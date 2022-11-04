ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Friday Night Hike, November 4, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the first time since 2011, the Wall Eagles are headed to the State Championship game after an impressive semifinals victory over Hamlin. Plus, the Hot Springs Bison had their historic season come to an abrupt ending as Elk-Point Jefferson dominated on their home turf. Vic Quick and Ben Burns break down those highlights and more in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Spearfish park’s ‘rocket ship’ is closed until further notice

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The rocket ship structure at Evans Park in Spearfish is closed until further notice. The structure is currently fenced to keep people off it for the time being. City Administrator Steve Mcfarland said that is due to the structure’s age and condition. Mcfarland wants people to be safe from dangers, such as getting entrapped, entangled, or impaled.
Snow falls in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Winter is coming, at least to the Black Hills region as snow has been spotted. These videos, one of which is from Hill City, show snow blowing its way across the region. This cold weather is making its way into the region after relatively...
Fossil dissolution study propels student to a Ph.D. program

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A South Dakota Mines student set out to find answers on fossil dissolution rates. Her findings landed her a spot in the paleontology Ph.D. program at the University of Kansas. Erosion due to weather is a constant process on Earth, and rainwater is one of...
More than 1,200 Rapid City students explore careers, college opportunities

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Friday, the Rapid City Area Schools hosted the sixth annual Eighth Grade College and Career Fair at The Monument. The College and Career fair brought more than 70 local businesses, organizations, and colleges together so more than 1,200 Rapid City students could explore various careers and college opportunities they may not be exposed to daily.
More moisture is possible Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parts of our area could see some rain and snow tomorrow. Higher elevations of the Big Horns along with the Black Hills will see some snow, with only rain expected for Rapid City and other areas. It will not be a huge snow event with most areas receiving less than an inch. Temperatures tonight will still be very cold with lows in the 20s for a lot of the area. Temperatures tomorrow will be a bit above average with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Most of next week will be below average. Highs to start to the week will be in the 40s, but by the middle of the week we will see highs in the 30s.
Ups and downs with temperatures this weekend.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After a frosty start to today, milder temperatures can be expected this afternoon with sunny skies. A couple of weak systems will speed across the area this weekend. We’ll see clouds increase Saturday, with a few showers possible in the afternoon and at night, but only light amounts are expected. Some breezy conditions can be expected.
Trio of fires in Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -On Wednesday in Box Elder, 3 home fires were reported. Luckily firefighters were able to contain these fires and stopped the spreading of flames to surrounding structures. One man was sent to the hospital with burns, and it is unknown If any other injuries were sustained in the fires.
Pine Ridge man convicted of 2019 murder

A Pine Ridge man has been found guilty of First Degree Murder in a December, 2019 shooting death. Twenty-nine-year-old Colton Bagola was convicted last week by a federal jury in Rapid City. The charge carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment. The conviction stems from Bagola shooting a 30-year-old male...
Diverging diamond interchange expected in spring

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Construction on I-90 and LaCrosse Street started in February of 2021 and is still going on. Currently the west bound on- ramp that closed Nov. 3 is expected to open during the week of Thanksgiving. No other closures are expected once the ramp is reopened and the overall construction project is anticipated to be completed in early spring.
Candidates hit the bricks to campaign old-school

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - With the midterm election days away, candidates are working overtime to sway undecided voters. Representative Dusty Johnson was in Rapid City Saturday going door-to-door hoping to drum up support for candidates. He was joined by Helene Duhamel , who is running for re-election to the state senate; and Steve Duffy, running for house, as they worked together to get voters to the polls.
Man arrested after pursuit near Hermosa

CUSTER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested after a pursuit in Custer County Thursday. The Sheriff says it started just after 8:30 Thursday morning. Deputies were looking for a 21-year-old who had allegedly violated a no contact order. One deputy found him on Highway 79 and tried to pull him over, but he kept going.
