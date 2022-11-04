Read full article on original website
Time to fall back into darkness: Daylight Saving ends Sunday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks will need to be set back one hour. DST involves setting clocks one hour forward in the spring, and then back one hour in the fall. According to Almanac.com, DST was...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana
Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
At least 1 dead, multiple people missing in Oklahoma after more than a dozen tornadoes hit 3 states, officials say
At least one person was killed, and multiple people are missing after tornadoes hit Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas late Friday, damaging homes and knocking out power for thousands as officials launch search and rescue efforts. Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt issued an emergency declaration on Saturday for Bryan, Choctaw, LeFlore and...
Horses are being found dead as feds are rounding them up to control overpopulation
ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) -- Hundreds, if not thousands, of wild horses are roaming the New Mexico desert and are being rounded up and, at times, shot and left for dead. The federal government says New Mexico is overcrowded with them, but advocates say they're wrong and should be left alone.
Indiana National Guard rebrands with new website and logo
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana National Guard has announced a new website and logo. The new website is now on the in.gov site at in.gov/indiana-national-guard/. The site provides resources for service members and Indiana National Guard employees, and information for the public, all at one site. The Guard logos...
Meet the Candidates: Indiana District 3 in U.S. House of Representatives
It’s a three-man race for the District 3 seat in the House of Representatives. Meet the Candidates: Indiana District 3 in U.S. House of Representatives. Meet the candidates for Indiana's District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder, Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Gary Snyder 2022 Election Interview
Gary Snyder talks about which issues are most important in the 2022 election for Indiana District 3. Meet the Candidates: Indiana District 3 in U.S. House of Representatives. Meet the candidates for Indiana's District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder, Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Veterans bust out the Hawaiian shirts and leis for ICAN's yearly gala
AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of veterans and dozens of service dogs showed up for a luau themed gala on Saturday. The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) hosted it's third gala for the veterans service division. The event raises money for ICAN to train and place service dogs with veterans in need.
