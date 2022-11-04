ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Arteta backs Jesus to end Arsenal goal drought

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zoUiF_0iyGwXsm00

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta backed Gabriel Jesus to rediscover his scoring touch soon, after the striker failed to find the net in a 1-0 Europa League win over FC Zurich on Thursday, extending his recent goal drought to eight games.

Brazil's Jesus, who has netted five goals in 17 games for Arsenal in all competitions since he joined them from Manchester City in the close season, last scored in a 3-1 Premier League victory over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Oct. 1.

Jesus had a couple of opportunities to score against Zurich, but was unable to convert, with Kieran Tierney's superb 25-yard strike securing the win and top spot in Group A for Arsenal.

"That's going to change (his bad luck)," Arteta told reporters on Thursday.

"He's getting the situations, he's getting the chances, he's contributing to the team an awful lot, he's helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball in every single action is incredible.

"It will come, he needs to be patient, he's been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don't stop doing those other things that he's doing so well, because that's going to maintain the level of him and the team."

Leaders Arsenal next face sixth-placed Chelsea in a league clash on Sunday.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tottenham vs Liverpool player ratings: Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk stand firm as Reds win away

Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in the Premier League to gain a much-needed boost in the top-four fight.The visitors started fast and took a deserved lead just over ten minutes in, Darwin Nunez teeing up Mohamed Salah to fire home after a neat piece of control.Spurs’ response was gradual but almost effective; Ivan Perisic saw a glancing header diverted onto the post by Alisson in their closest attempt but, shortly before the break, the Reds’ lead was doubled as Eric Dier’s attempted header back to his goalkeeper was woefully short and Salah raced in to clip home a second.The hosts...
NBC Sports

Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 15 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury. Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
CBS Sports

Juventus vs. Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi and Massimiliano Allegri faced season defining tests, only one passed

Inter Milan and Juventus both had difficult starts to the Serie A season. However, the two coaches managed things in different ways and Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi was able to turn things around while Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is still in a difficult situation. After twelve matches, Inter Milan are sixth with twenty-four points, one behind fourth place AS Roma while Allegri's team is seventh with twenty-two points. The two teams will face each other on Sunday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin for a crucial Derby d'Italia that will tell us a lot about the Champions League race (you can catch all the action on Paramount+ and when you sign up using offer code ALLYEAR get 50% off the annual plan).
Yardbarker

Rio Ferdinand says Jesus is doing what Arsenal signed him to do

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal will not be very bothered by Gabriel Jesus’ goal drought because they didn’t sign him to score a lot of goals for them. The Brazilian joined them from Manchester City in the last transfer window after struggling to hold down...
The Independent

Champions League draw LIVE: Liverpool to face Real Madrid in final rematch as Chelsea, Man City and Spurs also learned fate

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16, in a repeat of last season’s final. The Spaniards beat Jurgen Klopp’s side 1-0 in Paris to win their 14th title, having also defeated the Reds in the 2018 final.Elsewhere in the last-16 draw, conducted in Switzerland on Monday morning, Chelsea drew Borussia Dortmund in what promises to be an intriguing tie. Graham Potter’s side topped their group following impressive wins over Italian champions AC Milan, but the Blues are winless in their last four following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Arsenal.Manchester City, who finished above Dortmund in the...
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool loss 'unfair' – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte hails 'big effort' after boos

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte defended his side after half-time boos from fans and said defeat to Liverpool was undeserved. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte says his players reacted positively to half-time boos from fans against Liverpool on Sunday and believes the 2-1 loss to the Reds was 'unfair'. Spurs found themselves...
The Independent

Southampton sack manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after one win in last nine Premier League games

Southampton have sacked manager Ralph Hasenhuttl after a dismal run of only one win in their past nine Premier League games saw them sink into the relegation zone.Hasenhuttl’s side were well beaten by Newcastle United on the weekend, losing 4-1 at St Mary’s Stadium, and they were booed off the pitch at the final whistle. Asked after the game if he saw a way out of their current troubles, the Austrian manager responded: “No, not at the moment.”Hasenhuttl was appointed in December 2018 and took the club to an impressive 11th-placed finish in the Premier League in his first full...
FOX Sports

Which Cristiano Ronaldo will show up for Portugal at World Cup 2022?

Even the biggest Cristiano Ronaldo fan will agree that Ronaldo's otherworldly career has at times been overshadowed by the accomplishments of this era's other resident superstar, Lionel Messi, widely considered the best player in soccer history. Ronaldo is one of the game's greatest in his own right, so naturally he's...
Yardbarker

Roberto Mancini is delighted to see Chiesa back to fitness

Italy manager Roberto Mancini has commented on the return of Federico Chiesa from injury and he is delighted to have the winger back. Chiesa was the star of the show as Italy won Euro 2020 in England and the attacker was not involved in their final World Cup qualifying matches.
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester City In Talks With Chelsea Attacking Prospect

With more and more Manchester City youngsters being given a chance under Pep Guardiola, the club's academy is becoming ever more enticing for the future generation of footballers. According to Evening Standard, Chelsea are at risk of losing one of their highest-rated prospects, as Man City have opened talks with...
The Associated Press

Salah double fires Liverpool to away win at Tottenham

LONDON (AP) — Mohamed Salah struck twice to fire Liverpool to a 2-1 win at Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday. Jurgen Klopp’s team had not won away from home in the league all season and had to hold on in the face of a second-half fightback from Spurs with Harry Kane halving the deficit.
The Independent

Chelsea show their class to beat Manchester United

Chelsea scored twice in four second-half minutes to move level on points with Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal and end Manchester United’s 100 per cent record.United headed into Sunday night’s fixture at Leigh Sports Village with five victories from as many matches. But Sam Kerr and Lauren James scored in quick succession to fire the Blues to an impressive victory.Alessia Russo pulled one back for the hosts before Erin Cuthbert scored a third in stoppage time as Chelsea saw out the match 3-1 to take a pivotal three points.Following a first half of few chances, the match came alive after...
Yardbarker

Michael Carrick considering loan move for Manchester United youngster at Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick could look to his former club, Manchester United, for reinforcements in January. Carrick took on the challenge of his first permanent managerial role at the end of October when Middlesbrough acquired his services. The Englishman had completed a short spell as caretaker manager at United, following...
Reuters

Reuters

641K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy