Hilldale claims ‘The Rock’ against rival Fort Gibson, now waits until Saturday for playoff seeding

By Buck Ringgold | Photos by Christian Potts

MUSKOGEE - Hilldale held up its end of the bargain in regards to getting the No. 1 playoff seed out of District 4A-4.

Now, the Hornets have to actually wait two more days to see if that coveted spot will indeed come to fruition.

Behind a strong running performance from senior tailback Eric Virgil, the Hornets rang up a 38-7 lead by halftime and went on to defeat arch-rival Fort Gibson, 64-21, in the “Battle of the Rock” Thursday night in the regular season finale for both teams.

“Our offensive line took control of the front, and (Fort Gibson) loaded the box up on us, but we were still able to run the ball and Eric’s a pretty good back, and he made some things happen,” Hilldale coach David Blevins said. “He comes out every night ready to play.”

Hilldale finished with 407 yards rushing on 57 attempts, and had 538 total yards on the night. Virgil, a senior tailback, carried the ball 20 times for 252 yards and four TDs, all coming in the first half.

He also acknowledged needing to adjust when the Tigers loaded up the box with at least eight players, daring Virgil to run.

“(I had to) get outside and use my speed on them,” he said. “I owe (his four TDs) all to my offensive line.”

With the win, and reaching the 15-point margin of victory limit, Hilldale (8-2, 6-1) maintains a four-point lead over Poteau, which beat Stilwell, 49-0, on Thursday. Entering Thursday, the Hornets and Pirates were in a three-way tie for first with Broken Bow.

The 4A-4 playoff picture will be finalized on Saturday, with Broken Bow at home against Ada in a game that was pushed back from Friday due to anticipated inclement weather. If Broken Bow wins, Hilldale will get the top seed due to a higher point differential.

“Go Savages,” Blevins said when the subject of pulling for Broken Bow on Saturday was brought up.

However, if Ada upends the Savages, Poteau gets the No. 1 seed due to its head-to-head win against the Hornets earlier this season. Hilldale will drop to the No. 2 seed, but regardless of Saturday’s game in Broken Bow, the Hornets will be at home next week to start the Class 4A playoffs.

Following Thursday’s results, Hilldale has a +68 point differential, followed by Poteau at +64 and Broken Bow at +45, so if the Savages win Saturday, the best they can finish is third.

Though on paper the Hornets seemed to be strong favorites against a Tiger team that had just one win all season, anything was possible in a rivalry game.

“We were watching film all week and the coaches kept preaching to us that we can’t take these guys lightly because I think about seven years ago, Hilldale was about 1-8 or something around there and they actually came out and beat Fort Gibson,” Hilldale senior tackle Evan Keefe said.

“Up front, we definitely weren’t perfect, but Eric, he definitely made up for that, but overall we had a good night.”

Hilldale jumped out to a 14-0 lead Thursday by scoring on each of its first two possessions, both touchdown runs from Virgil, covering 16 and 57 yards.

The Tigers (1-9, 1-6) got on the board to cut that lead in half late in the first quarter.

But in a span of less than eight minutes, the Hornets ran off 24 straight points.

Virgil began that stretch by scoring two more TDs, covering a yard and then going up the middle from 43 yards out, making it 28-7.

On Hilldale’s next series, the drive stalled at the FTG 36. But sophomore kicker Cash Schiller, with a strong wind in his favor, came on to drill a 53-yard field goal, giving the Hornets a 31-7 margin with 2:44 left until halftime.

Hilldale quickly got the ball back following a punt and needed just two more plays to cash in. Quarterback Caynen David rolled to his left and found a wide open Lamarion Burton in the end zone from 29 yards out, pushing the lead to 31 points, 38-7, with 1:11 remaining in the second quarter.

That was all the points Hilldale needed.

But the Hornets added to their lead in the second half, starting with a 1-yard run from senior running back Wyatt Branscum on Hilldale’s opening series. It was Branscum’s first career TD.

The Hornets extended their lead to 61-14 early in the fourth on a safety and a pair of TD runs from Jace Walker, another senior running back. Schiller, who also plays center on the offensive line, tacked on another long field goal, just beyond 45 yards, to cap the scoring.

Hilldale ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak after suffering its lone district defeat, to Poteau .

“We had to get our heads right; something was in our heads in the Poteau game that just kept us from playing to our potential,” Keefe said. “It was almost like we were scared, so we just started busting our butts and just coming out and playing football.”

David, a senior quarterback, completed 9-of-11 passes for 131 yards, with sophomore receiver Hayden Pickering catching five of those passes for 50 yards.

For the Tigers, sophomore Judd Rudd rushed for 47 yards and had their first two TDs. Fort Gibson’s last TD came on a pass from quarterback Cole Mahaney to receiver Donnie Cox.

Senior receiver Cade Waggle also had a big night for the Tigers, catching eight passes for 134 yards.

Now, the Hornets will be big Broken Bow fans Saturday, with kickoff at 2 p.m.

“I was just told we actually rented out a theater-like room, and we’re going to go watch the game Saturday and hopefully celebrate as a team,” Keefe said. “We would really like Broken Bow to win so we could get two home (playoff) games; we always play better at home. It would be nice, absolutely.”