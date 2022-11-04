ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WANE-TV

The Garden Fort Wayne set to host its Holiday Market

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A newer event space in Fort Wayne is ready to welcome you to get into the holiday spirit. The Garden Fort Wayne will be hosting a 2-day Holiday Market starting Friday. Learn more about the event and what you can see in the interview...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

Proposed subdivision in southwest Allen County to have lots ranging from 4.3 to 8 acres

A local developer is looking to rezone 38 acres into a six-lot housing subdivision near the intersection of Hamilton and Aboite roads in southwest Allen County. Lots in Pleasant Run, located in the 13000 block of West Hamilton, will range from 4.3 acres to eight acres with woods behind the homes, according to a blueprint on the Allen County Plan Commission’s website.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

UPDATE: Rack and Helen’s plans to re-open after fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - Rack and Helen’s restaurant in New Haven has announced they will re-open their doors after a fire forced them to close in June. In a Facebook post, Rack and Helen’s team member say their operations will resume Tuesday, November 8th at 3:00 p.m.
NEW HAVEN, IN
WANE-TV

YLNI opens doors for winter market in new location

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YLNI Farmers Market kicks off its winter season Saturday at a new spot in Fort Wayne. You can now find local vendors at the Olde East End Building, 1501 E Berry St., in the spot that was formerly Picker’s Dream. The winter market was previously held at the headquarters for Aunt Millie’s Bakeries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Meet thousands of dogs at the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than 4,000 dogs are being shown this weekend at the Memorial Coliseum for the Old Fort Cluster Dog Show. Over 170 breeds are represented in the show, which started Thursday. Visit the dogs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and and Sunday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Big Lots Marks Return To Warsaw In Revived Shopping Center

WARSAW — The revival of the MarketPlace of Warsaw shopping center reached a milestone Thursday, Nov. 3, after Big Lots became the third national business to open its doors there in recent weeks. Big Lots, which had a presence on Warsaw’s west side years ago, opened its newest store...
WARSAW, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Holidays in Fort Wayne: Best Things to Do

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (FORT WAYNE’S NBC) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year in Fort Wayne! Make the most of the holidays with our list of Santa-approved festivities for kids and grown-ups alike. Elf The Musical. WHEN: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, November 5-November 20. WHERE: Arts...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

New Allen County Jail designs available to view

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Commissioners have made design plans for the new Allen County Jail available online. The designs from Elevatus Architecture call for 225 to 250 beds with two man cells, four man cells, and dorms. As well as plans for mental health housing, a medical clinic, and infirmary.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people killed, two others hurt in crash on County Road 38 in Elkhart County

Three people were killed in a crash on County Road 38, west of County Road 17 in Elkhart County. The collision happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, when Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the driver, 18-year-old Christian Hartpence of Lapaz, went off the north side of the roadway, struck a utility pole and a structure, causing the vehicle to roll, coming to rest right side up in the roadway. All of the the occupants were ejected.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
wfft.com

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry sentenced on OWI charges

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry was sentenced for OWI Thursday, four days earlier than initially scheduled. Public records show Henry will pay a $25 fine, $785.50 in court costs and $3,166.94 in restitution. Henry's sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for November 7. John Perlich with...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Rack & Helen’s reopening after fire

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — Nearly five months after a “devastating” fire, a popular New Haven restaurant and bar is set to reopen. Rack & Helen’s said in a Facebook post Friday that it will reopen for business Tuesday. It was June 20 when fire crews...
NEW HAVEN, IN
inkfreenews.com

Strong Winds Topple Trees, Add To Power Outages

WARSAW – Strong gusting winds are downing trees and causing power outages in Kosciusko County. CR 300N was one of the numerous roads affected Saturday, Nov. 5, by toppled trees. Powerlines along CR 300N, west of the roundabout in Warsaw, were pulled down by a tree that fell across...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

