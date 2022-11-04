ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Ducks move up in AP Poll, continue winning streak through chaotic CFB week

Oregon moves up in the latest AP Poll after its 49-10 victory over Colorado, moving to No. 6 overall. College football saw multiple top-10 teams lose, as Clemson, Alabama, and Tennessee all lost, which helps Oregon's poll positions. The Pac-12's highest-ranking teams all won, with each moving inside the top 10. USC checks in as the second-highest-rated Pac-12 team at No. 8, with UCLA and Utah coming in behind at No. 9 and No. 13.
More Sunday updates from Mike Sanford

In addition to confirming true freshman receiver Jordyn Tyson will miss the remainder of the 2022 season due to a lower leg injury, Buffaloes interim head coach Mike Sanford shared his evaluation of Gerald Chatman as the defensive playcaller and he named CU's top players against Oregon... On RB Deion...
BOULDER, CO
