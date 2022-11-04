Read full article on original website
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Starting Friday
Powell will join the starting lineup Friday versus the Raptors, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports. Powell has just one start under his belt so far this season, but he will replace JaVale McGee in the starting unit Friday. He could see some additional work as a result but is far from one of the primary scoring options. However, he did finish in double figures (13 points) in his only other start.
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
Eagles' Quez Watkins: Catches two passes
Watkins caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Thursday's win over the Texans. Watkins remains the Eagles' clear third wide receiver, as his 35 offensive snaps easily beat fourth wideout Zach Pascal's 20. Filling that role for an undefeated team hasn't led to much fantasy value, however, as he's averaging just a single catch per game and has reached the end zone just once all year.
Bills' Jordan Poyer: No go for Week 9
Poyer (elbow) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 9 matchup with the Jets, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. After he sustained an elbow injury in Week 8 versus the Packers, Poyer was unable to practice this week before ultimately being ruled out for Week 9. The safety will now shift his focus toward being ready for next week's contest against the Vikings and is considered week-to-week with the elbow injury. In his absence, Dean Marlowe will likely take over at starting strong safety.
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
