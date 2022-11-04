Read full article on original website
Scientists estimate how much toxic microplastic comes off Teflon-coated pans during cooking
Scientists have estimated that thousands to millions of ultrasmall Teflon plastic particles may be released during cooking as non-stick pots and pans gradually lose their coating.Just a single small crack on the surface of a Teflon-coated pan can release about 9,100 plastic particles, according to the new study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.Researchers, including those from Flinders University in Australia, say the findings highlight the potential risk of Teflon plastic debris exposure during daily cooking.Scientists assessed how millions of tiny plastic particles potentially come off during the cooking and washing of such non-stick pans and...
scitechdaily.com
AI Helped Design a Clear Window Coating That Can Cool Buildings Without Using Energy
Demand is growing for effective new technologies to cool buildings, as climate change intensifies summer heat. Now, scientists have just designed a transparent window coating that could lower the temperature inside buildings, without expending a single watt of energy. They did this with the help of advanced computing technology and artificial intelligence. The researchers report the details today (November 2) in the journal ACS Energy Letters.
Phys.org
Researchers 3D print degradable polymers using salt
Dr. Emily Pentzer, associate professor in the Department of Materials Science and Engineering and the Department of Chemistry at Texas A&M University, is making 3D-printed polymers more environmentally friendly through a process that allows the polymers to naturally degrade over time. Pentzer's research is a collaborative effort that includes researchers from the Texas A&M College of Engineering, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station, the Texas A&M Department of Chemistry and the University of Kashmir.
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel
Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
daystech.org
Machine learning lends a hand to catalyze greener chemistry
If you stroll right into a molecular biology laboratory and open a freezer, odds are you will discover it stuffed with tiny tubes topped with colourful screw-on caps and marked with names like DNA polymerase, DNA ligase, protease, reverse transcriptase, luciferase and restriction endonuclease. As their shared “-ase” suffix discloses, these trustworthy pals of molecular biologists in all places are enzymes, proteins that catalyze biologic reactions. They assist synthesize DNA, create plasmids, chop up proteins and measure the exercise ranges of gene-activating promoters as researchers attempt to unlock the secrets and techniques of life. Many of these secrets and techniques contain the exercise of enzymes that catalyze important, life-sustaining chemical reactions in dwelling cells.
