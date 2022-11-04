ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

unl.edu

Studio art grad students host open studio event

Graduate students in the Master of Fine Arts studio art program in the School of Art, Art History and Design will host their annual Open Studios and Raffle from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 11. The event, hosted by the student-run Visual Artists in Practice, is free and open to...
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska Innovation Campus marking 10 years

November 2022 marks 10 years since Nebraska Innovation Campus’ groundbreaking. In that time, the campus has grown to include office space, a makerspace, a conference center, a local coffee shop, a hotel, lab space, pilot plant space and greenhouse space. The campus is celebrating 10 years of impactful partnerships, collaborations and developments by hosting public tours and a campus partners showcase on Nov. 9.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

19 faculty named to leadership program

The Office of the Executive Vice Chancellor has selected a cohort of 19 faculty for its Faculty Leadership in Academia: From Inspiration to Reality program. FLAIR provides professional development for university faculty who are considering a leadership role or are in their first leadership position and considering continuing on a leadership path.
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska Opera offers two-show run of ‘Marriage of Figaro’

University of Nebraska–Lincoln Opera presents “The Marriage of Figaro” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. Performances are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 and 3 p.m. Nov. 13 in Kimball Recital Hall. Figaro, the Count’s valet, is to be married to Susanna, maidservant to the Countess. But there’s one little problem....
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Computer science assessments may be overestimating student readiness

Welcome to Pocket Science: a glimpse at recent research from Husker scientists and engineers. For those who want to quickly learn the “What,” “So what” and “Now what” of Husker research. What?. Even for computer science majors, introductory programming courses can prove a challenge....
LINCOLN, NE
unl.edu

Nebraska U breaks ground on one-of-a-kind Feedlot Innovation Center

More than 150 leaders from across Nebraska’s beef industry gathered at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Eastern Nebraska Research, Extension and Education Center near Mead Nov. 4 to celebrate the groundbreaking of the Feedlot Innovation Center. The $7.2 million facility will pave the way for world-class research projects...
LINCOLN, NE

