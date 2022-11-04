Read full article on original website
Entrance row at Fort Wayne International Airport to reopen on November 21
In 15 days, the main entrance where pickups and drop-offs take place at Fort Wayne International Airport will reopen.
Power mostly restored after strong winds sweep through Fort Wayne area
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Some Indiana Michigan Power customers in Allen County were still without power Sunday after high winds swept through the area, according to the I&M outage map. Power is expected to be restored in the area by 10 p.m. Sunday. I&M said Saturday evening the...
The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
Watch: Old hospital falls to ground in demolition
As Fort Wayne's oldest hospital fell to the ground on Thursday, onlookers caught the demolition on camera and shared it online.
Fort Wayne mayor sentenced to a suspended jail term of 365 days for driving a vehicle while intoxicated last month
Fort Wayne, Indianapolis – The 70-year-old Fort Wayne mayor, Tom Henry, is most certainly one of the most popular and beloved mayors in Indiana, but as any other regular person, he is required to follow all the laws. Early in October, Henry was involved in a crash, and right...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres
A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
Cockfighting operation shut down in Indiana: Humane Society
At least 100 roosters, hens and chicks were found on a property in Ossian Thursday after a lengthy investigation.
Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center
WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
Allen County commissioners view concept design of potential new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inmates will live in a 250-bed, a 1-or-2-story pod with easier access to medical and dental treatment, the kitchen, and the heartbeat of a jail – the intake, release, and processing center. That was part of a jail concept presented Friday at the...
Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
New Allen County Jail designs available to view
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County
Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
Rack & Helen’s reopening after fire
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly five months after a “devastating” fire, a popular New Haven restaurant and bar is set to reopen. Rack & Helen’s said in a Facebook post Friday that it will reopen for business Tuesday. It was June 20 when fire crews...
Strong Winds Topple Trees, Add To Power Outages
WARSAW – Strong gusting winds are downing trees and causing power outages in Kosciusko County. CR 300N was one of the numerous roads affected Saturday, Nov. 5, by toppled trees. Powerlines along CR 300N, west of the roundabout in Warsaw, were pulled down by a tree that fell across...
