Lewisville, TX

Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano

Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
PLANO, TX
The Leader News Roundup: Carrollton fire rescue entrance exam, Lewisville PD receives high marks in public survey

The community has the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team. Registration is now open for the next scheduled City of Carrollton firefighter entrance exam on Saturday, Nov. 12. Once applicants register online, a link with additional hiring process instructions will be emailed to them. Registration is open through Friday, Nov. 11. The Department provides extensive training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, and generous compensation starting at $71,090. To register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/fire and click on Join CFR.
CARROLLTON, TX
Tornadoes reported in parts of Northeast Texas

DALLAS — Severe weather was expected to move through North Texas on Friday. Storms began firing around 1 p.m. for most of North Texas, and they were expected to move through the area into the early evening hours. Several warnings and watches were in effect for areas in North...
DALLAS, TX

