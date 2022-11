EAST LANSING, MI (WSAU) — The Badger hockey team fell to 0-6 in league play on Saturday with a 5-1 setback against Michigan State. Brock Caufield scored the lone goal of the game for the Badgers in the first period, which turned out to be the one to watch out of all three. The Spartans got the scoring started just four minutes into the game with a power play tally from Miroslav Mucha, and would double the lead one minute later.

