Americus, GA

Americus Times-Recorder

Trio of Hurricanes Named All-Peach Belt

AMERICUS – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s soccer team had three players receive All-Peach Belt Conference honors for the 2022 season as announced by the league. It marks the second consecutive year GSW has placed three on the list. Forward Lucas Bedleg, midfielder Matteo Landais and defender Chris Salamatou earned second-team distinction this fall for the Hurricanes.
AMERICUS, GA
WALB 10

Week 12: Final scores, vote for Play of the Week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - See how each of your favorite teams finished out the last game of the regular season! Both GHSA and GIAA scores can be found below. FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 24, Northside 14. FINAL SCORE: Lee County 46, Tift County 14. FINAL SCORE: Westover 35, Shaw...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Signs o' the times

The citizens of Albany and southwest Georgia have a lot to be proud of in their communities, landmark sites that draw a pleasing response from locals and visitors alike. But, as in any community, there are plenty of not-so-lovely eyesores that detract from the image of the community.
ALBANY, GA
WTVM

Fountain City Classic weekend kicks off with several events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fountain City Classic Magic is back for its 32nd year and is already off to a good start. The weeklong events continue with a vendor fair and an ‘Old School versus New School’ party. “Everybody’s out here having a good time. That’s what it’s...
COLUMBUS, GA
Americus Times-Recorder

SGTC waiving application fee in November

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College is providing application fee waivers for students who apply during the month of November. November is “Apply to College Month” and students who apply during “No Fee November” can have the $25 application fee waived. SGTC will be hosting...
AMERICUS, GA
11Alive

Sheriff: Georgia cyclist dies after being hit by 2 motorists

MACON, Ga. — Authorities say a man is dead after he was struck by two motorists while riding a bicycle on along Georgia road. One of the drivers fled the scene after hitting the cyclist Saturday morning, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. The driver of the second vehicle that also struck the bike rider remained on the scene as emergency responders arrived.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Day of the dead celebration in Byron

BYRON, Ga. — Folks in Byron celebrated the Day of the Dead on Saturday with the first annual Dia De Muertos Culture Expo. The event featured traditional and color procession in the Hispanic community. There were dance performances, food, music, and several vendors. Chick-fil-A leader academy student volunteers from...
BYRON, GA
WALB 10

Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting

Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

APD Captain retires after 30 years of service

Captain Benita Child has officially retired from the Albany Police Department after 30 years of loyal service. Captain Childs has been with APD since July 1992 and has worked her way up during her years with department. Childs will continue her career in policing; she has accepted a job in...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Macon mother in fear after home shot up 3 times

MACON, Ga. — Imagine waking up to shots being fired at your house in the middle of the night. Now, imagine it happening three times. However, this wasn't a dream for Latonia Seals and her family. This was their reality. Seals is a mother and has lived in Macon...
MACON, GA
WTVM

3 arrested, 1 charged with aggravated assault on Columbus officer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Three suspects are behind bars after an incident at Avalon Apartments in Columbus. On November 1, at approximately 11 p.m., Columbus officers were dispatched to the 3700 block of Cusseta Road - Avalon Apartments - in reference to several males in a black car with a stolen temporary license tag.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Car bursts into flames at Columbus car wash

Fire crews battled a car fire after it burst into flames just before 2:00 Friday afternoon in Columbus. The car could been sitting outside one of the wash bays at the Classic Car Wash on 13th street in Midtown Columbus. The car appeared to burning next to one of the air/vacuum stations. It’s currently unclear […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police arrest suspect in fatal aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Columbus police are releasing more information on an October homicide as an autopsy report shows one man was left dead after being struck in the head several times. Police say Oct. 19 around 6:30 a.m., Columbus Fire and EMS responded to a medical emergency call on the 2400 block of Blan Street. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Repaving of Albany road set to begin on Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Road work along a busy Albany road is set to begin Sunday night. Crews are scheduled to begin repaving Dawson Road between Slappey Boulevard and the Westgate Drive/Whispering Pines Road intersection at 6 p.m. The city says it plans to have crews work on one lane...
ALBANY, GA

