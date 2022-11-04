ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Paul Pelosi has been released from hospital following attack

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi , has been released from hospital less than a week after he was the victim of a brutal attack by a hammer-wielding man at his California home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UtpOh_0iyGtRYD00
Paul Pelosi has been released from hospital where he underwent surgery after being attacked at his home late last week by a hammer-wielding man. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The House speaker's husband had been hospitalized since Friday when a man broke into their San Francisco home demanding to know where Nancy Pelosi was. As police arrived at the scene, the suspect, identified as 42-year-old Canadian national David DePape, allegedly hit Paul Pelosi upon the head with a hammer, fracturing the octogenarian's skull. Paul Pelosi also suffered injuries to his hands and his right arm in the attack.

In a statement Thursday, Nancy Pelosi said her 82-year-old husband has been released from Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

"Paul remains under doctors' care as he continues to progress on a long recovery process and convalescence," she said. "He is now home surrounded by his family who request privacy."

The statement adds that Paul Pelosi "is grateful to the 911 operator, emergency responders, trauma care team, ICU staff and the entire ZSFGH medical staff for their excellent and compassionate life-saving treatment he received after the violent assault in our home."

Authorities said DePape broke into the Pelosis' home early Friday and awoke a sleeping Paul Pelosi demanding to know where the House speaker was.

Paul Pelosi was able to call 911 after convincing DePape to allow him to use the washroom. Authorities said police arrived as DePape and Paul Pelosi were fighting over the hammer. DePape is accused of gaining control of the weapon and then striking Paul Pelosi with it at least once.

A roll of tape, white rope, a second hammer, a backpack, zip ties and rubber and cloth gloves were recovered from the crime scene.

DePape faces state charges, including attempted murder, and federal assault and attempted kidnapping charges.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The announcement that Paul Pelosi had been released from hospital came hours after federal officials said DePape had been in the country on an expired visa when the attack occurred and is facing deportation after the criminal case is resolved.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

Court documents outline new details about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer reports that the suspect was allegedly aware of the security measures at the Pelosi home and still chose to carry out the attack.Nov. 2, 2022.
The Independent

Megyn Kelly echoes conspiracies on Paul Pelosi attack: ‘I know enough to smell a rat’

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is the latest prominent conservative like Donald Trump to allege some kind of conspiracy is afoot surrounding a break-in on Friday at the home of Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where an armed assailant brutally beat Ms Pelosi’s husband Paul with a hammer.During an episode of Ms Kelly’s SiriusXM podcast on Monday, she alleged details about the break-in that have been shared with the public are the work of a “rat” somewhere in the San Francisco police force.“I’m not sure how that happened,” she said on her show. “How do you have police...
WASHINGTON, CA
The Independent

Paul Pelosi’s son says his dad’s condition is improving: ‘They are rebuilding him slowly’

Paul Pelosi’s son says his father appears to be responding to treatment after he was brutally assaulted with a hammer during a home invasion.“They are rebuilding him slowly,” Paul Pelosi Jr told reporters outside the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday evening, according tothe New York Post.Mr Pelosi Sr, 82, suffered a fractured skull when a man armed with a hammer broke into the San Francisco home he shares with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi early on Friday morning.Suspect David DePape, 42, reportedly shouted “where’s Nancy” and allegedly attempted to restrain Mr Pelosi with zip ties and wait for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Weighs In On Nancy Pelosi's Husband Getting Violently Attacked At Home: 'A Terrible Thing'

After staying quiet on Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, getting attacked in his own home, former President Donald Trump is finally speaking out about the incident. “With Paul Pelosi, that’s a terrible thing, with all of them it’s a terrible thing,” Donald said in an interview with Americano Media. “Look at what’s happened to San Francisco generally. Look at what’s happening in Chicago. It was far worse than Afghanistan.”
The Independent

Paul Pelosi was in bed when attack suspect on ‘suicide mission’ woke him with calls of ‘Where’s Nancy’

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, was in bed when the man accused of attacking him broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and awoke him with calls of “Where’s Nancy”, according to prosecutors. Gruesome new details of the “politically motivated” 28 October assault on the 82-year-old were revealed in a court motion filed by the San Francisco district attorney asking for 42-year-old suspect David DePape to be detained until future hearings.“What’s clear is this case is vulnerable to misinformation," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said outside the San Francisco Superior Court on Tuesday. “This was...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

GOP congresswoman forced to delete tweet mocking Paul Pelosi attack

A GOP congresswoman has been forced to delete a tweet mocking the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Claudia Tenney, a Republican from the 24th District of New York, retweeted a photoshopped image of a group of men holding hammers in front of what some claim is the home of Pelosi-attacker David DePape. “LOL,” Ms Tenney wrote on 28 October. On Tuesday morning, journalist Aaron Ruper tweeted a screenshot of the post, writing that Ms Tenney “posted this remarkably cruel tweet laughing at the brutal beating of her colleague’s husband and then when...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Paul Pelosi attack suspect David DePape’s ex-partner apologises as report claims he was carrying zip ties

David DePape, the man suspected of attacking Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was “mentally ill for a long time” before the assault, his former partner alleged amid new claims that he brought zip ties to the San Francisco home in addition to the hammer used in the assault.Mr DePape, 42, was arrested on Friday at the House speaker home where he and Paul Pelosi were seen fighting over a hammer by officers who had responded to the 911 call.Mr Pelosi, 82, was struck at least once by the suspect before officers managed to tackle him and take him into custody. The...
BERKELEY, CA
The Hill

Pence on attack against Pelosi’s husband: ‘This is an outrage’

Former Vice President Mike Pence on Friday condemned the attack on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband at the couple’s San Francisco home. “This is an outrage and our hearts are with the entire Pelosi family. ⁦We pray Paul will make a full recovery,” Pence tweeted. “There can be no tolerance for violence against public officials or their families. This man should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Frightening Pelosi attack details emerge from San Francisco court documents

SAN FRANCISCO -- Pelosi attack suspect David DePape was on a "suicide mission" to "take them all out," and his list of potential targets included prominent state and federal politicians, their relatives, and a local college professor.The frightening details that led to the violent hammer assault early last Friday morning of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, during a break-in at the couple's San Francisco home came to light in the detaining document filed by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.It leaves little doubt of the dangers Pelosi and other politicians face in the current turbulent political landscape.The 2:27 a.m....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
474K+
Followers
67K+
Post
164M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy