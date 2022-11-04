Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Former Stanley Cup-winning Red Wings making a name in NHL front offices
New York — This past weekend's reunion of the Red Wings' 1997 and 1998 Stanley Cup winning teams could have served as some sort of NHL front office gathering. So many of the players from the 1997 and 1998 teams, along with Detroit's 2002 Cup-winning team, serve in high-profile positions with NHL or European pro teams.
The Hockey Writers
Suzuki and Caufield Are Canadiens’ Most Dynamic Duo in Decades
Given the depth of their forward group, the Montreal Canadiens were expected to score a lot this season and struggle defensively as their young defencemen adjust to the speed and physicality of the NHL. Through the first 11 games, the opposite has been true with the notable exception being the impressive numbers put up by Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield so far in 2022-23. Together, they have scored 13 of the team’s 30 goals, which represents 43.3% of Montreal’s production.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways from Islanders’ Recent Success
Oh, how a week makes all the difference in the early throws of an NHL season. Following a three-game skid resulting in a 2-4-0 record, the New York Islanders now sit at 7-5-0, comfortably in the running for a wild card spot – for the time being. They’ve managed wins against some of the league’s best, quite impressively, and made sure not to play down to teams they knew they should beat outside of a questionable game against the Detroit Red Wings. What changed for the Islanders from week one to week two? Let’s dive into five takeaways from their five-game win streak and how they’ve found success early in the season.
NHL commissioner says Bruins signee Mitchell Miller, who was involved in bullying scandal, is ineligible to play in league
NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Saturday said Mitchell Miller, who was previously involved in a bullying scandal, is not currently eligible to play in the league, and added league officials were not consulted by the Boston Bruins before the team signed Miller.
NECN
Bruins' Mitchell Miller ‘Not Eligible' for NHL at This Point, Says Gary Bettman
Bettman: Bruins prospect Mitchell Miller 'not eligible' for NHL at this point originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins didn't consult with the NHL before signing controversial defenseman prospect Mitchell Miller on Friday, according to league commissioner Gary Bettman. Bettman spoke with reporters Saturday at the Global Series...
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
CBS Sports
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
CBS Sports
Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Out of action Saturday
Voracek (upper body) will not play Saturday against Colorado. Voracek will be replaced in the lineup by Mathieu Olivier as the Blue Jackets are playing their final game in Finland. Voracek scored his first goal of the season Friday in a 6-3 loss to the Avalanche and has six points in 11 games this season. Consider him day-to-day.
NHL
Blue Jackets GM, Ward, Green host coaches clinic as part of Global Series
TAMPERE, Finland -- Jarmo Kekalainen had no issue getting up a bit early on game day. The Columbus Blue Jackets general manager visited a clinic for junior-level coaches from the area that was hosted by Ilves hockey club. He did that before his team's morning skate for its game against...
FOX Sports
Atlantic Division foes meet when Tampa Bay hosts Buffalo
Buffalo Sabres (7-4-0, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-1, third in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Lightning -255, Sabres +208; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: Atlantic Division opponents meet when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Buffalo Sabres. Tampa Bay has a 2-0-0...
Senators re-assign former first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker
Just two days after he was called up, the Ottawa Senators have re-assigned defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to their AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Bernard-Docker, 22, was a Senators first-round pick at the 2018 draft. The blueliner had a three-year collegiate career at the University of North Dakota before turning pro in the spring of 2021. That year, Bernard-Docker made his NHL debut, playing in five games for the Senators down the stretch of their season.
The Hockey Writers
Senators’ Prospect Report: Ostapchuk, Boucher, Kastelic & More
The Ottawa Senators have been a tricky team to pin down so far. They started the season with two losses, then handed the Boston Bruins their only loss so far in a 7-5 barn burner. That win kicked off a four-game win streak that saw rookie Shane Pinto score in each of those games. But since then, they’ve lost four games to give them an underwhelming 4-6-0 record, placing them once again at the bottom of the NHL’s standings.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Brent Burns: Registers power-play assist
Burns recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs. Burns saw a five-game point streak end Friday versus the Sabres, but he didn't let it turn into a slump. The defenseman helped out on Stefan Noesen's tally in the first period. Burns has settled right in as a big source of offense from the Hurricanes' blue line, picking up two goals and seven assists (six on the power play) through 12 contests with his new team. He's added 51 shots on net, eight blocked shots, eight PIM and a minus-2 rating.
Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk suspended for dirty antics vs. Kings’ Jonathan Quick
Florida Panthers superstar Matthew Tkachuk was disciplined by the NHL after an incident during the waning moments of the team’s loss vs. the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Tkachuk was seen poking Kings’ goalie Jonathan Quick in the eye with his stick, having slipped it through the goaltender’s face mask during the final moments of the game. Tkachuk was the subject of a disciplinary review on Sunday, and as a result, he’s been issued a two-game suspension.
The Hockey Writers
Coyotes Make the Right Decision by Keeping Guenther in the NHL
The Arizona Coyotes are through 11 games this season and have earned themselves nine points, putting them in seventh place in the Central Division, two points behind fifth. While the team hasn’t looked overly impressive in five of their first seven losses, including a recent 7-2 loss to the Dallas Stars, there has been a level of fight in this team. Nick Ritchie has played lights out, and so has Shayne Gostisbehere. Another name that has garnered his own attention, is rookie Dylan Guenther.
NHL roundup: Alex Ovechkin nets NHL-record 787th goal with one team
Nick Ritchie capped a two-goal performance by scoring with 35.4 seconds remaining in the third period on Saturday, as the
NHL
Guenther's family reveals he is staying with Coyotes in sweet video
Rookie forward makes NHL after call up, parents deliver the news. Dylan Guenther had multiple reasons to smile on Saturday. The Coyotes surprised the rookie forward with a special video message from his family during a team meeting that delivered the news he was staying with the team for the rest of the season.
CBS Sports
