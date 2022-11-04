ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Time to fall back into darkness: Daylight Saving ends Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Daylight Saving Time (DST) will come to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clocks will need to be set back one hour. DST involves setting clocks one hour forward in the spring, and then back one hour in the fall. According to Almanac.com, DST was...
Strong and gusty winds leave thousands without power across NE Indiana

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WFFT) - A potent weather system swept through the region Saturday, bringing strong winds to northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. Sustained winds were between 20 and 30 mph, but gusts exceeded 45 mph. Roann, IN reported a gust of 72 mph!. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued...
Indiana National Guard rebrands with new website and logo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFFT) - The Indiana National Guard has announced a new website and logo. The new website is now on the in.gov site at in.gov/indiana-national-guard/. The site provides resources for service members and Indiana National Guard employees, and information for the public, all at one site. The Guard logos...
Meet the Candidates: Indiana District 3 in U.S. House of Representatives

It's a three-man race for the District 3 seat in the House of Representatives. Meet the candidates for Indiana's District 3 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives: Incumbent Republican Jim Banks, Democrat Gary Snyder, Independent Nathan Gotsch.
Gary Snyder 2022 Election Interview

Gary Snyder talks about which issues are most important in the 2022 election for Indiana District 3.
Veterans bust out the Hawaiian shirts and leis for ICAN's yearly gala

AUBURN, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds of veterans and dozens of service dogs showed up for a luau themed gala on Saturday. The Indiana Canine Assistant Network (ICAN) hosted it's third gala for the veterans service division. The event raises money for ICAN to train and place service dogs with veterans in need.
