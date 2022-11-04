Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins says Gonzaga would face 'tremendous awakening' if Bulldogs move to Big 12
Gonzaga has been the top dog in the West Coast Conference for a while now, but a report by ESPN's Pete Thamel noted the program is considering a move to the Big 12. While the Bulldogs have proven to be a national powerhouse on a consistent basis, West Virginia coach Bob Huggins thinks Gonzaga might not be ready for that new level of competition.
Falcons' Matt Hennessy: Questionable to return Sunday
Hennessy is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Chargers with a knee injury, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Hennessy sustained an apparent knee injury during Sunday's contest versus the Chargers and has since been labeled questionable to return. Ryan Neuzil is in line to replace the 24-year-old at left guard for the time being.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Questionable Saturday
Antetokounmpo (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Thunder. The two-time MVP played through left knee soreness Friday to post 26 points, 14 boards and 11 dimes in the 115-102 win over the Timberwolves, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him sit out the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out, Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and Bobby Portis should take on more offensive responsibilities. Jordan Nwora, MarJon Beauchamp and other forwards could also see more minutes.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Questionable for Monday's contest
Lillard (calf) is questionable for Monday's contest against the Heat. Lillard has missed four straight games due to the calf issue, but he'll have a chance to suit up Monday. Before the injury, the All-Star point guard posted 31.0 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists in 35.0 minutes, though he may be limited during his first game back following a lengthy absence.
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Jalen Hurts on Eagles starting 8-0 for first time in franchise history: 'We haven't accomplished anything yet'
The Philadelphia Eagles are 8-0. They are the only undefeated team in the league and are shocking everyone with such a hot start. Most people are impressed with their first half of the season performance, but Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts knows there is a lot more the team needs to do before they start celebrating.
Jets' Elijah Moore: Another opportunity awaits
Moore could take on a larger role Sunday against the Bills, as Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports that Corey Davis (knee) has been ruled out. Moore has been irked by a lack of targets, and the same pattern continued Week 8 against New England, as he was targeted only once despite Davis being out. Prior to complaining publicly, Moore had seen the field plenty but just wasn't getting thrown to. He then sat out a game and played only 10 snaps upon returning Week 8. With Davis still sidelined, Moore again has an opportunity to earn more playing time, and the Jets could certainly use the playmaking ability he demonstrated as a rookie in 2021.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Five receptions in blowout win
Hurst recorded five receptions on five targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers. Hurst did the majority of his damage in the first half, racking up four receptions for 22 yards. With the Bengals up by 35 after two quarters, the team significantly scaled back their passing attack, in turn limiting all pass catchers' numbers. Even so, Hurst has topped 40 yards and recorded at least four catches in each of his last three games.
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: May be set for another absence
Tannehill (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Chiefs and is being treated as a game-time decision, but Ian Rapoport of NFL Network relays the Titans don't have a lot of optimism about the quarterback suiting up for the contest. After missing the Titans' Week 8 win...
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Friday
Curry has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to right elbow soreness. Curry has been on a tear recently, scoring 30-plus points in four of his last five games while posting a double-double and triple-double over that stretch. However, he'll be forced to miss his first game of the season in the second half of a back-to-back set Friday. It's unclear whether the 34-year-old's elbow issue is significant enough to impact his availability for Monday's game against Sacramento.
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
Lions' Kerby Joseph: Sustains concussion Sunday
Lions coach Dan Campbell said that Joseph is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 15-9 win over the Packers, Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com reports. Joseph was evaluated for a concussion after colliding with cornerback Jeff Okudah on a combined tackle during the second of Sunday's win, according to Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. The rookie safety logged 22 tackles, one pass defended and two forced fumbles over the first seven contests of the season, and he played at least 90 percent of the Lions' defensive snaps in all but one game since Week 4. Joseph will now have to clear league protocols before suiting up again this season, and his next opportunity to play will come against the Bears on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Three grabs in win
Thielen secured three of seven targets for 67 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Thielen checked in third in receiving yards on the afternoon for Minnesota, putting up a higher tally than usual thanks in large part to a 36-yard grab. However, the veteran wideout apparently has some serious competition for targets moving forward in the form of newly acquired T.J. Hockenson, who drew nine looks in his team debut. Thielen will aim to build on his second straight 67-yard effort when he faces a tough Bills defense in a Week 10 road interconference showdown.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Quiet after first quarter in loss
Davis closed with 22 points (9-17 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two blocks across 35 minutes during Friday's 130-116 loss to the Jazz. Davis started the game on a high note, dropping 14 points and hammering down multiple dunks in the first quarter. The big man slowed down considerably after that, however, tallying just eight more points the rest of the contest. He also grabbed a modest eight boards in a game during which Los Angeles was outrebounded by eight and torched for 45 combined points between Jazz big men Kelly Olynyk and Lauri Markkanen. Davis' numbers (23.0 points, 11.0 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game) have been very good this season, but that hasn't helped the Lakers avoid a poor 2-6 start.
