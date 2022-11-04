Read full article on original website
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point outburst in win
Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in a 5-3 win over the Sabres on Saturday. The goal went into an empty net, extending his goal streak to six games. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (19 points; six goals, 13 assists). And it was his 20th four-point game, which set a Lightning record. Kucherov is among the NHL elite in points (20) and his playmaking rivals that of Leon Draisaitl, perhaps the best passer in the game.
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Available Friday
Coach Monty Williams said Ayton (ankle) will be available for Friday's contest against Portland, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports. Ayton was listed as probable due to an ankle injury that sidelined him for the previous two contests, so it's not surprising to see him ultimately available Friday. Before his injury, the big man posted two double-doubles across the season's first four games and averaged 18.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 30.5 minutes during that stretch.
Bills' Matt Milano: Questionable for Week 9
Milano (oblique) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, Alec White of the Bills' official site reports. Milano finally returned to a limited practice Friday after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday, so at least he's trending in the right direction. With starting safety Jordan Poyer already ruled out for Sunday's game with an elbow injury, it would certainly help the Bills if one of their other star defensive players is able to suit up for the divisional contest.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Blows up in thumping win
Adams had 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Friday's 130-99 victory over the Hornets. Adams basically did whatever he wanted against a completely outmatched Hornets team, dominating on both ends of the floor. This was easily his best performance of the season, coming against a team who are likely to afford the same kind of opportunities to opposing teams all season. This is obviously a stellar line but moving forward, Adams still presents as more of a streamer for those in need of boards and blocks.
White Sox's Adam Haseley: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Haseley was outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Haseley had three stints in the majors during 2022 and had a .571 OPS in 25 plate appearances. He spent most of the year with Charlotte and had a .239/.305/.411 slash line with 15 home runs, 63 RBI and 18 stolen bases in 110 games.
Suns' Devin Booker: Leads all scorers in blowout
Booker registered 24 points (9-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Saturday's 102-82 win over the Trail Blazers. It was a very easy win for Phoenix, resulting in less minutes for its major playmakers. Booker still put in...
Vikings' Justin Jefferson: Eclipses century mark in win
Jefferson brought in seven of 13 targets for 115 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 10 yards in the Vikings' 20-17 win over the Commanders on Sunday. Jefferson was in the familiar position of setting the pace in receiving yards and targets for the Vikings on the afternoon, and he checked in just two catches shy of tying newcomer T.J. Hockenson for the team lead in receptions. Jefferson also recorded his third touchdown grab of the season in the first quarter on a contested catch to cap off an opening drive during which he recorded four receptions for 48 yards overall, and his team-high 47-yard grab early in the fourth quarter led to a key Greg Joseph field goal. Jefferson heads into a tough Week 10 road matchup against the Bills with four 100-yard efforts in his last five games.
Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses lone field-goal attempt
Elliott missed his only field-goal attempt but went 3-for-3 on extra points in Thursday's win over Houston. Elliott's lone field-goal attempt was a 54-yarder as time expired in the first half. He missed it wide right. He converted all three of his extra points, with the Eagles successfully going for two following their final touchdown to extend their lead to 29-17. Elliott has made just six field goals all season, as the Eagles have continued to find the end zone so frequently that he's rarely been needed. His last successful field goal came back in Week 6.
Panthers' DJ Moore: Disappears in blowout loss
Moore recorded two receptions on six targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Bengals. After a couple of encouraging performances with PJ Walker under center, Moore was quiet in Carolina's blowout loss. He didn't manage a reception until the third quarter with Baker Mayfield under center and was overshadowed by Terrace Marshall in garbage time. Moore has proven his talent when given a reasonable opportunity this season, but the state of the Panthers' offense makes him difficult to trust on a weekly basis.
