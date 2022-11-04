Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Town Transforms into a Magical Christmas Destination each DecemberTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
PA Bacon Fest returns for 11th year of grease, love and happinessMarilyn JohnsonEaston, PA
This Pennsylvania Town has Been Named the Most Festive Christmas Town in AmericaTravel MavenBernville, PA
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Hamburg's Menapace to Werley is the Week 11 Triple Hot Play of the Week
The Hamburg Hawks 49-35 win over Upper Dauphin in the District 3 Class 3A playoffs is still making waves with the voters as they chose the opening score of the second half as the Triple Hot Play of the Week for Week 11 of the scholastic football season. Hamburg broke...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Instant brothers' bringing tasty venture to former Sammy's Drive-In, reviving beloved Toby's Cup near Phillipsburg
GREENWICH TWP., Pa. - A tasty new concept is dishing out smoked ribs, brisket, chicken and more at the former Sammy's Drive-In Restaurant in Greenwich Township. Drake's Joint, a roadside eatery specializing in slow-smoked barbecue, opened Saturday at 1193 Route 22, across from the former Phillipsburg Mall. The site was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
WFMZ-TV Online
Thousands in Allentown have power back after outage prompted schools to close
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people in Allentown have power back after losing it for hours earlier Monday. It caused a lot of problems in the city, including forcing schools to dismiss early. "It was just like everything flickering on and off," said Laury Gonzalez of Allentown. Gonzalez said she...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Area School District investigating alleged incident involving superintendent
BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- The Bethlehem Area School District school board president tells 69 News the district is investigating an "alleged incident" involving the superintendent and a district employee. WFMZ reached out to district officials after receiving information that Superintendent Joseph Roy was involved in an alleged altercation with an employee.
WFMZ-TV Online
Substation fire knocks out power to thousands in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of people and businesses in Allentown were without power Monday morning after a transformer blew at a substation, causing a fire. The PPL Outage Map showed more than 21,000 without power in Allentown's West End just before 9 a.m., not long after the 7:30 a.m. fire was reported.
WFMZ-TV Online
Local NAACP members hold another protest over firing of ASD John Stanford
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- The Allentown School District has a new leader, but some people still want to know why the school board parted ways with the last superintendent. Members of the Allentown, Bethlehem, and Easton branches of the NAACP were protesting in Allentown again Saturday over the recent departure of John Stanford.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shankweiler's Drive-In sold to new owners
OREFIELD, Pa. -- America's Oldest Drive-In is located right in Lehigh County, and now it's been sold to new owners. Matthew McClanahan and partner Lauren McChesney have purchased Shankweiler's Drive-In Theatre in Orefield. And, they're no strangers to show biz. They also own The Moving Picture Cinema in Allentown, and...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
WFMZ-TV Online
Town hall planned after 'shots fired' near RHS last week
READING, Pa — Virtual learning days are underway at Reading High School following gang-related gunfire near the school last week. "We've had a number of shootings over the past week that we are still investigating," said Reading Police Chief Richard Tornielli. "This is the only incident that was in the vicinity of the school."
WFMZ-TV Online
'Jurassic Wonder': Drive-thru dinosaur show held in Berks
MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa. - It was a "Jurassic World" in Berks County this weekend. The drive-thru dinosaur show happened at Jim Dietrich Park in Muhlenberg Township. The show, called Jurassic Wonder, featured robotic dinosaurs moving and making sounds.
WFMZ-TV Online
Essig Plumbing acquired by private equity-backed outfit
ONTELAUNEE TWP., Pa. — Berks County-based Essig Plumbing & Heating is now part of a service group that is backed by private equity funds. That means two big-city investors see opportunity in the 84-year-old business, which is headquartered near Leesport. Terms of the transaction with P1 Service Group were...
WFMZ-TV Online
Maidencreek man killed in head-on crash near Bernville
JEFFERSON TWP., Pa. — A Berks County man died in a head-on crash Sunday evening. The crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Shartlesville, near Lonesome Valley Road, in Jefferson Township, north of Bernville. A car traveling north on Shartlesville Road crossed into the oncoming...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
WFMZ-TV Online
Election results take longer due to changes over years
READING, Pa. — By the end of the night on Election Day, race-watchers used to pretty much have the results they were looking for, but in the past few years, changes have been made that have made the process a little different. Most notably, the option for mail-in ballots...
WFMZ-TV Online
Threats prompt Reading High, RKAA to go virtual Monday
READING, Pa. — Students and staff at Reading High School and the Red Knight Accelerated Academy are learning from home Monday as the police investigate threats of violence. The district said the city police department recommended RHS and the RKAA campuses move to virtual learning for the day. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Proposed city budget includes 3% tax hike
Scranton's proposed 2023 city budget would raise property taxes by 3% in what would be the first tax hike of Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti's administration. City property taxes last increased in 2020, by 2.4%, after a prior city council amended former Mayor Wayne Evans' proposed 2020 spending plan to include the hike. Council will have an opportunity to amend Cognetti's proposal prior to final passage, which could occur as early as Nov. 29.
WFMZ-TV Online
Service for Pottstown house explosion victims
POTTSTOWN, Pa. -- A community shaken by a house explosion back in May comes together in November to continue remembering those they lost, as officials still try to figure out what exactly caused the blast. The tragedy, which took place in Pottstown at Hale Street and Butler Avenue, claimed the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Man gets prison time in connection with deadly 2021 Pottstown shooting
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - The third man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Pottstown last October has learned his fate. Daijon Harrison, now 23, was sentenced last week to 7-20 years in prison on charges of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery, said the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner called to crash on I-176 in Robeson
ROBESON TWP., Pa. — The Berks County Coroner's Office was called to a crash on Interstate 176 in Robeson Township on Saturday. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway, near milepost 7. The coroner's office was not able to confirm the number of fatalities. Emergency radio...
