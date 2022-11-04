Read full article on original website
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
On 100th birthday, holocaust survivor Joseph Alexander to speak at Los Angeles museum about ordeal in 12 Nazi campsD.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Junior School Supports Diversity, Inclusivity
Meet Mayfield Junior School. Our students are everything. Confident, curious and passionate, they love coming to school every day. Meet our teachers. Committed, collaborative and caring, they inspire their students to love learning. Meet our community. We are vibrant and joyful. Our Catholic Holy Child heritage and focused mission call us to support and celebrate a diverse, inclusive community.
outlooknewspapers.com
Southwestern Academy: A Place to Belong
Southwestern Academy is a co-ed boarding and day school offering grades 6-12 in San Marino. Founded in 1924, we have become a school that is dedicated to offering students a personalized, stimulating curriculum that assists each individual in their preparation for college and the world beyond. Our close-knit community of faculty and staff make every student feel like part of our family. We believe in emboldening students as they become part of the Southwestern community.
outlooknewspapers.com
Excelling Together in Glendale Unified Schools
In Glendale Unified School District, we maximize achievement and foster a positive culture of learning to prepare every child for success in college, career and life. We are proud to offer award-winning dual language immersion and magnet programs to students living in and outside the Glendale Unified School District boundaries.
outlooknewspapers.com
Walden School Celebrates Homecoming
First published in the Oct. 20 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Walden School recently welcomed current families and alumni for their special fall Homecoming event. The entire campus was abuzz as guests had the opportunity to explore the instruments in the music room, challenge themselves on the climbing wall, catch up with friends over a Nomad Ice Pop, cool off in the water play area, create giant bubbles and make a tie-dyed T-shirt to commemorate the event, which was a great day for building community.
outlooknewspapers.com
Marshall Fundamental Offers 22 Advanced Placement Courses
Marshall Fundamental’s Class of 2022 graduate Julia Franco earned every possible point on the 2022 Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Research Exam. Julia is one of 306 students in the world to earn and receive the maximum score on each portion of the exam. The AP Research exam is the culminating assessment for the AP Capstone Diploma. Julia’s 5,000+ word academic research paper was one of nearly 27,000 papers submitted to the College Board, from secondary schools around the globe.
outlooknewspapers.com
Homeowners Association to Hold Shredding Day
First published in the Oct. 29 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Northwest Glendale Homeowners Association’s once-a-year Shredding Day will be Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to noon. The location is the same as it’s been for several years: the parking lot in back of Grandview Presbyterian...
outlooknewspapers.com
Lutheran Church to Celebrate All Saints Day
First published in the Nov. 3 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A week after celebrating Reformation Sunday, Lutheran Church in the Foothills will celebrate another important date on the church calendar: All Saints Day. On this day, congregants remember and honor their own lost loved ones, as well...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Tennis Squads to Open Playoffs
First published in the Oct. 27 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Canada High School varsity girls’ tennis team concluded the regular season with an 11-7 Rio Hondo League victory over visiting South Pasadena on Monday. No. 2 singles Tsehay Driscoll swept, 6-2, 6-0, 6-1, while...
EggBred Expansion in the Works
CEO Albert Shim has struck deals with five franchisees to expand EggBred in both the Orange County and Los Angeles markets.
theregistrysocal.com
17-Unit Townhome Community in Arcadia Sells for $14.35MM
CBRE negotiated the sale of a 17-unit townhome development in LA County’s city of Arcadia. The property, built in 2016 and located at 135-139 W. Live Oak Avenue, sold for $14.35M. CBRE’s Eric Chen and Joyce Goldstein represented the building’s buyer, 139 Live Oak LLC, and seller, Cyts USA...
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
westsidetoday.com
Culver City BBQ Chain Closed for Heath Violations
Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que shut down by LA Public Health. Restaurants in Los Angeles County are inspected regularly by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department and given letter grades to help the public decide where they feel safe eating. Restaurants that are in violation of county health and safety codes can and will be closed down entirely until the health code violations are cleared.
OneLegacy Opens The Nation’s Largest And Most Sophisticated Transplant Donor Recovery Center in Azusa, California
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006257/en/ OneLegacy has opened the nation’s largest and most sophisticated transplant donor recovery center in Azusa, California, providing an unmatched bridge to life for 20 million Southern Californians including those waiting to receive a lifesaving or life-altering organ, eye or tissue transplant. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
Dramatic bodycam footage shows two Southern California teens being saved by Narcan
Los Angeles County deputies received a medical distress call on Wednesday of two 17-year-old boys who had stopped breathing inside a home in the city of Duarte.
beachcomber.news
King of the Oldies: Art Laboe Passes
In the 1950s, teenage life in Long Beach meant spending your dimes and quarters at the NuPike, attending dances at the Poly Hutch or Bruin Den, picking up 45s at Moreys or Humphrey’s downtown and Wallich’s Music City in Lakewood to spin them on your in-dashboard player while cruising Hody’s Drive-In on PCH and Anaheim. Couldn’t score a player? Turn up AM radio for you rockin’ fix thanks to Johnny Otis on KFOX, Huggy Boy on KWKW, Hunter Hancock on KPOP and KGFJ or Art Laboe on KPOP.
scvnews.com
Nov. 9: Second Public Meeting for Bouquet Canyon Trail Project
Following a public meeting in August to discuss the upcoming construction of the Bouquet Canyon Trail, which will connect Bouquet Canyon Road to Central Park, residents are invited to join the City of Santa Clarita for a public meeting on Wednesday, Nov 9 to learn more about the project through a discussion with the city’s project managers.
Officials work to capture 3 bears at L.A. Arboretum; area evacuated
California Department Fish and Wildlife officials are working to capture three bears spotted at the Los Angeles County Arboretum in Arcadia Friday. A mama bear and her two cubs were spotted somewhere in the 127-acre arboretum around 2 p.m. The grounds were evacuated and closed to the public as about a dozen California Department Fish […]
