Huge second half allows Stillwater to prevail past Muskogee in clash between 9-0 squads

MUSKOGEE - At halftime, this game was everything it was advertised as.

Two of the best teams in the state, battling to keep that loss column with a zero.

However, when the Stillwater Pioneers took advantage of key mistakes and field position in the second half - it sealed them an undefeated regular season record and a district championship win against the Muskogee Roughers, 38-21, at Rougher Village Thursday night.

“This was great for us. We are happy to be in a game like this on Week 10,” said Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard. “We have had some easier games where we got to cruise through and didn’t have to execute to our highest level.

"But it was important (Thursday) that we executed.”

For the Roughers, it was a lot of “what-if’s," especially following a first-half interception inside the Pioneer 15 yard line down by seven.

Those head scratches continued after halftime when Muskogee had Stillwater facing a third-and-8 on the Rougher 35-yard line and would fall forward offsides on Pioneer quarterback Gage Gundy’s cadence on back-to-back plays, giving Stillwater a first down.

Eight plays later, Gundy gave his team the lead on a 4-yard touchdown run with 8:23 to go in the third.

That mistake was a tough one for Muskogee coach Travis Hill.

“The first half was the kind of game we thought it would be. The second half, they were able to impose their will upon us,” said Hill. “The worst thing to happen in the game. ... It's third-and-8 and we jump offsides twice. They continue that and go on and score.

"You take that away and you don’t know where you are going to be standing at this point in time.”

A Muskogee three-and-out with a shanked punt on the ensuing drive gave Stillwater the ball and momentum.

Corbin Grant cashed in on a 42-yard field goal to make it 24-14.

The first half was a battle of quarterbacks as both Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin and Gundy cashed in on 1-yard keeper touchdowns to start the contest.

As for their exceptional passing ability, it was Gundy that got the first passing touchdown on the night when he found Heston Thompson’s basket to make it 14-7 with 1:59 to go in the opening half.

That would be Gundy’s only passing touchdown as he passed for 109 yards on 12-of-17 passing, but his primary damage came from a physical style of football - rushing for 109 yards on 12 carries and three touchdowns.

“We played really good, tough football,” said Gundy. “We limited all of the errors and mistakes and our defense did really well.”

Pioneer running back Noah Roberts added 118 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown.

The Roughers utilized Latavion Johnson, who was stepping up his role in absence of injured speedster Ondraye Beasley, as a trick-play quarterback late in the first half when he took a direct snap on fourth-and-2 at the Pioneer 23, and tossed a floater to Anthony Watson for the touchdown to make it 14-all.

However, Ficklin handled the rest of the passing duties, completing 16-for-26 passes with 231 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 36 yards and a score.

The performance from the sophomore impressed Barnard in terms of how his top-ranked Pioneer team played him.

“Ficklin is obviously a great quarterback with a bright future,” said Barnard. “I think we were able to do things in the backfield early. Maybe got him a little confused. We got to him a few times.



“It is hard to execute against us for four quarters.”

The execution Muskogee did have against them came from senior running back Brandon Tolbert, who rushed 16 times for 120 yards.

Tolbert’s focus goes immediately to getting better.

“This is just a step up for us and this year," Tolbert said. "This is our first loss.

"We got to go to practice and practice harder. We know exactly what we have to do to get that state championship.”

Muskogee’s Kayden McGee led all receivers with 105 yards on six receptions, while senior Jayden Bell had two catches for 28 yards and a score - all with one hand due to a casted fractured hand suffered two weeks ago.

Julius Talley was the leading receiver for Stillwater with three catches for 44 yards.

Muskogee finished with 423 total yards to Stillwater’s 370.

Stillwater clinches the one seed for the playoffs. They will get an opening-round bye and await the winner of next week's playoff between Lawton and Bartlesville.

Muskogee also gets a bye and will face the winner of next week's playoff game between Ponca City and Tahlequah.