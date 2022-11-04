Read full article on original website
Trio of Hurricanes Named All-Peach Belt
AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team had three players receive All-Peach Belt Conference honors for the 2022 season as announced by the league. It marks the second consecutive year GSW has placed three on the list. Forward Lucas Bedleg, midfielder Matteo Landais and defender Chris Salamatou earned second-team distinction this fall for the Hurricanes.
Fort Valley State upsets Albany State
The Wildcats ran all over the Golden Rams. The post Fort Valley State upsets Albany State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Week 12: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See how each of your favorite teams finished out the last game of the regular season! Both GHSA and GIAA scores can be found below. FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 24, Northside 14. FINAL SCORE: Lee County 46, Tift County 14. FINAL SCORE: Westover 35, Shaw...
Furlow Charter and Schley County runners excel at Class A Division 2 State Meet
CARROLLTON, GA – Both the Furlow Charter (FC) and Schley County (SCHS) boys’ and girls’ cross country teams turned in high marks at the GHSA Class A Division 2 state meet in Carrollton, GA on Friday, November 4. The FC Lady Falcons finished in fifth place as...
Signs o' the times
The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
Man convicted 2017 Phenix City murder of college basketball player
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – On Friday, a Phenix City man was convicted of murder by a Russell County Circuit Court jury in the killing of a 19-year-old college basketball player. The jury found Steven Williams shot Quoyai Shorter to death on July 28, 2017, on 8th Street in Phenix City. The jury deliberated for […]
SGTC waiving application fee in November
AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is providing application fee waivers for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived. SGTC will be hosting...
Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists
MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
Incumbent Republican Mike Cheokas accepts challenges of Dougherty, three other counties in District 151
AMERICUS — After 16 years representing his state House district centered in his hometown of Americus, Mike Cheokas is learning the new territory in the new and expanded District 151. The Republican incumbent is seeking a ninth term, with parts of Dougherty, Stewart, Terrell and Webster added to his...
Day of the dead celebration in Byron
BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
Father arrested, allegedly hindered prosecution, in search for missing Phenix City girl
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The father of a missing 11-year-old Phenix City girl has been arrested and charged with hindering prosecution according to the Russell County District Attorney’s Office. Jose Gomez remains behind bars at the Russell County Detention Facility as the FBI, state, and local agencies...
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
APD Captain retires after 30 years of service
Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times
MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash
Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are releasing more information on an October homicide as an autopsy report shows one man was left dead after being struck in the head several times. Police say Oct. 19 around 6:30 a.m., Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency call on the 2400 block of Blan Street. […]
Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
