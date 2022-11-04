Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing November Challenge Happening Right Now in Minnesota
Not sure if you've noticed but there is a bunch of negativity happening in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin and throughout our world right now. Our country is divided on so many levels, the pandemic has exhausted us and the last few years have been financially hard for so many. Personally, when I'm surrounded by just a little bit, it drags me down. So, for November, there's a challenge going on and if you are needing a break from all the negativity, feel free to join me and thousands of others that have said "yes"!
Minnesotans Saving Lots Of Cash With Awesome Money Saving App
Before you start shopping online for Christmas gifts, check out this app and free extension for your browser that could save you a ton of money looking for coupon codes automatically! I've been using it for a few years and have saved a few hundred dollars just because I added it to Google.
Is It Illegal To Sleep In Your Car In Minnesota?
Have you ever had to sleep in your car? Unfortunately, most of us may have had a situation where it was necessary. Maybe you're on a road trip and need to close your eyes and either don't have the money or don't want to spend it on a hotel. Perhaps you just need a quick nap at a rest area? Different states have different laws. Here's what is legal and illegal in Minnesota.
The Hidden Easter Egg You’ll Find in All Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa Kwik Trips
I have been shopping at Kwik Trip for nearly 2-decades and I didn't know about the hidden easter egg they have in each of their stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa until yesterday! (They're called Kwik Stars in Iowa, but they're the same thing.) If you don't know an "easter...
valleynewslive.com
ATV Trail closures in Minnesota
M.N. (Valley News Live) -The upcoming deer hunting season brings some temporary trail closures for ATV and off-road vehicle users in Minnesota. The affected vehicle restrictions are all-terrain, off-highway motorcycles, and four-wheel drive trucks. The effective dates of the recreational riding restrictions are: Nov. 5th through Nov. 20th for the...
Minnesota Town Crowned ‘Most Mispronounced in U.S.A.’
Let's face it. if you're not from Minnesota, learning how to pronounce all the quirky and unique town names can be quite a tall task. Ask an outsider how to pronounce Faribault, Bemidji, or Chokio and you might be in for a laugh. But one town in the Land of Ten Thousand Lakes takes the crown regarding mispronunciation. In fact, it was just named the most mispronounced place in the entire United States.
Two Small Minnesota Towns Named Most Magical Winter Destinations
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
Inside Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Abandoned Building
It's a building that has been abandoned for decades, yet it's still standing. It's led to numerous injuries and sadly, even death over the years. These days, it's a hot spot for urban explorers, but going inside can be quite perilous. The Fruen Mill first opened its doors in the...
Generous Minnesota Girl is Getting Recognition for Act of Kindness
Time for some good news to brighten your day! There's a 12-year-old Minnesota girl who did something very nice earlier this week and she's getting recognized for it thanks to a woman's outdoor camera. Since we flipped the calendar our minds are on the holidays now but let's go back...
69% of Minnesota small business owners want Republicans to sweep Congress
(The Center Square) – Nearly 70% of Minnesota small business owners said in a survey that it’s best for business if Republicans control Congress. Between Oct. 1 and Nov. 2, Alignable asked 4,795 randomly selected U.S.-based business owners “What outcome to the November midterm elections would benefit your business the most?”
Here Are The Best Places To Grab A Sandwich In Central Minnesota!
MT's on 8th - St. Cloud. Great sandwiches, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Growing up there was a deli that my Spanish teacher owned, The Olde Town Deli, I used to bike there after school during the week and devour their sandwiches, sadly they ended up closing several years later due to an illness in the family, but I can still taste that the fresh cut deli meat, the freshly baked bread, and it was served with a side of Old Dutch chips and a pickle spear.
Male Model Shares What It Was Like Going Minnesota Prison
A Minnesota transplant has traded in his prison orange jumpsuit for a more just career. Alex Denning was sentenced to prison and recently shared his account of being sent to St. Cloud's State Prison in a Youtube video. 10 years ago Alex was arrested and convicted of assault and was...
Average Iowans Have 128 Photos Of This On Their Phone
How many photos do you have in your camera roll right now? According to a new study out of all those photos, you have at least 128 photos of this one thing. Don't worry it's nothing bad. In fact, it's very basic... Iowa Tends To Have 128 Photos Of Food...
mprnews.org
Reading, writing, and legislating: Educators of color seek to shape Minnesota schools from the state Capitol
This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. Mary Frances Clardy was in her mid-thirties, well into her...
What Minnesota's old weather logs tell about this fall's extreme temperature swings
MINNEAPOLIS -- A temperature seesaw brought record heat earlier this week, but now temps are closer to average. The all-time November high in the Twin Cities is 77 degrees. According to a log kept in the University of Minnesota's climate library, which stores logs dating back to the late 1880s, it was on Nov. 1, 1933. The Twin Cities neared that record when it topped out on Wednesday at 76.Climatologist Pete Boulay says this year's seesaw-like fall weather is not much of an exception, as it is perhaps a rule."The records of Minnesota, especially in November, it's hot and cold," said Boulay. "The Halloween Blizzard, one of those classic cases where a few days before was fairly balmy."Minnesota has also been struggling with a drought this year, and Boulay says the state would need more than 100 inches of snow to make up the deficit. The record for most snow in a Twin Cities winter is 98.6 inches, which was back in the 1980s.
We Now Know What Location In Minnesota Is Illegal for Photos
Our family rarely has professional photos done. There is a reason for that and I'll explain it below. But, I did pony up some cash for a professional photographer a few years ago to take pictures of my kids. Honestly, they are some of my favorite photos but I just learned that we broke the law at one of the locations where the photos were taken at in Rochester, Minnesota. Yes, my kids (and I) broke the law!
Latest data: Minnesota's flu, RSV hospitalizations surge
The end of October worsened Minnesota's surge in influenza and respiratory syncytial virus hospitalizations, according to the latest data from the Minnesota Department of Health. The latest weekly influenza and respiratory illness activity report for the week ending Oct. 29 showed 41 new influenza-related hospitalizations, up sharply from the 14...
boreal.org
Iron Rangers launch a news site to fill a news gap in northern Minnesota
Melissa Townsend, Britt Aamodt and Sam Stroozas - MPR News - November 3, 2022. Journalists Leah Ryan and Jerry Burnes had spent their professional lives reporting on Minnesota’s Iron Range but still wanted to find a way to sharpen the focus on issues critical to northern Minnesota. The two...
WI Town One Hour from Rochester is New Coziest Town in USA
Best 2 Coziest Small Towns in Minnesota To Visit This Winter. Two Minnesota towns made the Coziest Towns in America list and the #1 coziest town in all the USA is just about an hour from Rochester, Minnesota. The Coziest Town in the USA Is... The #1 Coziest Town in...
Surprising Things People in Minnesota Got Trick-or-Treating
Minnesota Sure Hands Out Some Odd Trick-or-Treating Treats. A goldfish, a bag of macaroni salad, and gas station roses that were really underwear. Those are just three of the more unusual items listeners were TREATED to during Halloween's Trick-or-Treating in SE Minnesota. Most Inappropriate Trick-or-Treating Treat. Collin G sent his...
1520 The Ticket
Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1520theticket.com
Comments / 0