starlocalmedia.com
Fantastic five: Frisco ISD quartet set to meet in regional quarterfinals; Panther Creek advances
All season long, Frisco ISD has made a statement that, top to bottom, it plays the best volleyball in the state. It made its point when during the regular season, where nine of the 12 teams advanced to the playoffs, and the remaining three might have also made the cut had they been in districts outside their FISD rivals.
starlocalmedia.com
PHOTOS: McKinney North clinches playoff berth; McKinney, Boyd drop regular-season finales
The McKinney North football team sewed up a playoff berth after topping North Mesquite, while McKinney and McKinney Boyd suffered losses in their respective regular-season finales on Thursday. Check out some of the top photos from Week 11 in McKinney ISD football.
starlocalmedia.com
Three-peat!!: Flower Mound girls win third straight state title; Coppell boys make history
As Flower Mound juniors and sisters, Nicole and Samantha Humphries, approached the finish line in Friday’s Class 6A state cross country championships, they saw they were running side-by-side. Samantha had an idea.
starlocalmedia.com
Check out the top photos from a back-and-forth battle between Flower Mound and Plano West
The Flower Mound football team closed out its 2022 season on a winning note on Thursday, pulling away from Plano West for a 38-28 victory. Here are some of the top photos from the District 6-6A showdown.
ktoy1047.com
Tigers named District champs, will face Terrell in first playoff matchup
Their first playoff game will be against Terrell at 7:30 pm. on November 11 at Tiger Stadium. Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring dozens of others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. A group of travelers have...
starlocalmedia.com
Instant Classic: Photos from a Thursday night thriller between Lovejoy and Melissa
The Lovejoy football team's bid for a District 7-5A Division II championship was upended in the final minute as Melissa rallied for a 36-35 win. Check out the action from Leopard Stadium.
starlocalmedia.com
Get an update on what is planned for Southstone Yards and The Gate developments in Frisco
If you have driven westbound on State Highway 121 near the border of Frisco and The Colony, you have probably noticed a lot of dirt being moved to the north. That dirt being moved is for the soon-to-built Southstone Yards development, to be located at 4420 State Highway 121, at the intersection of Spring Creek Parkway.
starlocalmedia.com
Construction starts on DART's Silver Line stations in Plano
Plano is on track to becoming more connected to the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Along with DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line, Plano is slated to see two new, unique stations by 2024 that will more easily connect residents to the heart of the metroplex.
starlocalmedia.com
Artistic opportunities, festive events scheduled in Coppell for the week of Nov. 6
Coppell has a variety of events focused on the arts and the fall season the week of Nov. 6. Take a look at the top five activities to do this week in Coppell.
First phase of Fields development construction in Frisco to feature hundreds of home lots
Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney presented an update on the Fields development Nov. 2. An overall master plan of the Fields development was included in the presentation. (Courtesy Cheney Group) Plans for hundreds of home lots and a network of trails were unveiled during a sneak peak of the Fields development...
starlocalmedia.com
Violist, teacher, life guard: meet Plano resident Clair Heredia
Clair Heredia is a lifeguard for Plano Parks and Recreation. She was born and raised and Plano and graduated from Plano Senior High School in 2016. Let's learn more about her in our community spotlight:. How did you become a life guard?
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell ISD participates in Farm Fresh Challenge, putting locally sourced food in schools
The Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA) hosts a Farm Fresh Challenge each year and Coppell ISD participated in the fall challenge to engage students and recognize nutrition professionals for their efforts to bring local foods and garden-based learning activities to their schools. The fall challenge took place from Oct. 1-31...
starlocalmedia.com
Plano updates its infrastructure; town hall slated for Nov. 10
Plano is currently revitalizing its roads. Major arterials including west Plano Parkway, Coit Road and Legacy Drive are currently wrapping up overlay construction and are expected to open in about a month.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
starlocalmedia.com
The Leader News Roundup: Carrollton fire rescue entrance exam, Lewisville PD receives high marks in public survey
The community has the opportunity to become a part of the award-winning Carrollton Fire Rescue (CFR) team. Registration is now open for the next scheduled City of Carrollton firefighter entrance exam on Saturday, Nov. 12. Once applicants register online, a link with additional hiring process instructions will be emailed to them. Registration is open through Friday, Nov. 11. The Department provides extensive training, state-of-the-art equipment designed to protect and serve the community, and generous compensation starting at $71,090. To register, visit www.cityofcarrollton.com/fire and click on Join CFR.
KHOU
Tornadoes reported in parts of Northeast Texas
DALLAS — Severe weather was expected to move through North Texas on Friday. Storms began firing around 1 p.m. for most of North Texas, and they were expected to move through the area into the early evening hours. Several warnings and watches were in effect for areas in North...
fox4news.com
Dallas weather: Storms bring rain to the Metroplex, with tornadoes reported in eastern counties
Severe storms spawned a tornado outbreak in parts of North Texas Friday afternoon. Much of the Metroplex only saw high winds, rain, and some hail but avoided any tornadoes. Possibly the hardest hit area was in northern Lamar County in and around Paris. In Chicota, about 15 miles northwest of...
starlocalmedia.com
Erwin Park in McKinney to close for prescribed burn Nov. 8
The city of McKinney has postponed a prescribed burn at Erwin Park that was scheduled for Nov. 8. The city stated Friday evening that the postponement was due to weather.
North Texas was under Level 3 and 4 severe weather risk on Friday. What do those mean?
DALLAS — Strong to severe storms were expected in North Texas on Friday. And when that happens, the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Service typically labels areas' risk levels by categories. For most of the week, most of North Texas was considered to be under an "enhanced" level for...
When to expect possible severe storms & rain around North Texas on Friday
North Texas we've made it to the end of the first work week in November, and you're to need to be aware of the possible severe weather in the region Friday as storms and rain will be present in the afternoon and evening hours.
