo Nix. Nix moved atop the national completion percentage list following Saturday's 49-10 win over Colorado. Despite swirling winds, Nix completed 20-of-24 passes in the contest to lift his season mark to 73.3 percent. Nix...
Budding Colorado receiver Jordyn Tyson sidelined for remainder of 2022 season
Jordyn Tyson was five yards away from setting a new CU freshman record for receiving yards in a game when he suffered a lower leg injury on Saturday. The budding receiver needed help off the field and he did not put pressure on his left leg. "It is confirmed that...
Oregon men's basketball will lean on its vets with a short bench ahead of its season-opener
The 2022-23 Oregon men's basketball season will tip off Monday night at Matthew Knight Arena when the Ducks host Florida A&M for both teams' season-opener. Monday night will be the first game of a season where the Ducks are looking to bounce back from maybe one of Oregon's most disappointing seasons.
No. 23 Oregon State squanders an opportunity on a windy Friday night in Seattle
The lights at Husky Stadium turned off early in the fourth quarter, prompting a 20-minute delay in the Friday night Pacific Northwest showdown between No. 23 Oregon State and Washington. The lights went down on the Beavers’ hopes of pulling off the biggest win of the Jonathan Smith era a...
More Sunday updates from Mike Sanford
In addition to confirming true freshman receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a lower leg injury, Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford shared his evaluation of Gerald Chatman as the defensive playcaller and he named CU's top players against Oregon... On RB Deion...
Broomfield quarterback Cole LaCrue set to announce decision on Monday
Broomfield (Colo.) High quarterback Cole LaCrue is set to announce his college decision on Monday around 5:20 pm (MT), with television coverage on 9News. LaCrue decided on Nov. 7 because it was the date he last spoke to his father, Joe LaCrue, two years ago. His father passed away from COVID-19 in 2020...
